Philips and Klinikum Stuttgart hospital sign 10-year innovation partnership agreement

Long-term strategic partnership focuses on quality improvement through digitization, the provision of innovative connected care technologies and clinical research collaboration

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Stuttgart, Germany – Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG, AEX:PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and German Klinikum Stuttgart hospital, the largest provider in the region, today announced they have signed a comprehensive 10-year innovation partnership agreement.



The long-term strategic partnership agreement covers the demand-oriented replacement and procurement of state-of-the-art medical technology, including diagnostic imaging and intelligent informatics solutions, at Klinikum Stuttgart hospitals, together with joint development of new workflows and connected care solutions. The ultimate goal is to implement innovations that improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of patient care, as well as the experiences for both patients and staff.

"This partnership is an important step for us to further improve the quality and efficiency of the care we deliver to our patients,” said Dr. Alexander Hewer, Commercial Director at Klinikum Stuttgart. “As the largest provider in the region we continue to grow. Together with Philips we will work on technical innovations and process improvements to further enhance our attractiveness for patients and employees.”

Process optimization – a strategic task

Process optimization and standardization are core tasks in today’s hospital management. By optimizing and standardizing processes, hospitals can increase efficiency, eliminate sources of error and fully exploit the potential of modern technologies.

"As an innovation partner, we will work with Klinikum Stuttgart to further optimize their hospital workflows in patient care and thus their performance as a whole,” said Peter Vullinghs, Market Leader Philips DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). "These aspects of the agreement are performance-based and focused on success, demonstrating our commitment to being an accountable business partner.”

Innovation partnership for clinical excellence

In order to provide first-class healthcare over the long term, Klinikum Stuttgart has initiated a far-reaching restructuring process that includes investment in new buildings and modern equipment. One of its trend-setting measures is construction of the new Katharinenhospital in Stuttgart. The first phase of construction, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year, will see technically demanding disciplines such as radiology, interventional neuroradiology, intensive care and endovascular surgery housed in brand new buildings. In addition to the installation of state-of-the-art medical equipment, the implementation of networked care and the improvement of processes are other important goals.

"We have excellent clinicians and strong care delivery. With Philips, we now have a strong partner with a reputation for innovation leadership in medical technology and healthcare IT,” said Prof. Jan Steffen Jürgensen, Medical Director of the Klinikum Stuttgart. “With our combined expertise, we want to further improve our clinical processes and the safety of treatment for the more than 700,000 patients treated at the Klinikum Stuttgart every year.”

Technology with maximum flexibility

A key feature of the partnership is that Klinikum Stuttgart maintains the greatest possible flexibility with regard to which technologies are used and when they are installed. They will be delivered within a business model that retains this broad flexibility and choice for the hospital, while also having a positive effect on overall investment costs and total cost of ownership.

