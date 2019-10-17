VAALCO Energy, Inc. Confirms Oil Discovery With Etame 9P Appraisal Wellbore

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY, LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”), today announced that the Etame 9P appraisal wellbore, targeting the subcropping Dentale reservoir beneath the VAALCO-operated Etame field offshore Gabon, was successfully drilled to a total depth of 10,260 feet and encountered both Gamba and Dentale oil sands. Operations are underway to plug back to a shallower depth and drill the Etame 9H horizontal development well section in the Gamba reservior.



Key highlights:

Verifies the presence of a Dentale oil column first identified in the Etame 4V well drilled in 2001

Encountered approximately 35 feet of good-quality Dentale oil sands with 27% porosity and 3,000 mD of permeability

VAALCO estimates gross recoverable oil resources of 2.5 to 10.5 million barrels of oil present in subcropping Dentale reservoirs

Identified an oil column which was thicker than expected in the Gamba reservoir which may result in higher ultimate oil recovery from the planned Etame 9H and Etame 11H wells than previously expected

VAALCO did not encounter H 2 S in either the Gamba or Dentale reservoirs

Cary Bounds, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited that our first appraisal wellbore in the 2019/2020 drilling campaign has confirmed our estimates of meaningful recoverable resources in the subcropping Dentale, which we currently have classified as prospective. The successful Etame 9P is the first of many appraisal opportunities that we have identified that have the potential to create substantial organic value for our shareholders. The result reaffirms the upside potential yet to be exploited from the Etame field.

We continue to assess the viability of drilling future Dentale development wells as we aim to extend the overall life of the field by continuing to add reserves and production. We are now focused on drilling the Etame 9H development well which, if successful, could result in additional production volumes coming online in December.

VAALCO remains focused on delivering value through operational execution, and we are hopeful that this is just the first of many positive steps toward our goal of organic production and reserve growth.”

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin Block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

For Further Information

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 623 0801 Website: www.vaalco.com Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422 Al Petrie / Chris Delange Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000 Ben Romney / Chris Judd / James Husband VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com



