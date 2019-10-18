2019 Overview Report: Taiwanese Consumers' Buying Behavior towards FMCGs & Smart Home Appliances

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwanese Consumer Buying Behavior towards Fast-moving Consumer Goods and Smart Home Appliances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the survey, the number of Taiwanese consumers preferring both physical & online shopping and online shopping-only is increasing; the number of consumers preferring to shop only at physical stores, however, is declining, indicating that online retail platforms have become an important channel for consumers when they want to make purchases.

This report provides an analysis of Taiwanese consumers' buying behavior towards fast-moving consumer goods and smart home appliances and examines the findings from various perspectives.

Scope

Overview of Taiwan's retail channels such as physical and online and four types of retail channels in 2017 and 2018, and includes the survey findings regarding differences across shopping platforms, PC and mobile devices, payment and delivery methods, and age cohorts

Online shopping behavior of Taiwan's consumers towards fast-moving consumer goods and includes the survey findings regarding differences across information-acquiring channels, shopping platforms, and purchase channels.

Online shopping behavior of Taiwan's consumers towards smart home appliances and includes the survey findings regarding differences across shopping platforms, and purchase channels.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overall Physical and Online Shopping Behavior Analysis

1.1 Types of Retail Channels in Taiwan

1.2 Five Retail Channel Types

2. Online Shopping Behavior Analysis

2.1 Survey Description

2.2 Physical vs. Online

2.3 Average Monthly Online Retail Spending, 2014-2018

2.4 Information Platform Types

2.5 Connected Devices

2.6 Age Differences

2.7 Online Shopping via Mobile Devices

2.8 Online Shopping Channels

2.9 Online Shopping Platforms

2.10 Online Shopping Categories

2.11 Online Payment Methods

2.12 Online Shopping Delivery Methods

3. Online Shopping Behavior Analysis - Fast-moving Consumer Goods

3.1 Scope of Fast-moving Consumer Goods

3.2 Channels to Obtain FMCG Information

3.3 Online Shopping Experiences with FMCG (4Q 2018)

3.4 FMCG Online Shopping Motivations

3.5 FMCG Categories of Top 5 Brands

3.6 FMCG Online Shopping Platforms

4. Online Shopping Behavior Analysis - Smart Home Appliances

4.1 Scope for Smart Home Appliances

4.2 Platforms to Obtain Smart Home Appliance Information

4.3 Online Shopping Experiences with Smart Home Appliances (4Q 2018)

4.4 Preferences for Small-size Smart Home Appliances and Smart Speakers

4.5 Channels to Purchase Smart Home Appliances

4.6 Smart Home Appliance Online Shopping Platforms

5. Conclusion

5.1 Online Shopping Behavior and Trend Analysis



List of Tables

Table 1: Average Monthly Online Retail Spending, 2014-2018

Table 2: FMCG Categories of Top 5 Brands



List of Figures

Figure 1: Types of Retail Channels in Taiwan

Figure 2: Five Retail Channel Types

Figure 3: Physical vs. Online

Figure 4: Physical vs. Online

Figure 5: Information Platform Types

Figure 6: Connected Devices

Figure 7: Age Differences

Figure 8: Online Shopping via Mobile Devices

Figure 9: Online Shopping Channels

Figure 10: Online Shopping Platforms

Figure 11: Online Shopping Categories and Items

Figure 12: Online Payment Methods

Figure 13: Online Shopping Delivery Methods

Figure 14: Scope of Fast-moving Consumer Goods

Figure 15: Channels to Obtain FMCG Information

Figure 16: Online Shopping Experiences with FMCG (4Q 2018)

Figure 17: FMCG Online Shopping Motivations

Figure 18: FMCG Online Shopping Platforms

Figure 19: Scope for Smart Home Appliances

Figure 20: Platforms to Obtain Smart Home Appliance Information

Figure 21: Online Shopping Experiences with Smart Home Appliances (4Q 2018)

Figure 22: Preferences for Small-size Smart Home Appliances and Smart Speakers

Figure 23: Channels to Purchase Smart Home Appliances

Figure 24: Preferences for Small-size Smart Home Appliances and Smart Speakers

Companies Mentioned



book.com

Carousell

Citiesocial

Chemical Shopping

eBay

ET Mall

Facebook

Friday plus

Friday

Hawley & Hazel

Gomaji

Kimberly-Clark

Kao Taiwan

Kuo Brothers

Momo

Myfone Shopping

Pchome

Pcone.com.tw

pcstore.com.tw

Pinkoi

Rakuten

Ruten

Shopee

S. C. Johnson & Son

Taobao

Udn Shopping

Unicharm

Unilever

Yahoo

Yuen Foong Yu

