Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Net income of $51.6 million for the current quarter, an increase of $2.3 million, or 5 percent, over the prior year third quarter net income of $49.3 million including current period acquisition-related expenses of $2.1 million and $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of stock options from the Heritage Bancorp acquisition.

Including the above acquisition-related expenses, current quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.57, a decrease of 2 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.58.

Net interest margin of 4.42 percent increased 9 basis points compared to 4.33 percent in the prior quarter and increased 16 basis points over the prior year third quarter.

Core deposits organically grew $302 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter, including non-interest bearing deposit growth of $211 million, or 26 percent annualized.

Current quarter organic loan growth was $84 million, or 4 percent annualized.

Gain on sale of loans of $10.4 million for the current quarter, increased $2.6 million, or 34 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $3.1 million, or 43 percent, over the prior year third quarter.

Improving credit quality with non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets decreasing to 0.40 percent in the current quarter compared to 0.41 percent for the prior quarter and 0.61 percent from the prior year third quarter.

In early September, the Company implemented a balance sheet strategy which resulted in the reduction of $260 million of high cost fixed-rate borrowings with an effective cost of 3.73 percent.

Dividend declared of $0.29 per share, or a 7 percent increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The Company has declared 138 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times.

The Company entered Nevada by completing the acquisition of Heritage Bancorp, the parent company of Heritage Bank of Nevada (collectively, "Heritage"), a community bank based in Reno, Nevada, with total assets of $978 million.

The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona with total assets of $677 million at September 30, 2019 to further grow its Arizona presence.

Year-to-Date 2019 Highlights:

Net income of $153 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $20.9 million, or 16 percent, over the first nine months of 2018 net income of $132 million.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.76, an increase of 11 percent from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $1.59.

Net interest margin of 4.36 percent for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of 18 basis points from the net interest margin of 4.18 percent for the first nine months of 2018.

Core deposits organically grew $412 million, or 6 percent annualized, for the first nine months of 2019, including non-interest bearing deposit growth of $382 million, or 17 percent annualized.

Organic loan growth was $393 million, or 6 percent annualized, for the first nine months of 2019.

Dividend declared of $0.82 per share, an increase of $0.07 per share, or 9 percent, over the prior year first nine months dividends of $0.75.

Financial Highlights

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Operating results Net income $ 51,610 52,392 49,132 49,336 153,134 132,279 Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 0.61 0.58 0.58 1.76 1.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 0.61 0.58 0.58 1.76 1.59 Dividends declared per share $ 0.29 0.27 0.26 0.26 0.82 0.75 Market value per share Closing $ 40.46 40.55 40.07 43.09 40.46 43.09 High $ 42.61 43.44 45.47 46.28 45.47 46.28 Low $ 37.70 38.65 37.58 38.37 37.58 35.77 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 92,180,618 86,637,394 84,588,199 84,521,093 92,180,618 84,521,093 Average outstanding shares - basic 90,294,811 85,826,290 84,549,974 84,518,407 86,911,402 83,294,111 Average outstanding shares - diluted 90,449,195 85,858,286 84,614,248 84,593,122 87,082,178 83,362,323 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.55 % 1.69 % 1.67 % 1.66 % 1.63 % 1.57 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.92 % 12.82 % 13.02 % 13.10 % 12.17 % 12.38 % Efficiency ratio 65.95 % 54.50 % 55.37 % 52.26 % 58.82 % 55.01 % Dividend payout ratio 50.88 % 44.26 % 44.83 % 44.83 % 46.59 % 47.17 % Loan to deposit ratio 88.71 % 90.27 % 87.14 % 85.13 % 88.71 % 85.13 % Number of full time equivalent employees 2,802 2,703 2,634 2,572 2,802 2,572 Number of locations 182 175 169 164 182 164 Number of ATMs 238 228 222 215 238 215

KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $51.6 million for the current quarter, an increase of $2.3 million, or 5 percent, from the $49.3 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.57 per share, a decrease of 2 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.58. Included in the current quarter was acquisition-related expenses of $2.1 million and $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of stock options from the Heritage acquisition. “We are very pleased with the strong results achieved this quarter even with the expense from the acquisition of Heritage and the impact of the Durbin Amendment. We are especially pleased to see strong deposit growth, good quality loan growth, an expanding core margin and further improving credit performance,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Glacier team once again achieved excellent results as we position the Company to continue to excel over the long haul. We are also very excited to welcome the Heritage team, one of the top performing community banks in the country.”

The current quarter results include:

$2.1 million of acquisition-related expenses and $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of stock options from the Heritage acquisition.



As of July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act, which established limits on the amount of interchange fees that can be charged to merchants for debit card processing. The current quarter impact of the Durbin Amendment was a reduction of $5 million, or 57 percent, of the Company's service charge fee income.



The Company's regulatory assessment and insurance expense decreased $1.3 million, or 68 percent, from the prior quarter as a result of $1.3 million of Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC. The Company’s remaining credit of $1.6 million will be applied in future quarters in amounts solely determined by the FDIC.

Net income for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $153 million, an increase of $20.9 million, or 16 percent, from the $132 million of net income for the first nine months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of the current year was $1.76 per share, an increase of $0.17, or 11 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.59 for the same period in the prior year.

In September of 2019, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona (collectively, "SBAZ"). SBAZ provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Arizona with ten banking offices located in Bullhead City, Cottonwood, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Prescott Valley and Prescott. As of September 30, 2019, SBAZ had total assets of $677 million, gross loans of $413 million and total deposits of $587 million. The acquisition is subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 or early in the first quarter of 2020. Upon closing of the transaction, SBAZ will merge into the Company's Foothills Bank division and will expand the Company's footprint in Arizona.

On July 31, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Heritage Bancorp, the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Nevada, a community bank based in Reno, Nevada (collectively, “Heritage”). Upon closing of the transaction, Heritage became the Company’s sixteenth Bank division.

On April 30, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of FNB Bancorp, the holding company for The First National Bank of Layton, a community bank based in Layton, Utah (“FNB”). Upon closing of the transaction, FNB became First Community Bank Utah, the Company’s fifteenth Bank division.

The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include both acquisitions beginning on the acquisition dates and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

Heritage FNB (Dollars in thousands) July 31,

2019 April 30,

2019 Total Total assets 977,948 $ 379,155 1,357,103 Debt securities 103,231 47,247 150,478 Loans receivable 615,279 245,485 860,764 Non-interest bearing deposits 296,393 93,647 390,040 Interest bearing deposits 425,827 180,999 606,826 Borrowings — 7,273 7,273





Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 406,384 231,209 203,790 307,104 175,175 202,594 99,280 Debt securities, available-for-sale 2,459,036 2,470,634 2,571,663 2,103,619 (11,598 ) (112,627 ) 355,417 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 234,992 252,097 297,915 590,915 (17,105 ) (62,923 ) (355,923 ) Total debt securities 2,694,028 2,722,731 2,869,578 2,694,534 (28,703 ) (175,550 ) (506 ) Loans receivable Residential real estate 936,877 920,715 887,742 862,830 16,162 49,135 74,047 Commercial real estate 5,548,174 4,959,863 4,657,561 4,527,577 588,311 890,613 1,020,597 Other commercial 2,145,257 2,076,605 1,911,171 1,921,955 68,652 234,086 223,302 Home equity 615,781 596,041 544,688 528,404 19,740 71,093 87,377 Other consumer 294,999 288,553 286,387 282,479 6,446 8,612 12,520 Loans receivable 9,541,088 8,841,777 8,287,549 8,123,245 699,311 1,253,539 1,417,843 Allowance for loan and lease losses (125,535 ) (129,054 ) (131,239 ) (132,535 ) 3,519 5,704 7,000 Loans receivable, net 9,415,553 8,712,723 8,156,310 7,990,710 702,830 1,259,243 1,424,843 Other assets 1,202,827 1,009,698 885,806 916,754 193,129 317,021 286,073 Total assets $ 13,718,792 12,676,361 12,115,484 11,909,102 1,042,431 1,603,308 1,809,690

In early September, the Company implemented a balance sheet strategy to increase its net interest income and net interest margin. The strategy included early termination of the Company’s $260 million notional pay-fixed interest rate swaps and corresponding debt along with the sale of $308 million of available-for-sale debt securities. Sale of the investment securities during the quarter resulted in gain of $13.8 million. Offsetting the gain was a $10.0 million loss recognized on the early termination of the interest rate swaps and a $3.5 million write-off of deferred prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings.

Total debt securities of $2.694 billion at September 30, 2019 decreased $28.7 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and remained stable compared to the prior year third quarter. Debt securities represented 20 percent of total assets at September 30, 2019 compared to 24 percent of total assets at December 31, 2018 and 23 percent at September 30, 2018. The level of debt securities will continue to fluctuate as necessary to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.

The loan portfolio of $9.541 billion increased $84 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the current quarter excluding the Heritage acquisition. The loan categories with the largest organic increase was commercial real estate loans which increased $39.6 million, or 1 percent and other commercial loans which increased $37.7 million, or 2 percent. Excluding the FNB and Heritage acquisitions, the loan portfolio increased $557 million, or 7 percent, since September 30, 2018, with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans, which increased $293 million, or 6 percent.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the Nine

Months ended At or for the Six

Months ended At or for the

Year ended At or for the Nine

Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Allowance for loan and lease losses Balance at beginning of period $ 131,239 131,239 129,568 129,568 Provision for loan losses 57 57 9,953 8,707 Charge-offs (12,090 ) (6,200 ) (17,807 ) (11,905 ) Recoveries 6,329 3,958 9,525 6,165 Balance at end of period $ 125,535 129,054 131,239 132,535 Other real estate owned $ 7,148 7,281 7,480 12,399 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 7,912 3,463 2,018 4,333 Non-accrual loans 40,017 41,195 47,252 55,373 Total non-performing assets $ 55,077 51,939 56,750 72,105 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.47 % 0.61 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 262 % 289 % 266 % 222 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans 1.32 % 1.46 % 1.58 % 1.63 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.07 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 29,954 37,937 33,567 25,181 Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 32,949 25,019 25,833 35,080 Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 6,723 6,041 10,660 12,911 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 3,000 2,785 4,811 5,791

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2019 was 0.40 percent, a decrease of 1 basis point from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 21 basis points from the prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets of $55.1 million at September 30, 2019 increased $3.1 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $17.0 million, or 24 percent, over the prior year third quarter. The increase in the current quarter non-performing assets was isolated to a $2.7 million loan. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2019 was 0.31 percent, which was a decrease of 12 basis points from prior quarter and no change from prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $30.0 million at September 30, 2019 decreased $8.0 million from the prior quarter and increased $4.8 million from the prior year third quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses (“allowance”) as a percent of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2019 was 1.32 percent, which was a 14 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 31 basis points from a year ago. The decrease was attributable to stabilizing credit quality and the addition of loans from the acquisitions which were added to the portfolio on a fair value basis and as a result did not require an allowance at acquisition date.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Loan Losses

(Dollars in thousands) Provision

for Loan

Losses Net

Charge-Offs ALLL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Third quarter 2019 $ — $ 3,519 1.32 % 0.31 % 0.40 % Second quarter 2019 — 732 1.46 % 0.43 % 0.41 % First quarter 2019 57 1,510 1.56 % 0.44 % 0.42 % Fourth quarter 2018 1,246 2,542 1.58 % 0.41 % 0.47 % Third quarter 2018 3,194 2,223 1.63 % 0.31 % 0.61 % Second quarter 2018 4,718 762 1.66 % 0.50 % 0.71 % First quarter 2018 795 2,755 1.66 % 0.59 % 0.64 % Fourth quarter 2017 2,886 2,894 1.97 % 0.57 % 0.68 %

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $3.5 million compared to $732 thousand for the prior quarter and $2.2 million from the same quarter last year. The increase in net charge-offs were primarily centered in one loan with a $1.9 million loss resulting from a negotiated short-sale. There was no current or prior quarter provision for loan losses compared to $3.2 million in the prior year third quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the loan loss provision.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,772,766 3,265,077 3,001,178 3,103,112 507,689 771,588 669,654 NOW and DDA accounts 2,592,483 2,487,806 2,391,307 2,346,050 104,677 201,176 246,433 Savings accounts 1,472,465 1,412,046 1,346,790 1,345,163 60,419 125,675 127,302 Money market deposit accounts 1,940,517 1,647,372 1,684,284 1,722,975 293,145 256,233 217,542 Certificate accounts 955,765 897,625 901,484 932,461 58,140 54,281 23,304 Core deposits, total 10,733,996 9,709,926 9,325,043 9,449,761 1,024,070 1,408,953 1,284,235 Wholesale deposits 134,629 144,949 168,724 151,421 (10,320 ) (34,095 ) (16,792 ) Deposits, total 10,868,625 9,854,875 9,493,767 9,601,182 1,013,750 1,374,858 1,267,443 Repurchase agreements 558,752 494,651 396,151 408,754 64,101 162,601 149,998 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,707 319,996 440,175 155,328 (311,289 ) (431,468 ) (146,621 ) Other borrowed funds 14,808 14,765 14,708 9,944 43 100 4,864 Subordinated debentures 139,913 139,912 134,051 134,055 1 5,862 5,858 Other liabilities 174,586 164,786 120,778 107,227 9,800 53,808 67,359 Total liabilities $ 11,765,391 10,988,985 10,599,630 10,416,490 776,406 1,165,761 1,348,901

As a result of the Bank's continued focus on stable and steady low cost deposits, in particular non-interest bearing deposits, the Company experienced a strong quarter in deposit growth. Excluding the acquisitions, core deposits of $10.734 billion as of September 30, 2019 increased $302 million, or 12 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $287 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits organically increased $211 million, or 26 percent annualized, over the prior quarter and increased $280 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits were 35 percent of total deposits at the end of the third quarter, an increase of 2 percent from 33 percent at the end of the prior quarter and a 3 percent increase from 32 percent at the end of the prior year third quarter.

During the current quarter, the Company reduced its FHLB advances by $311 million. The Company utilized proceeds from the sale of debt securities and deposit growth to pay down this funding. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $8.7 million of FHLB advances, and these advances will fluctuate as necessary for balance sheet growth and to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Common equity $ 1,905,306 1,643,928 1,525,281 1,522,329 261,378 380,025 382,977 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 48,095 43,448 (9,427 ) (29,717 ) 4,647 57,522 77,812 Total stockholders’ equity 1,953,401 1,687,376 1,515,854 1,492,612 266,025 437,547 460,789 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (522,274 ) (385,533 ) (338,828 ) (340,508 ) (136,741 ) (183,446 ) (181,766 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,431,127 1,301,843 1,177,026 1,152,104 129,284 254,101 279,023 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 14.24 % 13.31 % 12.51 % 12.53 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 10.84 % 10.59 % 9.99 % 9.96 % Book value per common share $ 21.19 19.48 17.93 17.66 1.71 3.26 3.53 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.53 15.03 13.93 13.63 0.50 1.60 1.90

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.431 billion at September 30, 2019 increased $129 million, or 10 percent, compared to the prior quarter which was the result of $229 million of Company stock issued for the acquisition of Heritage and earnings retention, these increases more than offset the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the acquisition. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $279 million, or 24 percent, over the prior year third quarter which was the result of earnings retention, an increase in other comprehensive income, and the impact from the acquisitions which was offset by a decrease of $25.5 million from the cumulative-effect adjustments related to the adoption of new accounting standards. Tangible book value per common share of $15.53 at current quarter end increased $0.50 per share from the prior quarter and increased $1.90 per share from a year ago.



Cash Dividends

On September 25, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, and increase of $0.02 per share, or 7 percent. The dividend was payable October 17, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 8, 2019. The Company has declared 138 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.





Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Compared to June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and September 30, 2018

Income Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Net interest income Interest income $ 142,395 132,385 126,116 122,905 10,010 16,279 19,490 Interest expense 10,947 12,089 10,904 9,160 (1,142 ) 43 1,787 Total net interest income 131,448 120,296 115,212 113,745 11,152 16,236 17,703 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 15,138 20,025 18,015 19,504 (4,887 ) (2,877 ) (4,366 ) Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,775 1,192 967 1,807 583 808 (32 ) Gain on sale of loans 10,369 7,762 5,798 7,256 2,607 4,571 3,113 Gain (loss) on sale of investments 13,811 134 213 (367 ) 13,677 13,598 14,178 Other income 1,956 1,721 3,481 4,216 235 (1,525 ) (2,260 ) Total non-interest income 43,049 30,834 28,474 32,416 12,215 14,575 10,633 Total income 174,497 151,130 143,686 146,161 23,367 30,811 28,336 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.42 % 4.33 % 4.34 % 4.26 %

Net Interest Income

The current quarter net interest income of $131 million increased $11.1 million, or 9 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $17.7 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The increase in net interest income over the prior quarter and prior year third quarter was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on commercial loans. Interest income on commercial loans increased $9.2 million, or 10 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $16.6 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year third quarter.

The current quarter interest expense of $10.9 million decreased $1.1 million, or 9 percent, over the prior quarter which was driven primarily by the decrease in FHLB advances during the current quarter. The current quarter interest expense increased $1.8 million, or 20 percent, from the prior year third quarter and was primarily due to the increased amount of deposits, increased rates on deposits and an increase in repurchase agreements. During the quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) declined 6 basis points to 39 basis points compared to 45 basis points for the prior quarter and 36 basis points for the prior year third quarter.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.42 percent compared to 4.33 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding $736 thousand, or 2 basis points, of discount accretion and $1.5 million, or 5 basis points, of non-accrual interest, was 4.35 percent compared to 4.27 in the prior quarter and 4.18 percent in the prior year third quarter. The Company experienced an increase in the core net interest margin during the quarter from the reduction of FHLB borrowings, an increase in low cost deposits and the continued shift from lower yielding investments to higher yielding loans. “The increase in net interest margin reflects the success our Bank divisions had in growing low cost core deposits, particularly non-interest bearing deposits,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, the balance sheet strategy executed in the third quarter allowed the Company to reduce high cost fixed-rate funding which will continue to have a positive impact on earnings and margin.”

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $43.0 million which was an increase of $12.2 million, or 40 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $10.6 million, or 33 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees of $15.1 million for the current quarter decreased $4.9 million, or 24 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $4.4 million, or 22 percent, from the prior year third quarter due to the Company's decrease in interchange fee as a result of the Durbin Amendment. Gain on the sale of loans of $10.4 million for the current quarter, increased $2.6 million, or 34 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $3.1 million, or 43 percent, over the prior year third quarter as a result of increased purchase and refinance activity. The Company sold $308 million of securities and recognized gain of $13.8 million, an increase of $13.7 million from the prior quarter. Other income decreased $2.3 million from the prior year third quarter and was the result of a gain of $2.3 million on the sale of a former branch building in the prior year third quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Compensation and employee benefits $ 62,509 51,973 52,728 49,927 10,536 9,781 12,582 Occupancy and equipment 8,731 8,180 8,437 7,914 551 294 817 Advertising and promotions 2,719 2,767 2,388 2,432 (48 ) 331 287 Data processing 4,466 4,062 3,892 3,752 404 574 714 Other real estate owned 166 191 139 2,674 (25 ) 27 (2,508 ) Regulatory assessments and insurance 593 1,848 1,285 1,277 (1,255 ) (692 ) (684 ) Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,360 1,865 1,694 1,735 495 666 625 Other expenses 29,131 15,284 12,267 13,118 13,847 16,864 16,013 Total non-interest expense 110,675 86,170 82,830 82,829 24,505 27,845 27,846

Total non-interest expense of $111 million for the current quarter increased $24.5 million, or 28 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $27.8 million, or 34 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased by $10.5 million, or 20 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $12.6 million, or 25 percent from the prior year third quarter due to the $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the Heritage acquisition and an increased number of employees driven by acquisition and organic growth. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $551 thousand or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $817 thousand, or 10 percent, over the prior year third quarter primarily as a result of the current year acquisitions. Data processing expense increased $404 thousand or 10 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $714 thousand, or 19 percent, over the prior year third quarter primarily as a result of the current year acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance decreased $1.3 million, or 68 percent, from the prior quarter as a result of $1.3 million of Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC during the current quarter. Other expenses of $29.1 million, increased $13.8 million, or 91 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily driven by the a $3.5 million loss on the pay down of FHLB debt and a $10.0 million loss on the termination of cash flow hedges. Acquisition-related expenses were $2.1 million during the current quarter compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $1.3 million in the prior year third quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the third quarter of 2019 was $12.2 million, a decrease of $356 thousand, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.4 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The effective tax rate in the current and prior quarter was 19 percent which compares to 18 percent in the prior year third quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The current quarter efficiency ratio was 65.95 percent. Excluding the $10.0 million loss recognized on the termination of the interest rate swaps, the $3.5 million write-off of the deferred prepayment penalties on FHLB advances, and the $5.4 million of accelerated stock compensation expense the efficiency ratio would have been 54.41 percent, which was a decrease of 9 basis points from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 54.50 percent and an increase of 215 basis points from the prior year third quarter efficiency ratio of 52.26 percent. The lower efficiency ratio in the prior year third quarter included a gain of $2.3 million recognized on the sale of a former branch building.





Operating Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Compared to September 30, 2018

Income Summary

Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 400,896 $ 343,686 $ 57,210 17 % Interest expense 33,940 26,095 7,845 30 % Total net interest income 366,956 317,591 49,365 16 % Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 53,178 55,179 (2,001 ) (4 ) % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 3,934 5,527 (1,593 ) (29 ) % Gain on sale of loans 23,929 21,495 2,434 11 % Gain (loss) on sale of investments 14,158 (756 ) 14,914 (1,973 ) % Other income 7,158 8,885 (1,727 ) (19 ) % Total non-interest income 102,357 90,330 12,027 13 % $ 469,313 $ 407,921 $ 61,392 15 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.36 % 4.18 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2019 increased $49.4 million, or 16 percent, from the first nine months of 2018 and was primarily attributable to a $46.9 million increase in interest income from commercial loans. Interest expense of $33.9 million for the first nine months of 2019 increased $7.8 million, or 30 percent over the prior year same period as a result of increased deposits and borrowings combined with interest rate increases. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first nine months of 2019 was 42 basis points compared to 36 basis points for the first nine months of 2018.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first nine months of 2019 was 4.36 percent, an 18 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 4.18 percent for the first nine months of 2018. The increase in the margin was principally due to a shift in earning assets to higher yielding loans along with an increase in yields on the loan portfolio combined with relatively stable cost of funds and reduction in higher cost FHLB advances.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $102.4 million for the first nine months of 2019 increased $12.0 million, or 13 percent, over the same period last year which was driven by the sale of debt securities from the balance sheet strategy implemented during the current year. Service charges and other fees of $53.2 million for 2019 year to date decreased $2.0 million, or 4 percent, from the same period prior year and although there was an increase in fees from increased number of deposit accounts from organic growth and acquisitions, the impact of the Durbin Amendment overshadowed such increases. Gain on the sale of loans of $23.9 million for the first nine months of 2019, increased $2.4 million, or 11 percent, compared to the prior year as a result of increased purchase and refinance activity. Other income decreased $1.7 million from the prior year and was the result of a gain of $2.3 million on the sale of a former branch building in the prior year third quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 167,210 $ 144,671 $ 22,539 16 % Occupancy and equipment 25,348 22,850 2,498 11 % Advertising and promotions 7,874 7,132 742 10 % Data processing 12,420 11,960 460 4 % Other real estate owned 496 2,957 (2,461 ) (83 ) % Regulatory assessments and insurance 3,726 3,812 (86 ) (2 ) % Core deposit intangibles amortization 5,919 4,539 1,380 30 % Other expenses 56,682 40,330 16,352 41 % Total non-interest expense $ 279,675 $ 238,251 $ 41,424 17 %

Total non-interest expense of $280 million for the first nine months of 2019 increased $41.4 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year same period. Compensation and employee benefits for the first nine months of 2019 increased $22.5 million, or 16 percent, from the same period last year due to the $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the Heritage acquisition, the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth, and annual salary increases. Occupancy and equipment expense for the first nine months of 2019 increased $2.5 million, or 11 percent from the prior year as a result of increased cost from acquisitions and general cost increases. Other expenses of $56.7 million, increased $16.4 million, or 41 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by a $3.5 million write-off of prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings and a $10.0 million loss recognized on the early termination of the interest rate swaps.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $57 thousand for the first nine months of 2019, a decrease of $8.6 million from the same period in the prior year. Net charge-offs during the first nine months of 2019 were $5.8 million compared to $5.7 million during the same period in 2018.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $36.4 million in the first nine months of 2019 increased $7.8 million, or 27 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate year-to-date in 2019 was 19 percent compared to 18 percent in the prior year same period.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 58.82 percent for the first nine months of 2019. Excluding the $10.0 million loss recognized on the termination of the interest rate swaps, the $3.5 million write-off of the deferred prepayment penalties on FHLB advances, and the $5.4 million of accelerated stock compensation expense, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.74 percent, which was a 27 basis points improvement from the efficiency ratio of 55.01 percent for the first nine months of 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;

changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;

legislative or regulatory changes, including increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;

ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;

the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduced demand for banking products and services;

the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;

the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;

the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;

consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;

natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;

the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and

the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information

A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 18, 2019. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 8397567. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ysgi28yh. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 8397567 by November 1, 2019.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank of Bozeman (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 233,623 181,526 161,782 171,394 Interest bearing cash deposits 172,761 49,683 42,008 135,710 Cash and cash equivalents 406,384 231,209 203,790 307,104 Debt securities, available-for-sale 2,459,036 2,470,634 2,571,663 2,103,619 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 234,992 252,097 297,915 590,915 Total debt securities 2,694,028 2,722,731 2,869,578 2,694,534 Loans held for sale, at fair value 100,441 54,711 33,156 50,649 Loans receivable 9,541,088 8,841,777 8,287,549 8,123,245 Allowance for loan and lease losses (125,535 ) (129,054 ) (131,239 ) (132,535 ) Loans receivable, net 9,415,553 8,712,723 8,156,310 7,990,710 Premises and equipment, net 307,590 296,915 241,528 239,006 Other real estate owned 7,148 7,281 7,480 12,399 Accrued interest receivable 63,294 58,567 54,408 62,248 Deferred tax asset — 3,371 23,564 37,264 Core deposit intangible, net 65,852 54,646 49,242 50,973 Goodwill 456,422 330,887 289,586 289,535 Non-marketable equity securities 10,427 23,031 27,871 16,502 Bank-owned life insurance 108,814 93,543 82,320 81,850 Other assets 82,839 86,746 76,651 76,328 Total assets $ 13,718,792 12,676,361 12,115,484 11,909,102 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,772,766 3,265,077 3,001,178 3,103,112 Interest bearing deposits 7,095,859 6,589,798 6,492,589 6,498,070 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 558,752 494,651 396,151 408,754 FHLB advances 8,707 319,996 440,175 155,328 Other borrowed funds 14,808 14,765 14,708 9,944 Subordinated debentures 139,913 139,912 134,051 134,055 Accrued interest payable 4,435 5,091 4,252 4,065 Other liabilities 170,151 159,695 116,526 103,162 Total liabilities 11,765,391 10,988,985 10,599,630 10,416,490 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized 922 866 845 845 Paid-in capital 1,375,785 1,139,289 1,051,253 1,050,463 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 528,599 503,773 473,183 471,021 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 48,095 43,448 (9,427 ) (29,717 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,953,401 1,687,376 1,515,854 1,492,612 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,718,792 12,676,361 12,115,484 11,909,102







Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months ended Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2018 Interest Income Debt securities $ 21,357 21,892 21,351 21,971 64,600 64,483 Residential real estate loans 12,156 11,410 10,779 10,356 34,345 29,290 Commercial loans 97,224 88,043 83,539 80,587 268,806 221,926 Consumer and other loans 11,658 11,040 10,447 9,991 33,145 27,987 Total interest income 142,395 132,385 126,116 122,905 400,896 343,686 Interest Expense Deposits 6,214 5,624 5,341 4,837 17,179 13,370 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 999 886 802 570 2,687 1,541 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,035 3,847 3,055 2,132 8,937 6,734 Other borrowed funds 47 38 38 63 123 105 Subordinated debentures 1,652 1,694 1,668 1,558 5,014 4,345 Total interest expense 10,947 12,089 10,904 9,160 33,940 26,095 Net Interest Income 131,448 120,296 115,212 113,745 366,956 317,591 Provision for loan losses — — 57 3,194 57 8,707 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 131,448 120,296 115,155 110,551 366,899 308,884 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 15,138 20,025 18,015 19,504 53,178 55,179 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,775 1,192 967 1,807 3,934 5,527 Gain on sale of loans 10,369 7,762 5,798 7,256 23,929 21,495 Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities 13,811 134 213 (367 ) 14,158 (756 ) Other income 1,956 1,721 3,481 4,216 7,158 8,885 Total non-interest income 43,049 30,834 28,474 32,416 102,357 90,330 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 62,509 51,973 52,728 49,927 167,210 144,671 Occupancy and equipment 8,731 8,180 8,437 7,914 25,348 22,850 Advertising and promotions 2,719 2,767 2,388 2,432 7,874 7,132 Data processing 4,466 4,062 3,892 3,752 12,420 11,960 Other real estate owned 166 191 139 2,674 496 2,957 Regulatory assessments and insurance 593 1,848 1,285 1,277 3,726 3,812 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,360 1,865 1,694 1,735 5,919 4,539 Other expenses 29,131 15,284 12,267 13,118 56,682 40,330 Total non-interest expense 110,675 86,170 82,830 82,829 279,675 238,251 Income Before Income Taxes 63,822 64,960 60,799 60,138 189,581 160,963 Federal and state income tax expense 12,212 12,568 11,667 10,802 36,447 28,684 Net Income $ 51,610 52,392 49,132 49,336 153,134 132,279







Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets

Three Months ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 994,906 $ 12,156 4.89 % $ 938,467 $ 11,410 4.86 % Commercial loans 1 7,378,337 98,465 5.29 % 6,803,541 89,191 5.26 % Consumer and other loans 906,148 11,658 5.10 % 868,733 11,040 5.10 % Total loans 2 9,279,391 122,279 5.23 % 8,610,741 111,641 5.20 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 899,914 9,280 4.13 % 957,177 9,982 4.17 % Taxable debt securities 4 1,917,045 14,250 2.97 % 1,911,173 14,246 2.98 % Total earning assets 12,096,350 145,809 4.78 % 11,479,091 135,869 4.75 % Goodwill and intangibles 429,191 351,466 Non-earning assets 672,550 584,459 Total assets $ 13,198,091 $ 12,415,016 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,513,908 $ — — % $ 3,084,404 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,473,375 1,091 0.17 % 2,394,505 985 0.17 % Savings accounts 1,445,323 270 0.07 % 1,389,548 253 0.07 % Money market deposit accounts 1,845,184 1,540 0.33 % 1,662,545 1,125 0.27 % Certificate accounts 929,441 2,412 1.03 % 902,134 2,222 0.99 % Total core deposits 10,207,231 5,313 0.21 % 9,433,136 4,585 0.19 % Wholesale deposits 5 146,339 901 2.44 % 162,495 1,039 2.56 % FHLB advances 222,449 2,035 3.58 % 476,204 3,847 3.20 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 645,426 2,698 1.66 % 593,990 2,618 1.77 % Total funding liabilities 11,221,445 10,947 0.39 % 10,665,825 12,089 0.45 % Other liabilities 101,806 109,480 Total liabilities 11,323,251 10,775,305 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 903 860 Paid-in capital 1,292,182 1,110,138 Retained earnings 531,181 500,015 Accumulated other comprehensive income 50,574 28,698 Total stockholders’ equity 1,874,840 1,639,711 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,198,091 $ 12,415,016 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 134,862 $ 123,780 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.39 % 4.30 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.42 % 4.33 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.2 million and $1.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $275 thousand and $294 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.







Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Three Months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 994,906 $ 12,156 4.89 % $ 893,972 $ 10,356 4.63 % Commercial loans 1 7,378,337 98,465 5.29 % 6,361,742 81,636 5.09 % Consumer and other loans 906,148 11,658 5.10 % 796,558 9,991 4.98 % Total loans 2 9,279,391 122,279 5.23 % 8,052,272 101,983 5.02 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 899,914 9,280 4.13 % 1,074,266 12,389 4.61 % Taxable debt securities 4 1,917,045 14,250 2.97 % 1,838,949 12,425 2.70 % Total earning assets 12,096,350 145,809 4.78 % 10,965,487 126,797 4.59 % Goodwill and intangibles 429,191 341,354 Non-earning assets 672,550 476,135 Total assets $ 13,198,091 $ 11,782,976 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,513,908 $ — — % $ 2,988,562 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,473,375 1,091 0.17 % 2,304,338 997 0.17 % Savings accounts 1,445,323 270 0.07 % 1,340,003 219 0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 1,845,184 1,540 0.33 % 1,720,845 881 0.20 % Certificate accounts 929,441 2,412 1.03 % 942,417 1,728 0.73 % Total core deposits 10,207,231 5,313 0.21 % 9,296,165 3,825 0.16 % Wholesale deposits 5 146,339 901 2.44 % 166,009 1,012 2.42 % FHLB advances 222,449 2,035 3.58 % 209,248 2,132 3.99 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 645,426 2,698 1.66 % 534,384 2,191 1.63 % Total funding liabilities 11,221,445 10,947 0.39 % 10,205,806 9,160 0.36 % Other liabilities 101,806 82,621 Total liabilities 11,323,251 10,288,427 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 903 845 Paid-in capital 1,292,182 1,050,081 Retained earnings 531,181 467,671 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 50,574 (24,048 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,874,840 1,494,549 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,198,091 $ 11,782,976 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 134,862 $ 117,637 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.39 % 4.23 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.42 % 4.26 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.2 million and $1.0 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $2.5 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $275 thousand and $304 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.







Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Nine Months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 950,516 $ 34,345 4.82 % $ 851,280 $ 29,290 4.59 % Commercial loans 1 6,905,151 272,269 5.27 % 6,026,787 224,944 4.99 % Consumer and other loans 871,544 33,145 5.08 % 759,437 27,987 4.93 % Total loans 2 8,727,211 339,759 5.21 % 7,637,504 282,221 4.94 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 938,998 29,212 4.15 % 1,084,436 37,818 4.65 % Taxable debt securities 4 1,891,560 42,225 2.98 % 1,809,047 35,327 2.60 % Total earning assets 11,557,769 411,196 4.76 % 10,530,987 355,366 4.51 % Goodwill and intangibles 373,207 301,786 Non-earning assets 593,011 447,226 Total assets $ 12,523,987 $ 11,279,999 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 3,182,783 $ — — % $ 2,755,702 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,396,828 3,037 0.17 % 2,211,982 2,824 0.17 % Savings accounts 1,398,539 757 0.07 % 1,282,161 642 0.07 % Money market deposit accounts 1,733,245 3,675 0.28 % 1,700,216 2,457 0.19 % Certificate accounts 912,283 6,648 0.97 % 920,222 4,639 0.67 % Total core deposits 9,623,678 14,117 0.20 % 8,870,283 10,562 0.16 % Wholesale deposits 5 159,314 3,062 2.57 % 156,298 2,808 2.40 % FHLB advances 349,998 8,937 3.37 % 241,438 6,734 3.68 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 598,907 7,824 1.75 % 522,267 5,991 1.53 % Total funding liabilities 10,731,897 33,940 0.42 % 9,790,286 26,095 0.36 % Other liabilities 109,090 61,272 Total liabilities 10,840,987 9,851,558 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 870 833 Paid-in capital 1,152,076 1,002,321 Retained earnings 501,158 444,116 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 28,896 (18,829 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,683,000 1,428,441 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,523,987 $ 11,279,999 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 377,256 $ 329,271 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.34 % 4.15 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.36 % 4.18 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $3.5 million and $3.0 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $6.0 million and $7.7 million on tax-exempt investment securities income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $863 thousand and $913 thousand on federal income tax credits for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.







Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 147,626 $ 140,186 $ 126,595 $ 123,369 5 % 17 % 20 % Pre-sold and spec construction 207,596 171,464 121,938 109,214 21 % 70 % 90 % Total residential construction 355,222 311,650 248,533 232,583 14 % 43 % 53 % Land development 103,090 120,052 137,814 125,272 (14 ) % (25 ) % (18 ) % Consumer land or lots 128,668 128,544 127,775 123,979 — % 1 % 4 % Unimproved land 71,467 74,244 83,579 75,183 (4 ) % (14 ) % (5 ) % Developed lots for operative builders 13,782 14,117 17,061 14,922 (2 ) % (19 ) % (8 ) % Commercial lots 64,904 57,447 34,096 30,255 13 % 90 % 115 % Other construction 443,947 453,782 520,005 487,428 (2 ) % (15 ) % (9 ) % Total land, lot, and other construction 825,858 848,186 920,330 857,039 (3 ) % (10 ) % (4 ) % Owner occupied 1,666,211 1,418,190 1,343,563 1,330,024 17 % 24 % 25 % Non-owner occupied 2,023,262 1,780,988 1,605,960 1,564,182 14 % 26 % 29 % Total commercial real estate 3,689,473 3,199,178 2,949,523 2,894,206 15 % 25 % 27 % Commercial and industrial 1,009,310 1,024,828 907,340 884,414 (2 ) % 11 % 14 % Agriculture 718,255 697,893 646,822 672,916 3 % 11 % 7 % 1st lien 1,208,096 1,154,221 1,108,227 1,109,308 5 % 9 % 9 % Junior lien 53,931 53,055 56,689 59,345 2 % (5 ) % (9 ) % Total 1-4 family 1,262,027 1,207,276 1,164,916 1,168,653 5 % 8 % 8 % Multifamily residential 350,622 278,539 247,457 222,647 26 % 42 % 57 % Home equity lines of credit 612,775 592,355 539,938 521,778 3 % 13 % 17 % Other consumer 171,633 167,964 165,865 166,788 2 % 3 % 3 % Total consumer 784,408 760,319 705,803 688,566 3 % 11 % 14 % States and political subdivisions 471,599 454,085 404,671 429,409 4 % 17 % 10 % Other 174,755 114,534 125,310 123,461 53 % 39 % 42 % Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale 9,641,529 8,896,488 8,320,705 8,173,894 8 % 16 % 18 % Less loans held for sale 1 (100,441 ) (54,711 ) (33,156 ) (50,649 ) 84 % 203 % 98 % Total loans receivable $ 9,541,088 $ 8,841,777 $ 8,287,549 $ 8,123,245 8 % 15 % 17 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.







Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification



Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other

Real Estate

Owned (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 283 283 — 1,599 283 — — Pre-sold and spec construction 1,219 1,261 463 474 1,219 — — Total residential construction 1,502 1,544 463 2,073 1,502 — — Land development 1,006 1,272 2,166 5,147 494 — 512 Consumer land or lots 828 1,075 1,428 1,592 368 — 460 Unimproved land 8,781 8,864 9,338 9,815 6,998 486 1,297 Developed lots for operative builders — — 68 68 — — — Commercial lots 575 575 1,046 1,046 — — 575 Other construction — 241 120 147 — — — Total land, lot and other construction 11,190 12,027 14,166 17,815 7,860 486 2,844 Owner occupied 8,251 6,998 5,940 11,246 6,141 538 1,572 Non-owner occupied 9,271 7,198 10,567 10,847 6,099 3,172 — Total commercial real estate 17,522 14,196 16,507 22,093 12,240 3,710 1,572 Commercial and industrial 6,135 5,690 3,914 5,615 5,749 172 214 Agriculture 3,469 4,228 7,040 7,856 2,612 707 150 1st lien 9,420 10,211 10,290 9,543 6,104 1,665 1,651 Junior lien 669 592 565 2,610 597 — 72 Total 1-4 family 10,089 10,803 10,855 12,153 6,701 1,665 1,723 Multifamily residential 206 — — 613 206 — — Home equity lines of credit 3,553 2,474 2,770 3,470 2,435 549 569 Other consumer 1,098 597 456 417 412 610 76 Total consumer 4,651 3,071 3,226 3,887 2,847 1,159 645 Other 313 380 579 — 300 13 — Total $ 55,077 51,939 56,750 72,105 40,017 7,912 7,148







Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 49 $ 49 $ 1,661 $ 4,502 — % (97 ) % (99 ) % Pre-sold and spec construction 8 219 887 494 (96 ) % (99 ) % (98 ) % Total residential construction 57 268 2,548 4,996 (79 ) % (98 ) % (99 ) % Land development 1,282 1,990 228 516 (36 ) % 462 % 148 % Consumer land or lots 836 206 200 235 306 % 318 % 256 % Unimproved land 8 658 579 629 (99 ) % (99 ) % (99 ) % Developed lots for operative builders — — 122 — n/m (100 ) % n/m Commercial lots — — 203 — n/m (100 ) % n/m Other construction 142 — 4,170 — n/m (97 ) % n/m Total land, lot and other construction 2,268 2,854 5,502 1,380 (21 ) % (59 ) % 64 % Owner occupied 2,949 5,322 2,981 2,872 (45 ) % (1 ) % 3 % Non-owner occupied 1,286 11,700 1,245 1,131 (89 ) % 3 % 14 % Total commercial real estate 4,235 17,022 4,226 4,003 (75 ) % — % 6 % Commercial and industrial 12,780 3,006 3,374 4,791 325 % 279 % 167 % Agriculture 1,290 3,125 6,455 1,332 (59 ) % (80 ) % (3 ) % 1st lien 2,521 2,776 5,384 3,795 (9 ) % (53 ) % (34 ) % Junior lien 715 1,302 118 420 (45 ) % 506 % 70 % Total 1-4 family 3,236 4,078 5,502 4,215 (21 ) % (41 ) % (23 ) % Multifamily Residential 149 1,598 — — (91 ) % n/m n/m Home equity lines of credit 4,162 3,931 3,562 2,467 6 % 17 % 69 % Other consumer 1,388 1,683 1,650 1,903 (18 ) % (16 ) % (27 ) % Total consumer 5,550 5,614 5,212 4,370 (1 ) % 6 % 27 % States and political subdivisions — — 229 — n/m (100 ) % n/m Other 389 372 519 94 5 % (25 ) % 314 % Total $ 29,954 $ 37,937 $ 33,567 $ 25,181 (21 ) % (11 ) % 19 %

______________________________

n/m - not measurable







Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2019 Pre-sold and spec construction $ (12 ) (6 ) (352 ) (348 ) — 12 Land development (25 ) 15 (116 ) (110 ) 42 67 Consumer land or lots (160 ) (2 ) (146 ) (121 ) 37 197 Unimproved land (271 ) (54 ) (445 ) (288 ) — 271 Developed lots for operative builders (18 ) (18 ) 33 33 — 18 Commercial lots (4 ) (3 ) 1 3 — 4 Other construction (142 ) (32 ) (19 ) (4 ) 9 151 Total land, lot and other construction (620 ) (94 ) (692 ) (487 ) 88 708 Owner occupied (35 ) 139 1,320 902 226 261 Non-owner occupied 1,861 7 853 (6 ) 1,988 127 Total commercial real estate 1,826 146 2,173 896 2,214 388 Commercial and industrial 1,066 37 2,449 1,893 1,797 731 Agriculture (32 ) (32 ) 16 39 67 99 1st lien 189 56 577 8 439 250 Junior lien (254 ) (222 ) (371 ) 486 44 298 Total 1-4 family (65 ) (166 ) 206 494 483 548 Multifamily residential — — (649 ) (6 ) — — Home equity lines of credit (25 ) (11 ) (97 ) (39 ) 13 38 Other consumer 380 313 261 161 606 226 Total consumer 355 302 164 122 619 264 Other 3,243 2,055 4,967 3,137 6,822 3,579 Total $ 5,761 2,242 8,282 5,740 12,090 6,329





