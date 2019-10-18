Global Major Mobile Phone Vendor Performance Analysis, 2016-2019: Shipment Volume & Growth, Shipment Revenue & Growth, Operating Profits, and ASP

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Major Mobile Phone Vendor Performance, 2Q 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global mobile phone market volume grew sequentially but declined year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019, reaching 421.6 million units. Of the total mobile phones shipped, 329.3 million were smartphones, down both sequentially and year-on-year.

The decline is mainly attributed to the fact that mobile phone markets in North America, Europe, and China have been saturate and the prices of new models have been relatively high compare to the past years. On top of that, the number of new models launched in the fourth quarter of 2018 was relatively few.

Due to the relocation of production facilities as result of the US-China trade war, the global smartphone market volume is estimated to decline in the second and third quarters this year.

Scope

This research report presents worldwide mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major mobile phone vendors' performance.

The report includes major vendors' shipment volume and growth, shipment revenue and growth, operating profit, and ASP.

Key Topics Covered



Worldwide Mobile Phone Shipment Volume, 3Q 2016 - 3Q 2019

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume, 3Q 2016 - 3Q 2019

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume Share, 3Q 2016 - 3Q 2019

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume Year-on-Year Growth Rate, 3Q 2016 - 3Q 2019

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Volume Quarter-on-Quarter Growth Rate, 3Q 2016 - 3Q 2019

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Revenue, 3Q 2016 - 1Q 2019

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Revenue Year-on-Year Growth Rate, 3Q 2016 - 1Q 2019

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Shipment Revenue Quarter-on-Quarter Growth Rate, 3Q 2016 - 1Q 2019

Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume, 3Q 2016 - 3Q 2019

Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume Share, 3Q 2016 - 3Q 2019

Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume Year-on-Year Growth Rate, 3Q 2016 - 3Q 2019

Major Smartphone Vendor Shipment Volume Quarter-on-Quarter Growth Rate, 3Q 2016 - 3Q 2019

Major Mobile Phone Vendor Operating Profit Margin, 3Q 2016 - 1Q 2019

Major Mobile Phone Vendor ASP, 3Q 2016 - 1Q 2019

Companies Mentioned



Apple

Huawei

Lenovo

LG

Oppo

Samsung

TCL

Vivo

Xiaomi

ZT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/898mwt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.