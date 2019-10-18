Global Server Market Report 2014-2019 & 2023F
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Server Forecast, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report finds that shipment volume of the Taiwanese server industry grew over 6% year-on-year in 2018, reaching over 11.8 million units.
The industry is anticipated to still enjoy growth in 2019 albeit at a slower rate as the expansion in data centers is expected to slow down.
Due mainly to the US-China trade war that set off in mid-2018, the advanced inventory replenishment for servers began at the end of 2018. This is expected to lead to a relatively high level of inventories in the first half of 2019.
Scope
- Shipment volume forecasts of the Taiwanese server industry, comprising of server system and server motherboards for the period 2019-2023
- Servers shipped as full system, bare-bones, and motherboards and includes their shipment volume by region and by CPU architecture
- Analyst insight on nascent development of the industry
- The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese server makers
Key Topics Covered
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2014 - 2023
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2014 - 2019
- Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2014 - 2019
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2014 - 2019
- Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2014 - 2019
- Research Scope & Definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugv5gb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.