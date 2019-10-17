ArcBlock Discusses Blockchain Policy in Their Latest Podcast Interview with the Chamber of Digital Commerce

Chamber of Digital Commerce ArcBlock Blockchain and dApp Platform

ArcBlock releases its latest Podcast interview with one of the blockchain industry’s leading policy advocates from the Chamber of Digital Commerce

Our goal is to help simplify regulation, and to make these rules clear, which in turn enables us to help propose new legislation that's going to help the blockchain industry.” — Paul Brigner

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, ArcBlock released its latest Decentralize Me Podcast interview with one of the blockchain industry’s leading policy experts Paul Brigner, Chamber of Digital Commerce Anyone can listen to the Podcast interview with Paul Brigrner, Director of Technology Policy where a wide range of topics are discussed including The Chamber of Digital Commerce’s policy efforts focused on the blockchain industry, as well as recent updates including the Chambers recently launched Understanding Tokens reports focused on the overall regulatory and market landscape of the token ecosystem, as well as their upcoming DC Blockchain Summit 2020 at Georgetown University. You can listen to the podcast on ArcBlock's website.Decentralize Me is a podcast by ArcBlock dedicated to looking at the impact of decentralization and how it is disrupting the way people interact with their digital lives. The focus of each podcast is to focus on bringing listers a global perspective with in-depth conversations and insights from people who are creating the policies to support blockchain and decentralization or are disrupting the status quo from around the world.The Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s leading trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry, and whose core mission is to promote the acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies through the use of education, advocacy and working closely with policymakers, regulatory agencies and industry to develop an environment that fosters innovation, jobs, and investment.



