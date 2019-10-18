Trevali to Release Third Quarter Results on November 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) announces that the operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, will be released on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.



Q3-2019 Results Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 01:00PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Conference call dial-in details:

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 01:00PM Eastern Time

Toll-free (North America): 1 (877) 291-4570

International: +1 (647) 788-4919

Webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10255

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company with four mines: the 90% owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick in Canada, and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Creaney – Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: bcreaney@trevali.com

Phone: +1 (604) 638-5623

Source: Trevali Mining Corporation



