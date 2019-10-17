The CMOS image sensors market was valued at USD 14.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 23.52 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, (2019

2024). With the rising demand for high-definition image-capturing devices in industries, the CMOS technology has been witnessing high adoption rate in various regions across the globe, as it provides faster shutter speed while delivering high-quality images.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CMOS Image Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821467/?utm_source=GNW





- The increased adoption of machine vision systems is expected to drive the demand for CMOS sensors in the near future. Furthermore, the emergence of self-driving cars in the region and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have also been instrumental in driving the market in the burgeoning automotive sector.

- Vendors in the market are increasing their production capacity to keep up with the demand. For instance, Sony, in May 2018 announced that the company plans to spend JPY 1 trillion in CMOS image sensors by March 2021, which are targeted to automotive applications.

- Shutter CMOS sensors are gaining traction to improve AR/VR technologies. When compared to rolling shutter CCD sensors, CMOS sensors provide better real-time image capture and high frame rates while maintaining ultra-high resolutions. Therefore, to facilitate the type of vision that’s required for AR/VR, CMOS is likely to be more preferred.

- The major challenge for the CMOS image sensor market would be its competition with the CCD sensor, which has now started diminishing due to the advancement in CMOS image sensors.



Scope of the Report

CMOS (complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor) image sensors is an optical technology, which is used in machine vision for robots, in OCR (optical character recognition), that can enhance the satellite photographs and radar images. They are also used in digital cameras, CCTV cameras, barcode readers, among others.



Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics Segment Occupies the Largest Market Share



- CMOS image sensors have widespread applications in smartphones, tablets, and digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras. With the increasing focus of smartphone manufacturers on improving the build and quality of cameras they provide; the coming years are expected to witness a rise in the adoption of CMOS technology by all smartphone manufacturers, across the world.

- Furthermore, the introduction of dual-camera smartphones by all major smartphone vendors is expected to help sustain demand, as the technology used requires two sensors and combines the color and monochrome image produced by the respective CMOS image sensors, to create an image. The Galaxy S10 from Samsung introduced recently has 4 cameras, 3 rear cameras, and 1 front camera.

- The trend for dual and 3D cameras will also have a significant impact on CMOS volumes. New applications, such as telescopic lens drones, robots, virtual reality, and augmented reality are ready to rejuvenate this emblematic market.



Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



- Among the Asia-Pacific countries, China is showing a significant growth rate, owing to its growing economy and global electronics market share. China is one of the prominent electronics producers and consumers. According to National Bureau of Statistics China, the country’s computer, communication equipment, and other electronic equipment manufacturing increased by 13.1% during fiscal 2018, and entire industrial sector was valued at CNY 30,516 billion.

- India is also witnessing growth in a number of smart cities, owing to government initiatives. The smart cities are expected to incorporate electronic solutions for purposes, such as surveillance, maintenance, monitoring, etc. According to smartcities.gov.in, the central government has allotted USD 977 million into the development of 60 such smart cities.

- South Korea is one of the prominent markets for the camera modules; the country is known for its electronics production and semiconductor market. According to the country’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the number of installed CCTV cameras in public places during fiscal 2018 stood at 1,032,879.



Competitive Landscape

The CMOS image sensors market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many players in the market supplying their products in domestic as well in the international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with major players adopting strategies like product innovation, expansions, and partnerships to stay ahead of the competition and expand their market reach. Major players include STMicroelectronics NV, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, ON Semiconductor Corporation among others.



- June 2019 - Sony Corporation launched two new models of CMOS image sensors, the IMX415 type 1/2.8 4K-resolution stacked CMOS image sensor, which is the smallest of its kind in the world and the IMX485 type 1/1.2 4K-resolution back-illuminated CMOS image sensor, which delivers outstanding low-light performance approximately 3.3 times that of conventional.

- May 2019 - ON Semiconductor recently demonstrated its portfolio of sensors for automotive applications at the AutoSens Conference in Detroit, including the next-generation RGB-IR image sensor solution for in-cabin applications and the Hayabusa family of CMOS image sensors for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and viewing automotive camera systems.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821467/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.