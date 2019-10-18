Analysis on North America's $275M Compound Management Market, 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Compound Management Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services; Sample Type; Application; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America compound management market is expected to reach US$ 275.04 Mn in 2027 from US$ 89.75 Mn in 2018. This market is projected to grow at a growth rate of 13.9% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the compound management market is primarily attributed to increasing R&D expenditures and outsourcing activities, along with an increase in the number of clinical trial activities. On the other hand, increasing demand for specialized testing services is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the North America compound management market in the coming years.



The pharmaceutical companies need to perform various testing services throughout the development of the product to comply with the international and national regulatory standards as per the specification. Specialized tests such as LC/MS testing, protein profiling, inorganic analysis, microbiology testing, and environmental testing need advanced technological setup and skilled professional to avoid even the slightest of errors.



Pharmaceutical companies need to increase the cost for the maintenance of high-end technologically advanced machineries to perform these specialized testing services. The time required for these testing services is also more than that of the other services, which may hamper the different process of drug development. Therefore, to avoid the increasing labor cost and time, companies are outsourcing these services to the CROs.



Additionally, to comply with the regulatory standards and validate their data for these services, some of the pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing these services to the specialized/boutique CROs. The growing demand for specialized testing services among pharmaceutical companies may stimulate market growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for compound management included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and National Institute for Health among others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the compound management market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the compound management, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. North America Compound Management Market - Key Takeaways



3. North America Compound Management Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 North America Compound Management Market - Product & Services

3.2.2 North America Compound Management Market - Sample Type

3.2.3 North America Compound Management Market - By Application

3.2.4 North America Compound Management Market - By End User

3.2.5 North America Compound Management Market - By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. North America Compound Management Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing R&D Expenditures and Outsourcing Activities

4.1.2 Rise in The Number of Clinical Trials

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Specialized Testing Services

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Market Consolidation

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Compound Management Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America Compound Management Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Performance of Key Players



6. North America Compound Management Market Analysis - By Product & Services

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Compound Management Market by Product & Services, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 North America Compound Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Product & Services (US$ Mn)

6.4 Compound/Sample Management Products Market

6.5 Services Market



7. North America Compound Management Market Analysis - By Sample Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Compound Management Market by Sample Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 North America Compound Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Sample Type (US$ Mn)

7.4 Chemical Compounds Market

7.5 Biosamples Market



8. North America Compound Management Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Compound Management Market by Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 North America Compound Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

8.4 Drug Discovery Market

8.5 Gene Synthesis Market

8.6 Biobanking Market



9. North America Compound Management Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Compound Management Market by End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 North America Compound Management Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.4 Pharmaceutical Companies Market

9.5 Biopharmaceutical Companies Market

9.6 Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Market

9.7 Others Market



10. North America Compound Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027



11. Compound Management Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Compound Management Market, 2016-2019

11.3 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies



12. Compound Management Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 Biosero Inc.

12.2 WuXi AppTec

12.3 Evotec

12.4 Icagen Inc.

12.5 TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

12.6 TTP Labtech

12.7 Frontier Scientific Inc.

12.8 Hamilton Company

12.9 Tecan Trading AG

12.10 Brooks Life Sciences



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4gokm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.