Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Platinum Group Metal Cowboys in Montana'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 30-mile long geologic slice of layered magmatic intrusion that cuts through the Beartooth Mountain range in south-central Montana closely resembles one of the world's most productive mining regions in South Africa. The Stillwater Igneous Complex encases tens of millions of ounces of valuable platinum group metals, along with nickel, copper, cobalt and other commodities.



Group Ten Metals Inc. (PGE:TSX.V; PGEZF:OTCQB; 5D32:FSE)

A Vancouver-based firm called Group Ten Metals Inc. is drilling exploration holes in a large area of the Stillwater Igneous Complex with solid results. The company has a 100% interest on its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's world-leading Stillwater, East Boulder and Blitz PGE mines.

Michael Rowley, President and CEO of Group Ten Metals, told Streetwise Reports, "We've identified mineralized zones based on drilling to date in five of the fourteen target areas. We are now drilling the Iron Mountain and Camp Zone target areas at Stillwater West—two of three priority targets—with the aim of both proving our model and also moving those mineralized zones towards formal resource status."

"One of the best past holes at Iron Mountain, IM2002-07, returned 8m of 3.65 g/t Pt+Pd+Au starting at surface, plus 0.16% combined nickel and copper, and significant cobalt. That high grade is directly comparable to grades now being mined in the market leader, South Africa," he added.

