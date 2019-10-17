Monster Statement Regarding Denial of VPX’s Preliminary Injunction Motion

/EIN News/ -- CORONA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Energy Company (“Monster”) and Reign Beverage Company, LLC (“Reign”) reported that the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida yesterday issued its decision denying the baseless motion for a preliminary injunction filed by Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., d/b/a VPX Sports (“VPX”) against Monster and Reign’s REIGN TOTAL BODY FUEL performance energy drinks.

In denying VPX’s motion, the Court ruled that “VPX has failed to meet any of the elements of a preliminary injunction” and that “VPX has failed to establish that it is likely to succeed on the merits [of its claims against Monster and Reign]—and, therefore, a preliminary injunction is unwarranted.”

In view of the Court’s Order, VPX cannot interrupt distributors’ and retailers’ right to sell REIGN TOTAL BODY FUEL performance energy drinks. The Court’s ruling also strongly supports Monster’s and Reign’s previously stated belief that they will ultimately prevail against VPX’s frivolous claims in this lawsuit.

Media Contact:

Tamara Taylor

Sitrick & Company

310-788-2850

ttaylor@sitrick.com Investor Contact:

Judy Lin Sfetcu / Roger Pondel

PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5966

jsfetcu@pondel.com













EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.