New ambassadors from Belgium, Croatia, Colombia and Uganda

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 17 October 2019.

The ambassadors are:

  • Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, H.E. Mr Frank Arnauts
  • Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia, H.E. Ms Andrea Gustović-Ercegovac
  • Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia, H.E. Ms Angela Montoya Holguín
  • Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Ms Nimisha Jayant Madhvani (resident in Copenhagen)
