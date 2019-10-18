Conversion Labs Reports LegitScript Certifications and Launch of Telemedicine Business

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) (“Conversion Labs” or “Company”), an e-commerce and telemedicine company focused on creating and scaling proprietary health and wellness brands, today announced receipt of LegitScript Certification for both Shapiro MD and Rex MD. The Company also announced the formal launch of its first telemedicine brand, Rex MD .



Following the receipt of LegitScript certifications for both Shapiro MD and Rex MD, the Company can begin offering telemedicine services in 39 states. Shapiro MD will immediately begin offering finasteride, an FDA-approved medication for hair loss. Rex MD, as a male-focused telemedicine brand, will initially prescribe and offer branded and generic Viagra™ (Sildenafil). Conversion Labs intends to develop Rex MD into a men’s health and wellness brand that will offer a full line of both prescription and over the counter products.

Telemedicine is projected to be one of the fastest growing segments in healthcare due to rising internet usage and fluency, improvements in technology, and the desire among patients for more convenient and cost-effective treatment options.

“Telemedicine represents not only a massive opportunity for the U.S. healthcare system, but also represents a completely new market perfectly suited for our online direct response business model,” stated Stefan Galluppi, COO of Conversion Labs. “I believe our early entry into telemedicine allows us the opportunity to quickly gain market share in this very excited and rapidly growing market.”

About LegitScript

LegitScript is a Portland, Oregon-based internet and payments compliance company that does merchant monitoring and certification in high-risk industries. The company also performs investigative analyses for government agencies around the world regarding cybercrime, and offers brand monitoring for intellectual property infringement. Some of LegitScript’s partners include Google, Facebook, Amazon, Bing, and Visa™. LegitScript also works with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to monitor and investigate websites marketing FDA-regulated products. To learn more about LegitScript, please visit www.legitscript.com .

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. (the "Company") is an e-commerce and telemedicine company with a portfolio of proprietary online brands. The Company’s portfolio consists of commercial stage, over-the-counter health and wellness products in the hair loss and immune support market. In June 2019, Conversion Labs formed a joint venture with one of the largest online pharmacies in the U.S., GoGoMeds.com, to sell, dispense and ship prescription drugs directly to consumers in all 50 states. Through another partner company, we provide virtual physician consultations to patients in 39 states. Conversion Labs owns 51% of PDFSimpli, an online direct-response software-as-a-service business that allows users to convert, edit, sign and share PDF files. To learn more about our corporate strategy, brands, or for investor relations please visit www.conversionlabs.com or email us at info@conversionlabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, our current reports on Form 8-K.



