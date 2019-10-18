North American PACS & RIS Market Report 2019-2027 - Increasing Demand for Orthopaedic PACS Presents Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America PACS and RIS Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Component, Deployment, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America PACS and RIS market is expected to reach US$ 2,059.67 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,107.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the PACS and RIS market is primarily attributed to the affordable price of new generation PACS software and rising prevalence of dental diseases. However, concerns regarding data privacy is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand for orthopaedic PACS is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America PACS and RIS market in the coming years.



In 2018, the Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) segment held the most significant market share of the PACS and RIS market, by product. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 as the solution offers benefits such as improved viewing and analysis, easy access to images and other reports, efficient data management as well as a user-friendly interface. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.



In 2018, the software segment held a most significant market share of the PACS and RIS market, by component. This segment is also estimated to dominate the market in 2027 since software form an integral part of PACS and RIS. Software used in PACS and RIS is a central-server solution that offers all clinics and departments assistance during procedures. Also, the segment is also anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.



In 2018, the web-based segment held the most significant market share of the PACS and RIS market, by deployment. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 due to benefits such as enhanced service for physicians as well as improved patient care. However, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027, due to the increased adoption as well as the development of cloud-based solutions.



In 2018, the hospitals segment held a considerable market share of the PACS and RIS market, by end user. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the availability of better healthcare facilities as well as the presence of reimbursement policies that lead to growth in the number of procedures conducted. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for PACS and RIS included in the report are, The American Dental Association (ADA), The American Heart Association (AHA), Business Monitor International (BMI), The Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR), The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. North America PACS and RIS Market - Key Takeaways



3. North America PACS and RIS Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 North America PACS and RIS Market - By Product

3.2.2 North America PACS and RIS Market - By Component

3.2.3 North America PACS and RIS Market - By Deployment

3.2.4 North America PACS and RIS Market - By End User

3.2.5 North America PACS and RIS Market - By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. North America PACS and RIS Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Affordable Price of New Generation PACS Software

4.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Orthopaedic PACS

4.4 Trend

4.4.1 Continuous Technological Advancements

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. PACS and RIS Market - North America Analysis

5.1 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Company Share By Geography (2018)



6. North America PACS and RIS Market Analysis - By Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America PACS and RIS Market By Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

6.4 Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) Market

6.5 Radiology Information System (RIS) Market



7. North America PACS and RIS Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America PACS and RIS Market, By Component, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Component (US$ Mn)

7.4 Software Market

7.5 Hardware Market

7.6 Services Market



8. Global PACS and RIS Market Analysis - by Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America PACS and RIS Market, By Deployment 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Deployment (US$ Mn)

8.4 Web-Based Market

8.5 On-Premise Market

8.6 Cloud-Based Market



9. North America PACS and RIS Market Analysis - by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America PACS and RIS Market, By End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

9.4 Hospitals Market

9.5 Diagnostic Centers Market

9.6 Others Market



10. North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.3 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

10.4 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Component (US$ Mn)

10.5 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Deployment (US$ Mn)

10.6 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

10.7 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Country (%)



11. PACS and RIS Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies In The PACS and RIS Market, 2016-2019

11.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies in the PACS and RIS Market, 2016-2019 (%)

11.5 Organic Growth Strategies

11.6 Organic Growth Strategies in the PACS and RIS Market, 2016-2019 (%)



12. PACS and RIS Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group

12.2 INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

12.3 McKesson Corporation

12.4 Cerner Corporation

12.5 General Electric Company

12.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.7 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

12.8 Siemens AG

12.9 IBM

12.10 Novarad



