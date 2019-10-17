Prostate Cancer: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

Summary Prostate cancer is a malignancy in the prostate gland, which is located below the bladder and in front of the rectum in males. Worldwide, about 1. 2 million men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 (International Agency for Research on Cancer, 2019).

Almost all prostate cancers are adenocarcinomas, a type of cancer that develops in gland cells. Most prostate cancers are asymptomatic and grow very slowly. In advanced stages of prostate cancer, the malignancy has spread to other organs such as seminal vesicles, lymph nodes, or bones. When a tumor fails to respond to androgen deprivation therapy, it is referred to as castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) (National Cancer Institute, 2019a). Changes in PSA testing and screening guidelines since 2007 have led to substantial changes in prostate cancer incidence. Epidemiologists used the most recent data for incidence calculations in the 8MM.



In 2018, the US accounted for 30.46% of the diagnosed incident cases of prostate cancer in the 8MM, with 170,744 cases. There were 216,980 cases in the 5EU in 2018, or 38.71% of the diagnosed incident cases, while Japan had 93,916 diagnosed incident cases and China had 78,874 diagnosed incident cases. In the 8MM, the number of diagnosed incident cases of prostate cancer will grow by 19.41% over the forecast period at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.94% from 560,514 cases in 2018 to 669,284 cases by 2028. Of the 8MM, the US is expected to have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases, increasing from 170,744 cases in 2018 to 204,127 cases in 2028. Italy had the lowest number of diagnosed incident cases of prostate cancer in 2018, at 35,300 cases. Any change in the diagnosed incident cases of prostate cancer in the 8MM is attributable to changing population demographics in the respective markets.



The Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of prostate cancer in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).

This report includes 10-year epidemiological forecast for diagnosed incident cases of prostate cancer in men segmented by age (beginning at 30 years), Gleason scores (2-10), stage at diagnosis (stage I, II, III, IV-M0, and IV-M1), risk category (very low/low risk, intermediate risk, and high/very high risk), and metastatic cases at diagnosis (bone metastases only and bone metastases with visceral metastases) in these markets. Additionally, this report forecasts five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of prostate cancer segmented by castration resistance and metastases.

- The prostate cancer epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

- The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



The Prostate Cancer Epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global prostate cancer market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global prostate cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for prostate cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of prostate cancer by stage at diagnosis and risk category.

