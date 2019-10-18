New ambassadors from Belgium, Croatia, Colombia and Uganda

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 17 October 2019.

The ambassadors are: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, H.E. Mr Frank Arnauts

Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia, H.E. Ms Andrea Gustović-Ercegovac

Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia, H.E. Ms Angela Montoya Holguín

Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Ms Nimisha Jayant Madhvani (resident in Copenhagen)



