2019 Overview Report: Taiwanese Consumers' Buying Behavior towards FMCGs & Smart Home Appliances
According to the survey, the number of Taiwanese consumers preferring both physical & online shopping and online shopping-only is increasing; the number of consumers preferring to shop only at physical stores, however, is declining, indicating that online retail platforms have become an important channel for consumers when they want to make purchases.
This report provides an analysis of Taiwanese consumers' buying behavior towards fast-moving consumer goods and smart home appliances and examines the findings from various perspectives.
Scope
- Overview of Taiwan's retail channels such as physical and online and four types of retail channels in 2017 and 2018, and includes the survey findings regarding differences across shopping platforms, PC and mobile devices, payment and delivery methods, and age cohorts
- Online shopping behavior of Taiwan's consumers towards fast-moving consumer goods and includes the survey findings regarding differences across information-acquiring channels, shopping platforms, and purchase channels.
- Online shopping behavior of Taiwan's consumers towards smart home appliances and includes the survey findings regarding differences across shopping platforms, and purchase channels.
Key Topics Covered
1. Overall Physical and Online Shopping Behavior Analysis
1.1 Types of Retail Channels in Taiwan
1.2 Five Retail Channel Types
2. Online Shopping Behavior Analysis
2.1 Survey Description
2.2 Physical vs. Online
2.3 Average Monthly Online Retail Spending, 2014-2018
2.4 Information Platform Types
2.5 Connected Devices
2.6 Age Differences
2.7 Online Shopping via Mobile Devices
2.8 Online Shopping Channels
2.9 Online Shopping Platforms
2.10 Online Shopping Categories
2.11 Online Payment Methods
2.12 Online Shopping Delivery Methods
3. Online Shopping Behavior Analysis - Fast-moving Consumer Goods
3.1 Scope of Fast-moving Consumer Goods
3.2 Channels to Obtain FMCG Information
3.3 Online Shopping Experiences with FMCG (4Q 2018)
3.4 FMCG Online Shopping Motivations
3.5 FMCG Categories of Top 5 Brands
3.6 FMCG Online Shopping Platforms
4. Online Shopping Behavior Analysis - Smart Home Appliances
4.1 Scope for Smart Home Appliances
4.2 Platforms to Obtain Smart Home Appliance Information
4.3 Online Shopping Experiences with Smart Home Appliances (4Q 2018)
4.4 Preferences for Small-size Smart Home Appliances and Smart Speakers
4.5 Channels to Purchase Smart Home Appliances
4.6 Smart Home Appliance Online Shopping Platforms
5. Conclusion
5.1 Online Shopping Behavior and Trend Analysis
List of Tables
Table 1: Average Monthly Online Retail Spending, 2014-2018
Table 2: FMCG Categories of Top 5 Brands
List of Figures
Figure 1: Types of Retail Channels in Taiwan
Figure 2: Five Retail Channel Types
Figure 3: Physical vs. Online
Figure 4: Physical vs. Online
Figure 5: Information Platform Types
Figure 6: Connected Devices
Figure 7: Age Differences
Figure 8: Online Shopping via Mobile Devices
Figure 9: Online Shopping Channels
Figure 10: Online Shopping Platforms
Figure 11: Online Shopping Categories and Items
Figure 12: Online Payment Methods
Figure 13: Online Shopping Delivery Methods
Figure 14: Scope of Fast-moving Consumer Goods
Figure 15: Channels to Obtain FMCG Information
Figure 16: Online Shopping Experiences with FMCG (4Q 2018)
Figure 17: FMCG Online Shopping Motivations
Figure 18: FMCG Online Shopping Platforms
Figure 19: Scope for Smart Home Appliances
Figure 20: Platforms to Obtain Smart Home Appliance Information
Figure 21: Online Shopping Experiences with Smart Home Appliances (4Q 2018)
Figure 22: Preferences for Small-size Smart Home Appliances and Smart Speakers
Figure 23: Channels to Purchase Smart Home Appliances
Figure 24: Preferences for Small-size Smart Home Appliances and Smart Speakers
Companies Mentioned
- book.com
- Carousell
- Citiesocial
- Chemical Shopping
- eBay
- ET Mall
- Friday plus
- Friday
- Hawley & Hazel
- Gomaji
- Kimberly-Clark
- Kao Taiwan
- Kuo Brothers
- Momo
- Myfone Shopping
- Pchome
- Pcone.com.tw
- pcstore.com.tw
- Pinkoi
- Rakuten
- Ruten
- Shopee
- S. C. Johnson & Son
- Taobao
- Udn Shopping
- Unicharm
- Unilever
- Yahoo
- Yuen Foong Yu
