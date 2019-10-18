A Message From Secretary Perry: A Farewell

[Full Transcript Below]

My dear DOE family, I've said many times that I have the coolest job in the world and a big reason for that has been you, the men and women, who serve alongside me at one of the most innovative places on earth—the Department of Energy. You know, from my first day on the job in March of 2017, you welcomed me with open arms—even though you probably didn’t know what to expect from this born-and-bred Texan who had just arrived in Washington, D.C.

Since that time, you and I have worked diligently to advance our DOE mission. And the great thing is, we succeeded and we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible each and every day. You know, some people wake up every day and they wonder if they're making a difference. The men and women who work at this Department do not have to worry about that—you are literally changing the world. So, it's with profound emotion and gratitude that I am announcing my resignation effective later this year as your Energy Secretary. There is much work to be done in these upcoming weeks and I remain fully committed to accomplishing the goals that I set out to accomplish at the beginning of my tenure. And then, I will return to my favorite place in the world—Texas—but I'll treasure the memories of what we’ve accomplished together during my time here at DOE.

We pursued a truly “all-of-the-above” strategy We deployed all of our fuels—from renewables to fossil fuels—to nuclear energy; We led the world in producing oil and gas and in reducing energy-related carbon emissions at the same time; We achieved the magnificent goal of energy independence; We became a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in more than 60 years— offering freedom to our friends and allies from energy coercion by some powerful adversaries out there; And we're ready to export our energy technology to deliver electricity to more than one billion human beings mired in energy poverty. We strengthened our national security by bolstering our nuclear security; we cleaned up numerous sites as we tackled America’s post-Cold War environmental legacy; We stood up our CESER office to deal with threats to the reliable delivery of electricity; We created an office of Artificial Intelligence to coordinate the amazing work that we're doing in this game-changing arena. I've been blown away by the amazing work done at what I call the Nation’s crown jewels, our 17 National Labs. And I've had the opportunity to visit all of them In my travels abroad. People everywhere wanted to know about this Department Because our footprint and impact is global. And that is a testament to each and every one of you today. I thank President Trump for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime I am so glad that I said “yes.” And I thank all of you my colleagues, my friends, my family for making that opportunity a grand success. May God bless you as you continue to pursue DOE’s great calling and mission. And may God continue to bless this great Country of America.