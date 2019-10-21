Building Information Modelling Market | 13.28% CAGR | BIM Strategic Analysis | Industry Data | 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market size forecast till 2025

Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% between 2019 and 2025

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market size is in growth period characterized by demand from building and construction sectors during 2019-2025 forecast periods. The qualitative and quantitative Building Information Modelling (BIM) market value is estimated to grow driven by increased production of Building Information Modelling by developing countries as a result of population thickening.

The cosmopolitan building and construction sector and ongoing urbanization projects marked with skyscrapers and modern residential communities which require fluid architectural design process and integrated visualization adhere to drive the Building Information Modelling (BIM) market growth.

In addition, the need for accurate and quick streamlining of projects with installation of building systems including mechanical, plumbing and electrical significantly demand for BIM approaches both by corporate and government construction firms.

Further, ongoing construction of modern transport facilities including airports, roads, and metro ways and increasingly sophisticated engineering of health care and medical centres are set to open huge Building Information Modelling (BIM) market opportunities over the long-term.

The scope of OG Analysis report is to present Building Information Modelling (BIM) market based on segmentation by software, services types, by pre-construction, construction, operation project life cycles, by buildings, civil infrastructure, industrial, and utilities applications and region wise.

Software segment captures the overall Building Information Modelling (BIM) market share

Large consumption of BIM software by innovative commercial and entertainment structures for complete digitalization of infrastructure during different phases of the project triggers the Building Information Modelling (BIM) market growth.

Various types of BIM software is set to emerge over the forecast period with advantages of real-time data visualization, cost-effectiveness, and integration of could-based solutions.

BIM software such as AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp and other solutions for objects such as structures, MEP, construction, architecture, and sustainability are trending across the Building Information Modelling (BIM) market.

Asia Pacific region is forecast to enter growth phase preceded by Americas and European countries during the estimated period

Asia pacific is the one of fastest and emerging region augmented for the growth of building information modelling market. Undergoing construction projects across Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, Korea, and others are accelerating the use of BIM systems across construction sectors. Accordingly, market players are promoting BIM system approach across Asia. For, instance, in 2018, Promat Hong Kong office jointly organized a CPD seminar with the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) and Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE) to promote Fire Protection of Modular Housing in Asia.

Whereas, across North America, market growth is driven by the adoption of latest technologies and intense investments in complex infrastructure and smart construction projects is boosting the market growth. Accordingly, in 2019, the DOE Building America Program announced up to $11.5 for 16 building projects to drive housing innovation and energy performance of American homes.

In addition, governments mandating the use of BIM across infrastructure projects throughout Europe drive the Building Information Modelling (BIM) market growth, led by the U.K. Architecture and construction companies in European countries are collaborating to adopt BIM for public projects. For instance, in October 2019, The UK BIM Alliance, BSI and the Centre for Digital Built Britain (CDBB) have announced the launch of the UK BIM Framework to support the construction industry in understanding of BIM standards and implementation.

Amid key market strategies, Innovation and Expansion by key market players forays long term market growth and opportunity

Key players are innovating BIM products which target the digital construction lifecycle. For instance, in 2019, Pointfuse demonstrated Scan 2 BIM workflows aimed at bringing reality capture to Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) construction practitioners.

In addition, key players are entering into agreements to deliver goal of advance BIM technology. For example, in 2019, HOK, Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, and Bricsys announced a multi-year initiative to jointly develop technology that allows automatic conversion of cloud points into BIM modeling.

Further, nascent market players are investing in expansion to strengthen their market share. For instance, in September 2019, construction software provider Bluebeam, Inc. expanded into North Texas, this move is expected to boost Bluebeam’s regional presence.

Prominent key players contributing towards macro market share include Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systemes, Nemetschek, Trimble, Aveva, RIB Software, Asite, Hexagon, and Archidata.

