Colony Bankcorp Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- FITZGERALD, Ga., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”) today reported net income of $2.5 million or $0.27 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 compared with $2.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $7.5 million or $0.83 per diluted share compared with $9.0 million or $1.04 per diluted share for the same period in the prior year.



Results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, included charges for acquisition‑related expenses as well as gains on other real estate owned (“OREO”) property held for sale. Excluding these and other less significant items in both periods, adjusted net income (a non‑GAAP financial measure) for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, would have been $3.2 million or $0.35 per diluted share and $9.3 million or $1.03 per diluted share, respectively, versus $2.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share and $9.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018. See the unaudited reconciliation of non-GAAP measures later in this release.

Separately, the Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, to be paid on its common stock on November 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce improved adjusted results both on a sequential quarter basis and compared with the same period last year. These results reflect our efforts to improve our earning asset mix through organic loan growth and to grow our noninterest income through deposit account growth and our secondary market mortgage business. We recruited three business development officers to the new Small Business Specialty Lending Group that we opened last quarter, and we are very optimistic about our loan pipeline.

“Our business development initiatives have increased our loan volume and net interest income, both on a sequential quarterly basis as well as the nine-months year to date. This growth in net interest income was partially offset by acquisition-related expenses related to our purchases of LBC Bancshares, Inc. and PFB Mortgage, as well as increases in noninterest expense, primarily salaries and benefits, in connection with acquisitions. Further, I am happy to announce that we successfully completed the conversion of Calumet Bank’s core systems during the third quarter and anticipate a return to normalized technology expenses.

“We continue to see solid results from our initiatives to grow loan volume. Organic loan growth in the third quarter totaled $23.5 million, or 10.0% annualized, and are up $46.9 million, or 6.0% over the same period last year, excluding loans acquired through acquisitions.

“Net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.64% on both a sequential quarterly basis and compared with the year-earlier period. As the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) lowered rates twice during the third quarter, the Company followed suit by lowering stated rates on most types of interest‑bearing deposit and certificates of deposit account types. However, as we believe we can opportunistically shift assets into loans, we anticipate margin improvement through loan volume growth.”

In closing, Fountain added, “While the competitive landscape remains intense, we continue to be optimistic about opportunities to continue the Company’s legacy of growth and performance. Our Board is confident with our operational structure and strategic planning as evidenced by the higher quarterly dividend set in January 2019. We look forward to the remainder of the year with enthusiasm based on our strong credit metrics, a strong loan production pipeline and the opportunities we see to continue to reward our shareholders.”



Capital

Colony continues to maintain a strong capital position, with ratios that exceed regulatory minimums required to be classified as “well-capitalized.” At September 30, 2019, the Company’s tier one leverage ratio, tier one ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and common equity tier one capital ratio were 8.98%, 12.54%, 13.16% and 10.31%, respectively, compared with 10.45%, 15.02%, 15.88% and 12.19%, respectively, at September 30, 2018.

Net Interest Margin

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported net interest income of $12.6 million compared with $10.1 million for the comparable 2018 quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net interest income was $34.8 million compared with $30.4 million for the comparable 2018 period. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.64%, up seven basis points on both a sequential quarter basis and compared with the year-earlier quarter. Net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was flat at 3.56% compared with the first nine months of 2018. Net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting from the acquisition of LBC Bancshares, Inc., was 3.51%, up two basis points on a sequential quarter basis.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained solid with continued improvement from a year ago. Substandard assets, which include non-performing assets, totaled $20.9 million at September 30, 2019, compared with $23.8 million at September 30, 2018. Substandard assets adjusted for SBA guarantees to tier one capital plus loan loss reserve ratio was 12.86% and 17.00% at September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Non‑performing assets increased to $10.9 million, or 1.14% of total loans and OREO, from $10.3 million or 1.32% at September 30, 2018. OREO totaled $776 thousand at September 30, 2019, reflecting a 64.3% reduction from $2.2 million at September 30, 2018.

In the third quarter of 2019, net loan charge-offs were $403 thousand or 0.05% of average loans compared with net loan charge‑offs of $65 thousand or 0.01% of average loans in the third quarter of 2018, while net loan charge-offs for the first nine months of 2019 were $1.2 million or 0.14% of average loans compared with $484 thousand or 0.06% of average loans for the same period in 2018. The loan loss reserve was $6.6 million or 0.69% of total loans on September 30, 2019, compared with $7.2 million or 0.92% of total loans at September 30, 2018. Loan loss reserve methodology resulted in a $214 thousand loan loss provision for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with $61 thousand for the comparable 2018 period and a $524 thousand loan loss provision for the first nine months of 2019 compared with $131 thousand for the same comparable period in 2018.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased 44.81% to $10.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from $7.2 million in the comparable 2018 period. Gain on the sale of OREO property for the year increased $828 thousand and secondary mortgage fee income increased $1.4 million.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased 35.03% to $35.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from $26.2 million in the comparable 2018 period. Salaries and employee benefit expenses increased 25.39%, occupancy expense increased 12.41% and other noninterest expense increased 61.49% from the comparable 2018 period. The efficiency ratio increased to 78.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from 69.90% in the comparable 2018 period. The increase is attributable to an increase in salary and benefits of $2.3 million connected with the Calumet merger and additional headcount with Colony Bank Mortgage, or 60.2% of the overall salary and benefit increase. Also, acquisition expenses increased noninterest expense by $2.9 million or 31.78% of the overall other noninterest expense increase. Accounting for non‑GAAP items disclosed later in this release, the adjusted efficiency ratio (a non‑GAAP financial measure) would have been 72.47% and 69.16% for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. See the unaudited reconciliation of non-GAAP measures later in this release.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 28 full-service branches throughout Central, Southern and Coastal Georgia and a full-service website at www.colony.bank. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN”. Follow the Company on Facebook or on Twitter @colony_bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in the preceding release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified. In addition, certain statements may be contained in the Company’s future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by or with the approval of the Company that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statement of plans and objectives of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targeted” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its various strategic initiatives; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; economic conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts operations being less favorable than expected; interest rate risk; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; and risks that the anticipated benefits from the transactions with LBC Bancshares, Inc. and PFB Mortgage are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company’s management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under the captions “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results” and “Risk Factors,” and in the Company’s quarterly reports on Form 10‑Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total noninterest income $ 4,039 $ 2,405 $ 10,373 $ 7,163 Securities gains (34 ) - (99 ) (116 ) Realized (gains) losses on

OREO property held for sale 61 (4 ) (790 ) 39 Adjusted noninterest income $ 4,066 $ 2,401 $ 9,484 $ 7,086 Total noninterest expense $ 13,358 $ 9,078 $ 35,397 $ 26,215 Acquisition-related expenses (861 ) (62 ) (2,998 ) (80 ) Impairment loss on assets held for sale - (167 ) (151 ) (170 ) Realized losses on assets held for sale (17 ) (1 ) (15 ) (1 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 12,480 $ 8,848 $ 32,233 $ 25,964 Net income available to

common shareholders $ 2,518 $ 2,695 $ 7,455 $ 8,952 Total adjustments, net of tax* 716 178 1,798 137 Adjusted net income $ 3,234 $ 2,873 $ 9,253 $ 9,089 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.83 $ 1.04 Total adjustments, net of tax* 0.08 0.02 0.20 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 1.03 $ 1.06 Efficiency ratio 79.94 % 72.44 % 78.19 % 69.90 % Total adjustments (5.53 %) (1.82 %) (5.72 %) (0.74 %) Adjusted efficiency ratio 74.41 % 70.62 % 72.47 % 69.16 %

* The effective tax rate for the period presented is used to determine net of tax amounts.

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share represented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted Noninterest Income, Adjusted Noninterest Expense, Adjusted Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio are non‑GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures aid in understanding and comparing current-year and prior-year results, both of which include unusual items of different natures. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported results.





COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

Unaudited Segment Information

(in thousands, except per share data)

Total Loans Segmented By Legacy and Purchased

Sept. 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 Sept. 30,

2018 Legacy $ 826,309 $ 796,045 $ 763,462 $ 763,640 $ 779,443 Purchased 132,414 139,226 16,529 18,387 - Total $ 958,723 $ 935,271 $ 779,991 $ 782,027 $ 779,443

Income Statement Segmented by Division

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Bank Mortgage

Banking Small

Business

Specialty

Lending

Division Holding

Company Totals Net interest income $ 13,018 $ 81 $ - $ (451 ) $ 12,648 Provision for loan losses 214 - - - 214 Noninterest income 2,737 1,245 - 57 4,039 Noninterest expenses 11,252 1,191 529 386 13,358 Income taxes 893 (15 ) (111 ) (170 ) 597 Segment profit (loss) $ 3,396 $ 150 $ (418 ) $ (610 ) $ 2,518 Segment assets at

September 30, 2019 $ 1,461,210 $ 10,209 $ 149 $ 6,114 $ 1,477,682 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Bank Mortgage

Banking Small

Business

Specialty

Lending

Division Holding

Company Totals Net interest income $ 35,850 $ 100 $ - $ (1,120 ) $ 34,830 Provision for loan losses 524 - - - 524 Noninterest income 8,412 1,888 - 73 10,373 Noninterest expenses 31,461 2,037 561 1,338 35,397 Income taxes 2,448 (10 ) (118 ) (493 ) 1,827 Segment profit (loss) $ 9,829 $ (39 ) $ (443 ) $ (1,892 ) $ 7,455 Segment assets at

September 30, 2019 $ 1,461,210 $ 10,209 $ 149 $ 6,114 $ 1,477,682







COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 (unaudited) (audited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 13,495 $ 10,377 $ 10,149 Interest-bearing deposits 41,848 49,778 21,764 Federal funds sold 266 - - Investment securities Available for sale, at fair value 368,869 353,066 318,032 Other investments, at cost 3,771 2,978 3,594 Loans held for sale 8,734 - - Loans 958,723 782,027 779,443 Allowance for loan losses (6,600 ) (7,277 ) (7,155 ) Unearned interest and fees (564 ) (501 ) (515 ) 951,559 774,249 771,773 Premises and equipment 32,886 29,494 27,744 Other real estate 776 1,841 2,173 Other intangible assets 19,402 759 18 Other assets 36,076 29,336 30,949 Total Assets $ 1,477,682 $ 1,251,878 $ 1,186,196 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 216,680 $ 192,847 $ 177,261 Interest-bearing 1,034,593 892,278 833,798 1,251,273 1,085,125 1,011,059 Borrowed money Subordinated debentures 24,229 24,229 24,229 Other borrowed money 66,813 44,000 58,500 91,042 68,229 82,729 Other liabilities 5,716 2,832 3,420 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $1 a share; authorized 20,000,000 shares, issued 9,498,783 shares as of Sept. 30, 2019, 8,444,908 as of Dec. 31, 2018, and 8,444,908 as of Sept. 30, 2018, respectively 9,499 8,445 8,445 Paid in capital 43,719 26,064 26,064 Retained earnings 74,935 69,459 66,916 Restricted stock - unearned compensation (61 ) (86 ) (94 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,559 (8,190 ) (12,343 ) 129,651 95,692 88,988 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,477,682 $ 1,251,878 $ 1,186,196





COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 13,653 $ 10,255 $ 36,436 $ 30,048 Deposits with other banks 186 48 749 192 Federal funds sold 20 - 60 - Investment securities

U.S. Treasury 1 - 1 - U. S. Government agencies 2,230 1,847 6,738 5,635 State, county and municipal 24 25 82 77 Corporate debt 27 27 84 84 Dividends on other investments 49 49 150 134 16,190 12,251 44,300 36,170 Interest expense Deposits 2,815 1,564 7,569 4,165 Federal funds purchased 1 3 1 4 Borrowed money 726 579 1,900 1,602 3,542 2,146 9,470 5,771 Net interest income 12,648 10,105 34,830 30,399 Provision for loan losses 214 61 524 131 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 12,434 10,044 34,306 30,268 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 1,325 1,134 3,359 3,266 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,100 803 3,110 2,414 Mortgage fee income 1,255 176 1,941 507 Securities gains 34 - 99 116 Other 325 292 1,864 860 4,039 2,405 10,373 7,163 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,186 5,110 18,848 15,032 Occupancy and equipment 1,290 1,052 3,459 3,077 Other 4,882 2,916 13,090 8,106 13,358 9,078 35,397 26,215 Income before income taxes 3,115 3,371 9,282 11,216 Income taxes 597 676 1,827 2,264 Net income $ 2,518 $ 2,695 $ 7,455 $ 8,952 Net income per share Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.83 $ 1.06 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.83 $ 1.04 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.075 $ 0.05 $ 0.225 $ 0.15 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 9,494,771 8,439,415 9,008,196 8,439,310 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 9,494,771 8,444,816 9,008,196 8,571,516





COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

Unaudited Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 12,648 $ 10,105 $ 34,830 $ 30,399 Provision for loan losses 214 61 524 131 Non-interest income 4,039 2,405 10,373 7,163 Non-interest expense 13,358 9,078 35,397 26,215 Income taxes 597 676 1,827 2,264 Net income 2,518 2,695 7,455 8,952 PER COMMON SHARE SUMMARY Common shares outstanding 9,498,783 8,444,908 9,498,783 8,444,908 Weighted average basic shares 9,494,771 8,439,415 9,008,196 8,439,310 Weighted average diluted shares 9,494,771 8,444,816 9,008,196 8,571,516 Earnings per basic share $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.83 $ 1.06 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.83 $ 1.04 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.075 $ 0.05 $ 0.225 $ 0.15 Common book value per share $ 13.65 $ 10.54 $ 13.65 $ 10.54 Tangible common book value per share $ 11.61 $ 10.54 $ 11.61 $ 10.54 OPERATING RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Net interest margin (a) 3.64 % 3.57 % 3.56 % 3.56 % Return on average assets 0.67 % 0.91 % 0.72 % 1.00 % Return on average total equity 7.86 % 12.10 % 8.82 % 13.37 % Efficiency (b) 79.94 % 72.44 % 78.19 % 69.90 % (a) Computed using fully taxable-equivalent net income.

(b) Computed by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of fully taxable-equivalent net interest income and non-interest income and excluding security gains/losses.





COLONY BANKCORP, INC.

Unaudited Financial Highlights (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 1,492,852 $ 1,183,926 $ 1,388,072 $ 1,193,976 Loans, net of reserves 942,356 764,716 858,592 759,660 Deposits 1,272,561 1,012,770 1,195,273 1,027,180 Total equity 128,172 89,083 112,704 89,298 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 10,143 $ 8,136 $ 10,143 $ 8,136 Nonperforming assets 10,918 10,309 10,918 10,309 Substandard assets 20,879 23,833 20,879 23,833 Net loan charge-offs 403 65 1,201 484 Reserve for loan loss to total loans 0.69 % 0.92 % 0.69 % 0.92 % Reserve for loan loss to non- performing loans 65.07 % 87.94 % 65.07 % 87.94 % Reserve for loan loss to non-performing assets 60.45 % 69.41 % 60.45 % 69.41 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.17 % 0.01 % 0.18 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.06 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.74 % 0.87 % 0.74 % 0.87 % Nonperforming assets to total loans

and other real estate 1.14 % 1.32 % 1.14 % 1.32 % Substandard assets to tier one capital

and allowance for loan losses 13.92 % 17.00 % 13.92 % 17.00 %





Quarterly Comparative Data (in thousands, except per share data) 3Q2019 2Q2019 1Q2019 4Q2018 3Q2018 Assets $ 1,477,682 $ 1,506,972 $ 1,279,077 $ 1,251,878 $ 1,186,196 Loans 951,559 927,917 772,889 774,249 771,773 Deposits 1,251,273 1,297,723 1,111,678 1,085,125 1,011,059 Total Equity 129,651 126,509 101,066 95,692 88,988 Net Income 2,518 2,101 2,835 2,965 2,695 Net Income Per Basic Share 0.27 0.23 0.34 0.35 0.32 Key Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.67 % 0.60 % 0.90 % 0.97 % 0.91 % Return on Average Total Equity 7.86 % 7.43 % 11.76 % 13.18 % 12.10 % Total Equity to Total Assets 8.77 % 8.39 % 7.90 % 7.64 % 7.50 % Tangible Equity to

Tangible Assets 7.56 % 7.19 % 7.85 % 7.59 % 7.50 % Net Interest Margin 3.64 % 3.57 % 3.46 % 3.55 % 3.57 %

For additional information, contact:

Tracie Youngblood

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

(229) 426-6000 (Ext 6003)



