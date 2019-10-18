Colony Bankcorp Reports Third Quarter Results
Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.075 Per Share
/EIN News/ -- FITZGERALD, Ga., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”) today reported net income of $2.5 million or $0.27 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 compared with $2.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $7.5 million or $0.83 per diluted share compared with $9.0 million or $1.04 per diluted share for the same period in the prior year.
Results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, included charges for acquisition‑related expenses as well as gains on other real estate owned (“OREO”) property held for sale. Excluding these and other less significant items in both periods, adjusted net income (a non‑GAAP financial measure) for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, would have been $3.2 million or $0.35 per diluted share and $9.3 million or $1.03 per diluted share, respectively, versus $2.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share and $9.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018. See the unaudited reconciliation of non-GAAP measures later in this release.
Separately, the Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, to be paid on its common stock on November 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2019.
Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce improved adjusted results both on a sequential quarter basis and compared with the same period last year. These results reflect our efforts to improve our earning asset mix through organic loan growth and to grow our noninterest income through deposit account growth and our secondary market mortgage business. We recruited three business development officers to the new Small Business Specialty Lending Group that we opened last quarter, and we are very optimistic about our loan pipeline.
“Our business development initiatives have increased our loan volume and net interest income, both on a sequential quarterly basis as well as the nine-months year to date. This growth in net interest income was partially offset by acquisition-related expenses related to our purchases of LBC Bancshares, Inc. and PFB Mortgage, as well as increases in noninterest expense, primarily salaries and benefits, in connection with acquisitions. Further, I am happy to announce that we successfully completed the conversion of Calumet Bank’s core systems during the third quarter and anticipate a return to normalized technology expenses.
“We continue to see solid results from our initiatives to grow loan volume. Organic loan growth in the third quarter totaled $23.5 million, or 10.0% annualized, and are up $46.9 million, or 6.0% over the same period last year, excluding loans acquired through acquisitions.
“Net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.64% on both a sequential quarterly basis and compared with the year-earlier period. As the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) lowered rates twice during the third quarter, the Company followed suit by lowering stated rates on most types of interest‑bearing deposit and certificates of deposit account types. However, as we believe we can opportunistically shift assets into loans, we anticipate margin improvement through loan volume growth.”
In closing, Fountain added, “While the competitive landscape remains intense, we continue to be optimistic about opportunities to continue the Company’s legacy of growth and performance. Our Board is confident with our operational structure and strategic planning as evidenced by the higher quarterly dividend set in January 2019. We look forward to the remainder of the year with enthusiasm based on our strong credit metrics, a strong loan production pipeline and the opportunities we see to continue to reward our shareholders.”
Capital
Colony continues to maintain a strong capital position, with ratios that exceed regulatory minimums required to be classified as “well-capitalized.” At September 30, 2019, the Company’s tier one leverage ratio, tier one ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and common equity tier one capital ratio were 8.98%, 12.54%, 13.16% and 10.31%, respectively, compared with 10.45%, 15.02%, 15.88% and 12.19%, respectively, at September 30, 2018.
Net Interest Margin
During the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported net interest income of $12.6 million compared with $10.1 million for the comparable 2018 quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net interest income was $34.8 million compared with $30.4 million for the comparable 2018 period. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.64%, up seven basis points on both a sequential quarter basis and compared with the year-earlier quarter. Net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was flat at 3.56% compared with the first nine months of 2018. Net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting from the acquisition of LBC Bancshares, Inc., was 3.51%, up two basis points on a sequential quarter basis.
Asset Quality
Asset quality remained solid with continued improvement from a year ago. Substandard assets, which include non-performing assets, totaled $20.9 million at September 30, 2019, compared with $23.8 million at September 30, 2018. Substandard assets adjusted for SBA guarantees to tier one capital plus loan loss reserve ratio was 12.86% and 17.00% at September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Non‑performing assets increased to $10.9 million, or 1.14% of total loans and OREO, from $10.3 million or 1.32% at September 30, 2018. OREO totaled $776 thousand at September 30, 2019, reflecting a 64.3% reduction from $2.2 million at September 30, 2018.
In the third quarter of 2019, net loan charge-offs were $403 thousand or 0.05% of average loans compared with net loan charge‑offs of $65 thousand or 0.01% of average loans in the third quarter of 2018, while net loan charge-offs for the first nine months of 2019 were $1.2 million or 0.14% of average loans compared with $484 thousand or 0.06% of average loans for the same period in 2018. The loan loss reserve was $6.6 million or 0.69% of total loans on September 30, 2019, compared with $7.2 million or 0.92% of total loans at September 30, 2018. Loan loss reserve methodology resulted in a $214 thousand loan loss provision for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with $61 thousand for the comparable 2018 period and a $524 thousand loan loss provision for the first nine months of 2019 compared with $131 thousand for the same comparable period in 2018.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income increased 44.81% to $10.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from $7.2 million in the comparable 2018 period. Gain on the sale of OREO property for the year increased $828 thousand and secondary mortgage fee income increased $1.4 million.
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense increased 35.03% to $35.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from $26.2 million in the comparable 2018 period. Salaries and employee benefit expenses increased 25.39%, occupancy expense increased 12.41% and other noninterest expense increased 61.49% from the comparable 2018 period. The efficiency ratio increased to 78.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from 69.90% in the comparable 2018 period. The increase is attributable to an increase in salary and benefits of $2.3 million connected with the Calumet merger and additional headcount with Colony Bank Mortgage, or 60.2% of the overall salary and benefit increase. Also, acquisition expenses increased noninterest expense by $2.9 million or 31.78% of the overall other noninterest expense increase. Accounting for non‑GAAP items disclosed later in this release, the adjusted efficiency ratio (a non‑GAAP financial measure) would have been 72.47% and 69.16% for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. See the unaudited reconciliation of non-GAAP measures later in this release.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 28 full-service branches throughout Central, Southern and Coastal Georgia and a full-service website at www.colony.bank. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN”. Follow the Company on Facebook or on Twitter @colony_bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in the preceding release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified. In addition, certain statements may be contained in the Company’s future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by or with the approval of the Company that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statement of plans and objectives of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targeted” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its various strategic initiatives; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; economic conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts operations being less favorable than expected; interest rate risk; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; and risks that the anticipated benefits from the transactions with LBC Bancshares, Inc. and PFB Mortgage are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company’s management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under the captions “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results” and “Risk Factors,” and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10‑Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
COLONY BANKCORP, INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Total noninterest income
|$
|4,039
|$
|2,405
|$
|10,373
|$
|7,163
|Securities gains
|(34
|)
|-
|(99
|)
|(116
|)
|Realized (gains) losses on
OREO property held for sale
|61
|(4
|)
|(790
|)
|39
|Adjusted noninterest income
|$
|4,066
|$
|2,401
|$
|9,484
|$
|7,086
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|13,358
|$
|9,078
|$
|35,397
|$
|26,215
|Acquisition-related expenses
|(861
|)
|(62
|)
|(2,998
|)
|(80
|)
|Impairment loss on assets held for sale
|-
|(167
|)
|(151
|)
|(170
|)
|Realized losses on assets held for sale
|(17
|)
|(1
|)
|(15
|)
|(1
|)
|Adjusted noninterest expense
|$
|12,480
|$
|8,848
|$
|32,233
|$
|25,964
|Net income available to
common shareholders
|$
|2,518
|$
|2,695
|$
|7,455
|$
|8,952
|Total adjustments, net of tax*
|716
|178
|1,798
|137
|Adjusted net income
|$
|3,234
|$
|2,873
|$
|9,253
|$
|9,089
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.83
|$
|1.04
|Total adjustments, net of tax*
|0.08
|0.02
|0.20
|0.02
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.06
|Efficiency ratio
|79.94
|%
|72.44
|%
|78.19
|%
|69.90
|%
|Total adjustments
|(5.53
|%)
|(1.82
|%)
|(5.72
|%)
|(0.74
|%)
|Adjusted efficiency ratio
|74.41
|%
|70.62
|%
|72.47
|%
|69.16
|%
* The effective tax rate for the period presented is used to determine net of tax amounts.
Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share represented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted Noninterest Income, Adjusted Noninterest Expense, Adjusted Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio are non‑GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures aid in understanding and comparing current-year and prior-year results, both of which include unusual items of different natures. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported results.
COLONY BANKCORP, INC.
Unaudited Segment Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
Total Loans Segmented By Legacy and Purchased
|
Sept. 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|Dec. 31,
2018
|
Sept. 30,
2018
|Legacy
|$
|826,309
|$
|796,045
|$
|763,462
|$
|763,640
|$
|779,443
|Purchased
|132,414
|139,226
|16,529
|18,387
|-
|Total
|$
|958,723
|$
|935,271
|$
|779,991
|$
|782,027
|$
|779,443
Income Statement Segmented by Division
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|Bank
|Mortgage
Banking
|Small
Business
Specialty
Lending
Division
|Holding
Company
|Totals
|Net interest income
|$
|13,018
|$
|81
|$
|-
|$
|(451
|)
|$
|12,648
|Provision for loan losses
|214
|-
|-
|-
|214
|Noninterest income
|2,737
|1,245
|-
|57
|4,039
|Noninterest expenses
|11,252
|1,191
|529
|386
|13,358
|Income taxes
|893
|(15
|)
|(111
|)
|(170
|)
|597
|Segment profit (loss)
|$
|3,396
|$
|150
|$
|(418
|)
|$
|(610
|)
|$
|2,518
|Segment assets at
September 30, 2019
|$
|1,461,210
|$
|10,209
|$
|149
|$
|6,114
|$
|1,477,682
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|Bank
|Mortgage
Banking
|Small
Business
Specialty
Lending
Division
|Holding
Company
|Totals
|Net interest income
|$
|35,850
|$
|100
|$
|-
|$
|(1,120
|)
|$
|34,830
|Provision for loan losses
|524
|-
|-
|-
|524
|Noninterest income
|8,412
|1,888
|-
|73
|10,373
|Noninterest expenses
|31,461
|2,037
|561
|1,338
|35,397
|Income taxes
|2,448
|(10
|)
|(118
|)
|(493
|)
|1,827
|Segment profit (loss)
|$
|9,829
|$
|(39
|)
|$
|(443
|)
|$
|(1,892
|)
|$
|7,455
|Segment assets at
September 30, 2019
|$
|1,461,210
|$
|10,209
|$
|149
|$
|6,114
|$
|1,477,682
COLONY BANKCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|Sept. 30, 2019
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Sept. 30, 2018
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(audited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|13,495
|$
|10,377
|$
|10,149
|Interest-bearing deposits
|41,848
|49,778
|21,764
|Federal funds sold
|266
|-
|-
|Investment securities
|Available for sale, at fair value
|368,869
|353,066
|318,032
|Other investments, at cost
|3,771
|2,978
|3,594
|Loans held for sale
|8,734
|-
|-
|Loans
|958,723
|782,027
|779,443
|Allowance for loan losses
|(6,600
|)
|(7,277
|)
|(7,155
|)
|Unearned interest and fees
|(564
|)
|(501
|)
|(515
|)
|951,559
|774,249
|771,773
|Premises and equipment
|32,886
|29,494
|27,744
|Other real estate
|776
|1,841
|2,173
|Other intangible assets
|19,402
|759
|18
|Other assets
|36,076
|29,336
|30,949
|Total Assets
|$
|1,477,682
|$
|1,251,878
|$
|1,186,196
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|216,680
|$
|192,847
|$
|177,261
|Interest-bearing
|1,034,593
|892,278
|833,798
|1,251,273
|1,085,125
|1,011,059
|Borrowed money
|Subordinated debentures
|24,229
|24,229
|24,229
|Other borrowed money
|66,813
|44,000
|58,500
|91,042
|68,229
|82,729
|Other liabilities
|5,716
|2,832
|3,420
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, par value $1 a share; authorized 20,000,000 shares, issued 9,498,783 shares as of Sept. 30, 2019, 8,444,908 as of Dec. 31, 2018, and 8,444,908 as of Sept. 30, 2018, respectively
|9,499
|8,445
|8,445
|Paid in capital
|43,719
|26,064
|26,064
|Retained earnings
|74,935
|69,459
|66,916
|Restricted stock - unearned compensation
|(61
|)
|(86
|)
|(94
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|1,559
|(8,190
|)
|(12,343
|)
|129,651
|95,692
|88,988
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|1,477,682
|$
|1,251,878
|$
|1,186,196
COLONY BANKCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|13,653
|$
|10,255
|$
|36,436
|$
|30,048
|Deposits with other banks
|186
|48
|749
|192
|Federal funds sold
|20
|-
|60
|-
|Investment securities
U.S. Treasury
|1
|-
|1
|-
|U. S. Government agencies
|2,230
|1,847
|6,738
|5,635
|State, county and municipal
|24
|25
|82
|77
|Corporate debt
|27
|27
|84
|84
|Dividends on other investments
|49
|49
|150
|134
|16,190
|12,251
|44,300
|36,170
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|2,815
|1,564
|7,569
|4,165
|Federal funds purchased
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Borrowed money
|726
|579
|1,900
|1,602
|3,542
|2,146
|9,470
|5,771
|Net interest income
|12,648
|10,105
|34,830
|30,399
|Provision for loan losses
|214
|61
|524
|131
|Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
|12,434
|10,044
|34,306
|30,268
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|1,325
|1,134
|3,359
|3,266
|Other service charges, commissions and fees
|1,100
|803
|3,110
|2,414
|Mortgage fee income
|1,255
|176
|1,941
|507
|Securities gains
|34
|-
|99
|116
|Other
|325
|292
|1,864
|860
|4,039
|2,405
|10,373
|7,163
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|7,186
|5,110
|18,848
|15,032
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,290
|1,052
|3,459
|3,077
|Other
|4,882
|2,916
|13,090
|8,106
|13,358
|9,078
|35,397
|26,215
|Income before income taxes
|3,115
|3,371
|9,282
|11,216
|Income taxes
|597
|676
|1,827
|2,264
|Net income
|$
|2,518
|$
|2,695
|$
|7,455
|$
|8,952
|Net income per share
|Basic
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.83
|$
|1.06
|Diluted
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.83
|$
|1.04
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.075
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.225
|$
|0.15
|Weighted average basic shares outstanding
|9,494,771
|8,439,415
|9,008,196
|8,439,310
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|9,494,771
|8,444,816
|9,008,196
|8,571,516
COLONY BANKCORP, INC.
Unaudited Financial Highlights
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|EARNINGS SUMMARY
|Net interest income
|$
|12,648
|$
|10,105
|$
|34,830
|$
|30,399
|Provision for loan losses
|214
|61
|524
|131
|Non-interest income
|4,039
|2,405
|10,373
|7,163
|Non-interest expense
|13,358
|9,078
|35,397
|26,215
|Income taxes
|597
|676
|1,827
|2,264
|Net income
|2,518
|2,695
|7,455
|8,952
|PER COMMON SHARE SUMMARY
|Common shares outstanding
|9,498,783
|8,444,908
|9,498,783
|8,444,908
|Weighted average basic shares
|9,494,771
|8,439,415
|9,008,196
|8,439,310
|Weighted average diluted shares
|9,494,771
|8,444,816
|9,008,196
|8,571,516
|Earnings per basic share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.83
|$
|1.06
|Earnings per diluted share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.83
|$
|1.04
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.075
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.225
|$
|0.15
|Common book value per share
|$
|13.65
|$
|10.54
|$
|13.65
|$
|10.54
|Tangible common book value per share
|$
|11.61
|$
|10.54
|$
|11.61
|$
|10.54
|OPERATING RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)
|Net interest margin (a)
|3.64
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.56
|%
|3.56
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.67
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.00
|%
|Return on average total equity
|7.86
|%
|12.10
|%
|8.82
|%
|13.37
|%
|Efficiency (b)
|79.94
|%
|72.44
|%
|78.19
|%
|69.90
|%
|
(a) Computed using fully taxable-equivalent net income.
(b) Computed by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of fully taxable-equivalent net interest income and non-interest income and excluding security gains/losses.
COLONY BANKCORP, INC.
Unaudited Financial Highlights (Continued)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Total assets
|$
|1,492,852
|$
|1,183,926
|$
|1,388,072
|$
|1,193,976
|Loans, net of reserves
|942,356
|764,716
|858,592
|759,660
|Deposits
|1,272,561
|1,012,770
|1,195,273
|1,027,180
|Total equity
|128,172
|89,083
|112,704
|89,298
|ASSET QUALITY
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|10,143
|$
|8,136
|$
|10,143
|$
|8,136
|Nonperforming assets
|10,918
|10,309
|10,918
|10,309
|Substandard assets
|20,879
|23,833
|20,879
|23,833
|Net loan charge-offs
|403
|65
|1,201
|484
|Reserve for loan loss to total loans
|0.69
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.92
|%
|Reserve for loan loss to non- performing loans
|65.07
|%
|87.94
|%
|65.07
|%
|87.94
|%
|Reserve for loan loss to non-performing assets
|60.45
|%
|69.41
|%
|60.45
|%
|69.41
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|0.17
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.06
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.06
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.04
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.74
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.87
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total loans
and other real estate
|1.14
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.32
|%
|Substandard assets to tier one capital
and allowance for loan losses
|13.92
|%
|17.00
|%
|13.92
|%
|17.00
|%
|Quarterly Comparative Data (in thousands, except per share data)
|3Q2019
|2Q2019
|1Q2019
|4Q2018
|3Q2018
|Assets
|$
|1,477,682
|$
|1,506,972
|$
|1,279,077
|$
|1,251,878
|$
|1,186,196
|Loans
|951,559
|927,917
|772,889
|774,249
|771,773
|Deposits
|1,251,273
|1,297,723
|1,111,678
|1,085,125
|1,011,059
|Total Equity
|129,651
|126,509
|101,066
|95,692
|88,988
|Net Income
|2,518
|2,101
|2,835
|2,965
|2,695
|Net Income Per Basic Share
|0.27
|0.23
|0.34
|0.35
|0.32
|Key Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
|0.67
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.91
|%
|Return on Average Total Equity
|7.86
|%
|7.43
|%
|11.76
|%
|13.18
|%
|12.10
|%
|Total Equity to Total Assets
|8.77
|%
|8.39
|%
|7.90
|%
|7.64
|%
|7.50
|%
|Tangible Equity to
Tangible Assets
|7.56
|%
|7.19
|%
|7.85
|%
|7.59
|%
|7.50
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.64
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.57
|%
For additional information, contact:
Tracie Youngblood
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
(229) 426-6000 (Ext 6003)
