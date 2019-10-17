Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
3rd Quarter 2019 Highlights:
- Net income of $51.6 million for the current quarter, an increase of $2.3 million, or 5 percent, over the prior year third quarter net income of $49.3 million including current period acquisition-related expenses of $2.1 million and $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of stock options from the Heritage Bancorp acquisition.
- Including the above acquisition-related expenses, current quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.57, a decrease of 2 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.58.
- Net interest margin of 4.42 percent increased 9 basis points compared to 4.33 percent in the prior quarter and increased 16 basis points over the prior year third quarter.
- Core deposits organically grew $302 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter, including non-interest bearing deposit growth of $211 million, or 26 percent annualized.
- Current quarter organic loan growth was $84 million, or 4 percent annualized.
- Gain on sale of loans of $10.4 million for the current quarter, increased $2.6 million, or 34 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $3.1 million, or 43 percent, over the prior year third quarter.
- Improving credit quality with non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets decreasing to 0.40 percent in the current quarter compared to 0.41 percent for the prior quarter and 0.61 percent from the prior year third quarter.
- In early September, the Company implemented a balance sheet strategy which resulted in the reduction of $260 million of high cost fixed-rate borrowings with an effective cost of 3.73 percent.
- Dividend declared of $0.29 per share, or a 7 percent increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The Company has declared 138 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times.
- The Company entered Nevada by completing the acquisition of Heritage Bancorp, the parent company of Heritage Bank of Nevada (collectively, "Heritage"), a community bank based in Reno, Nevada, with total assets of $978 million.
- The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona with total assets of $677 million at September 30, 2019 to further grow its Arizona presence.
Year-to-Date 2019 Highlights:
- Net income of $153 million for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $20.9 million, or 16 percent, over the first nine months of 2018 net income of $132 million.
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.76, an increase of 11 percent from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $1.59.
- Net interest margin of 4.36 percent for the first nine months of 2019, an increase of 18 basis points from the net interest margin of 4.18 percent for the first nine months of 2018.
- Core deposits organically grew $412 million, or 6 percent annualized, for the first nine months of 2019, including non-interest bearing deposit growth of $382 million, or 17 percent annualized.
- Organic loan growth was $393 million, or 6 percent annualized, for the first nine months of 2019.
- Dividend declared of $0.82 per share, an increase of $0.07 per share, or 9 percent, over the prior year first nine months dividends of $0.75.
Financial Highlights
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Nine Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Operating results
|Net income
|$
|51,610
|52,392
|49,132
|49,336
|153,134
|132,279
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.57
|0.61
|0.58
|0.58
|1.76
|1.59
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.57
|0.61
|0.58
|0.58
|1.76
|1.59
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.29
|0.27
|0.26
|0.26
|0.82
|0.75
|Market value per share
|Closing
|$
|40.46
|40.55
|40.07
|43.09
|40.46
|43.09
|High
|$
|42.61
|43.44
|45.47
|46.28
|45.47
|46.28
|Low
|$
|37.70
|38.65
|37.58
|38.37
|37.58
|35.77
|Selected ratios and other data
|Number of common stock shares outstanding
|92,180,618
|86,637,394
|84,588,199
|84,521,093
|92,180,618
|84,521,093
|Average outstanding shares - basic
|90,294,811
|85,826,290
|84,549,974
|84,518,407
|86,911,402
|83,294,111
|Average outstanding shares - diluted
|90,449,195
|85,858,286
|84,614,248
|84,593,122
|87,082,178
|83,362,323
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.55 %
|1.69 %
|1.67 %
|1.66 %
|1.63 %
|1.57 %
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|10.92 %
|12.82 %
|13.02 %
|13.10 %
|12.17 %
|12.38 %
|Efficiency ratio
|65.95 %
|54.50 %
|55.37 %
|52.26 %
|58.82 %
|55.01 %
|Dividend payout ratio
|50.88 %
|44.26 %
|44.83 %
|44.83 %
|46.59 %
|47.17 %
|Loan to deposit ratio
|88.71 %
|90.27 %
|87.14 %
|85.13 %
|88.71 %
|85.13 %
|Number of full time equivalent employees
|2,802
|2,703
|2,634
|2,572
|2,802
|2,572
|Number of locations
|182
|175
|169
|164
|182
|164
|Number of ATMs
|238
|228
|222
|215
|238
|215
KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $51.6 million for the current quarter, an increase of $2.3 million, or 5 percent, from the $49.3 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.57 per share, a decrease of 2 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.58. Included in the current quarter was acquisition-related expenses of $2.1 million and $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of stock options from the Heritage acquisition. “We are very pleased with the strong results achieved this quarter even with the expense from the acquisition of Heritage and the impact of the Durbin Amendment. We are especially pleased to see strong deposit growth, good quality loan growth, an expanding core margin and further improving credit performance,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Glacier team once again achieved excellent results as we position the Company to continue to excel over the long haul. We are also very excited to welcome the Heritage team, one of the top performing community banks in the country.”
The current quarter results include:
- $2.1 million of acquisition-related expenses and $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the accelerated vesting of stock options from the Heritage acquisition.
- As of July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act, which established limits on the amount of interchange fees that can be charged to merchants for debit card processing. The current quarter impact of the Durbin Amendment was a reduction of $5 million, or 57 percent, of the Company's service charge fee income.
- The Company's regulatory assessment and insurance expense decreased $1.3 million, or 68 percent, from the prior quarter as a result of $1.3 million of Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC. The Company’s remaining credit of $1.6 million will be applied in future quarters in amounts solely determined by the FDIC.
Net income for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $153 million, an increase of $20.9 million, or 16 percent, from the $132 million of net income for the first nine months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of the current year was $1.76 per share, an increase of $0.17, or 11 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.59 for the same period in the prior year.
In September of 2019, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona (collectively, "SBAZ"). SBAZ provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Arizona with ten banking offices located in Bullhead City, Cottonwood, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Prescott Valley and Prescott. As of September 30, 2019, SBAZ had total assets of $677 million, gross loans of $413 million and total deposits of $587 million. The acquisition is subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 or early in the first quarter of 2020. Upon closing of the transaction, SBAZ will merge into the Company's Foothills Bank division and will expand the Company's footprint in Arizona.
On July 31, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Heritage Bancorp, the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Nevada, a community bank based in Reno, Nevada (collectively, “Heritage”). Upon closing of the transaction, Heritage became the Company’s sixteenth Bank division.
On April 30, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of FNB Bancorp, the holding company for The First National Bank of Layton, a community bank based in Layton, Utah (“FNB”). Upon closing of the transaction, FNB became First Community Bank Utah, the Company’s fifteenth Bank division.
The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include both acquisitions beginning on the acquisition dates and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:
|Heritage
|FNB
|(Dollars in thousands)
|July 31,
2019
|April 30,
2019
|Total
|Total assets
|977,948
|$
|379,155
|1,357,103
|Debt securities
|103,231
|47,247
|150,478
|Loans receivable
|615,279
|245,485
|860,764
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|296,393
|93,647
|390,040
|Interest bearing deposits
|425,827
|180,999
|606,826
|Borrowings
|—
|7,273
|7,273
Asset Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|406,384
|231,209
|203,790
|307,104
|175,175
|202,594
|99,280
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|2,459,036
|2,470,634
|2,571,663
|2,103,619
|(11,598
|)
|(112,627
|)
|355,417
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|234,992
|252,097
|297,915
|590,915
|(17,105
|)
|(62,923
|)
|(355,923
|)
|Total debt securities
|2,694,028
|2,722,731
|2,869,578
|2,694,534
|(28,703
|)
|(175,550
|)
|(506
|)
|Loans receivable
|Residential real estate
|936,877
|920,715
|887,742
|862,830
|16,162
|49,135
|74,047
|Commercial real estate
|5,548,174
|4,959,863
|4,657,561
|4,527,577
|588,311
|890,613
|1,020,597
|Other commercial
|2,145,257
|2,076,605
|1,911,171
|1,921,955
|68,652
|234,086
|223,302
|Home equity
|615,781
|596,041
|544,688
|528,404
|19,740
|71,093
|87,377
|Other consumer
|294,999
|288,553
|286,387
|282,479
|6,446
|8,612
|12,520
|Loans receivable
|9,541,088
|8,841,777
|8,287,549
|8,123,245
|699,311
|1,253,539
|1,417,843
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(125,535
|)
|(129,054
|)
|(131,239
|)
|(132,535
|)
|3,519
|5,704
|7,000
|Loans receivable, net
|9,415,553
|8,712,723
|8,156,310
|7,990,710
|702,830
|1,259,243
|1,424,843
|Other assets
|1,202,827
|1,009,698
|885,806
|916,754
|193,129
|317,021
|286,073
|Total assets
|$
|13,718,792
|12,676,361
|12,115,484
|11,909,102
|1,042,431
|1,603,308
|1,809,690
In early September, the Company implemented a balance sheet strategy to increase its net interest income and net interest margin. The strategy included early termination of the Company’s $260 million notional pay-fixed interest rate swaps and corresponding debt along with the sale of $308 million of available-for-sale debt securities. Sale of the investment securities during the quarter resulted in gain of $13.8 million. Offsetting the gain was a $10.0 million loss recognized on the early termination of the interest rate swaps and a $3.5 million write-off of deferred prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings.
Total debt securities of $2.694 billion at September 30, 2019 decreased $28.7 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and remained stable compared to the prior year third quarter. Debt securities represented 20 percent of total assets at September 30, 2019 compared to 24 percent of total assets at December 31, 2018 and 23 percent at September 30, 2018. The level of debt securities will continue to fluctuate as necessary to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.
The loan portfolio of $9.541 billion increased $84 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the current quarter excluding the Heritage acquisition. The loan categories with the largest organic increase was commercial real estate loans which increased $39.6 million, or 1 percent and other commercial loans which increased $37.7 million, or 2 percent. Excluding the FNB and Heritage acquisitions, the loan portfolio increased $557 million, or 7 percent, since September 30, 2018, with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans, which increased $293 million, or 6 percent.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Credit Quality Summary
|At or for the Nine
Months ended
|At or for the Six
Months ended
|At or for the
Year ended
|At or for the Nine
Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|131,239
|131,239
|129,568
|129,568
|Provision for loan losses
|57
|57
|9,953
|8,707
|Charge-offs
|(12,090
|)
|(6,200
|)
|(17,807
|)
|(11,905
|)
|Recoveries
|6,329
|3,958
|9,525
|6,165
|Balance at end of period
|$
|125,535
|129,054
|131,239
|132,535
|Other real estate owned
|$
|7,148
|7,281
|7,480
|12,399
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|7,912
|3,463
|2,018
|4,333
|Non-accrual loans
|40,017
|41,195
|47,252
|55,373
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|55,077
|51,939
|56,750
|72,105
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
|0.40 %
|0.41 %
|0.47 %
|0.61 %
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|262 %
|289 %
|266 %
|222 %
|Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.32 %
|1.46 %
|1.58 %
|1.63 %
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
|0.06 %
|0.03 %
|0.10 %
|0.07 %
|Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|29,954
|37,937
|33,567
|25,181
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|$
|32,949
|25,019
|25,833
|35,080
|Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings
|$
|6,723
|6,041
|10,660
|12,911
|U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
|$
|3,000
|2,785
|4,811
|5,791
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2019 was 0.40 percent, a decrease of 1 basis point from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 21 basis points from the prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets of $55.1 million at September 30, 2019 increased $3.1 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $17.0 million, or 24 percent, over the prior year third quarter. The increase in the current quarter non-performing assets was isolated to a $2.7 million loan. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2019 was 0.31 percent, which was a decrease of 12 basis points from prior quarter and no change from prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $30.0 million at September 30, 2019 decreased $8.0 million from the prior quarter and increased $4.8 million from the prior year third quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses (“allowance”) as a percent of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2019 was 1.32 percent, which was a 14 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 31 basis points from a year ago. The decrease was attributable to stabilizing credit quality and the addition of loans from the acquisitions which were added to the portfolio on a fair value basis and as a result did not require an allowance at acquisition date.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Loan Losses
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Provision
for Loan
Losses
|Net
Charge-Offs
|ALLL
as a Percent
of Loans
|Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
|Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
|Third quarter 2019
|$
|—
|$
|3,519
|1.32
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.40
|%
|Second quarter 2019
|—
|732
|1.46
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.41
|%
|First quarter 2019
|57
|1,510
|1.56
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.42
|%
|Fourth quarter 2018
|1,246
|2,542
|1.58
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.47
|%
|Third quarter 2018
|3,194
|2,223
|1.63
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.61
|%
|Second quarter 2018
|4,718
|762
|1.66
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.71
|%
|First quarter 2018
|795
|2,755
|1.66
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.64
|%
|Fourth quarter 2017
|2,886
|2,894
|1.97
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.68
|%
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $3.5 million compared to $732 thousand for the prior quarter and $2.2 million from the same quarter last year. The increase in net charge-offs were primarily centered in one loan with a $1.9 million loss resulting from a negotiated short-sale. There was no current or prior quarter provision for loan losses compared to $3.2 million in the prior year third quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the loan loss provision.
Liability Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,772,766
|3,265,077
|3,001,178
|3,103,112
|507,689
|771,588
|669,654
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,592,483
|2,487,806
|2,391,307
|2,346,050
|104,677
|201,176
|246,433
|Savings accounts
|1,472,465
|1,412,046
|1,346,790
|1,345,163
|60,419
|125,675
|127,302
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,940,517
|1,647,372
|1,684,284
|1,722,975
|293,145
|256,233
|217,542
|Certificate accounts
|955,765
|897,625
|901,484
|932,461
|58,140
|54,281
|23,304
|Core deposits, total
|10,733,996
|9,709,926
|9,325,043
|9,449,761
|1,024,070
|1,408,953
|1,284,235
|Wholesale deposits
|134,629
|144,949
|168,724
|151,421
|(10,320
|)
|(34,095
|)
|(16,792
|)
|Deposits, total
|10,868,625
|9,854,875
|9,493,767
|9,601,182
|1,013,750
|1,374,858
|1,267,443
|Repurchase agreements
|558,752
|494,651
|396,151
|408,754
|64,101
|162,601
|149,998
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|8,707
|319,996
|440,175
|155,328
|(311,289
|)
|(431,468
|)
|(146,621
|)
|Other borrowed funds
|14,808
|14,765
|14,708
|9,944
|43
|100
|4,864
|Subordinated debentures
|139,913
|139,912
|134,051
|134,055
|1
|5,862
|5,858
|Other liabilities
|174,586
|164,786
|120,778
|107,227
|9,800
|53,808
|67,359
|Total liabilities
|$
|11,765,391
|10,988,985
|10,599,630
|10,416,490
|776,406
|1,165,761
|1,348,901
As a result of the Bank's continued focus on stable and steady low cost deposits, in particular non-interest bearing deposits, the Company experienced a strong quarter in deposit growth. Excluding the acquisitions, core deposits of $10.734 billion as of September 30, 2019 increased $302 million, or 12 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $287 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits organically increased $211 million, or 26 percent annualized, over the prior quarter and increased $280 million, or 9 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits were 35 percent of total deposits at the end of the third quarter, an increase of 2 percent from 33 percent at the end of the prior quarter and a 3 percent increase from 32 percent at the end of the prior year third quarter.
During the current quarter, the Company reduced its FHLB advances by $311 million. The Company utilized proceeds from the sale of debt securities and deposit growth to pay down this funding. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $8.7 million of FHLB advances, and these advances will fluctuate as necessary for balance sheet growth and to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Common equity
|$
|1,905,306
|1,643,928
|1,525,281
|1,522,329
|261,378
|380,025
|382,977
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|48,095
|43,448
|(9,427
|)
|(29,717
|)
|4,647
|57,522
|77,812
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,953,401
|1,687,376
|1,515,854
|1,492,612
|266,025
|437,547
|460,789
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(522,274
|)
|(385,533
|)
|(338,828
|)
|(340,508
|)
|(136,741
|)
|(183,446
|)
|(181,766
|)
|Tangible stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,431,127
|1,301,843
|1,177,026
|1,152,104
|129,284
|254,101
|279,023
|Stockholders’ equity to total assets
|14.24 %
|13.31 %
|12.51 %
|12.53 %
|Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
|10.84 %
|10.59 %
|9.99 %
|9.96 %
|Book value per common share
|$
|21.19
|19.48
|17.93
|17.66
|1.71
|3.26
|3.53
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|15.53
|15.03
|13.93
|13.63
|0.50
|1.60
|1.90
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.431 billion at September 30, 2019 increased $129 million, or 10 percent, compared to the prior quarter which was the result of $229 million of Company stock issued for the acquisition of Heritage and earnings retention, these increases more than offset the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the acquisition. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $279 million, or 24 percent, over the prior year third quarter which was the result of earnings retention, an increase in other comprehensive income, and the impact from the acquisitions which was offset by a decrease of $25.5 million from the cumulative-effect adjustments related to the adoption of new accounting standards. Tangible book value per common share of $15.53 at current quarter end increased $0.50 per share from the prior quarter and increased $1.90 per share from a year ago.
Cash Dividends
On September 25, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, and increase of $0.02 per share, or 7 percent. The dividend was payable October 17, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 8, 2019. The Company has declared 138 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Compared to June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and September 30, 2018
Income Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|142,395
|132,385
|126,116
|122,905
|10,010
|16,279
|19,490
|Interest expense
|10,947
|12,089
|10,904
|9,160
|(1,142
|)
|43
|1,787
|Total net interest income
|131,448
|120,296
|115,212
|113,745
|11,152
|16,236
|17,703
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|15,138
|20,025
|18,015
|19,504
|(4,887
|)
|(2,877
|)
|(4,366
|)
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|1,775
|1,192
|967
|1,807
|583
|808
|(32
|)
|Gain on sale of loans
|10,369
|7,762
|5,798
|7,256
|2,607
|4,571
|3,113
|Gain (loss) on sale of investments
|13,811
|134
|213
|(367
|)
|13,677
|13,598
|14,178
|Other income
|1,956
|1,721
|3,481
|4,216
|235
|(1,525
|)
|(2,260
|)
|Total non-interest income
|43,049
|30,834
|28,474
|32,416
|12,215
|14,575
|10,633
|Total income
|174,497
|151,130
|143,686
|146,161
|23,367
|30,811
|28,336
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.42 %
|4.33 %
|4.34 %
|4.26 %
Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $131 million increased $11.1 million, or 9 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $17.7 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The increase in net interest income over the prior quarter and prior year third quarter was primarily driven by an increase in interest income on commercial loans. Interest income on commercial loans increased $9.2 million, or 10 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $16.6 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year third quarter.
The current quarter interest expense of $10.9 million decreased $1.1 million, or 9 percent, over the prior quarter which was driven primarily by the decrease in FHLB advances during the current quarter. The current quarter interest expense increased $1.8 million, or 20 percent, from the prior year third quarter and was primarily due to the increased amount of deposits, increased rates on deposits and an increase in repurchase agreements. During the quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) declined 6 basis points to 39 basis points compared to 45 basis points for the prior quarter and 36 basis points for the prior year third quarter.
The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.42 percent compared to 4.33 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding $736 thousand, or 2 basis points, of discount accretion and $1.5 million, or 5 basis points, of non-accrual interest, was 4.35 percent compared to 4.27 in the prior quarter and 4.18 percent in the prior year third quarter. The Company experienced an increase in the core net interest margin during the quarter from the reduction of FHLB borrowings, an increase in low cost deposits and the continued shift from lower yielding investments to higher yielding loans. “The increase in net interest margin reflects the success our Bank divisions had in growing low cost core deposits, particularly non-interest bearing deposits,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, the balance sheet strategy executed in the third quarter allowed the Company to reduce high cost fixed-rate funding which will continue to have a positive impact on earnings and margin.”
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $43.0 million which was an increase of $12.2 million, or 40 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $10.6 million, or 33 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees of $15.1 million for the current quarter decreased $4.9 million, or 24 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $4.4 million, or 22 percent, from the prior year third quarter due to the Company's decrease in interchange fee as a result of the Durbin Amendment. Gain on the sale of loans of $10.4 million for the current quarter, increased $2.6 million, or 34 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $3.1 million, or 43 percent, over the prior year third quarter as a result of increased purchase and refinance activity. The Company sold $308 million of securities and recognized gain of $13.8 million, an increase of $13.7 million from the prior quarter. Other income decreased $2.3 million from the prior year third quarter and was the result of a gain of $2.3 million on the sale of a former branch building in the prior year third quarter.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|62,509
|51,973
|52,728
|49,927
|10,536
|9,781
|12,582
|Occupancy and equipment
|8,731
|8,180
|8,437
|7,914
|551
|294
|817
|Advertising and promotions
|2,719
|2,767
|2,388
|2,432
|(48
|)
|331
|287
|Data processing
|4,466
|4,062
|3,892
|3,752
|404
|574
|714
|Other real estate owned
|166
|191
|139
|2,674
|(25
|)
|27
|(2,508
|)
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|593
|1,848
|1,285
|1,277
|(1,255
|)
|(692
|)
|(684
|)
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,360
|1,865
|1,694
|1,735
|495
|666
|625
|Other expenses
|29,131
|15,284
|12,267
|13,118
|13,847
|16,864
|16,013
|Total non-interest expense
|110,675
|86,170
|82,830
|82,829
|24,505
|27,845
|27,846
Total non-interest expense of $111 million for the current quarter increased $24.5 million, or 28 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $27.8 million, or 34 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased by $10.5 million, or 20 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $12.6 million, or 25 percent from the prior year third quarter due to the $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the Heritage acquisition and an increased number of employees driven by acquisition and organic growth. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $551 thousand or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $817 thousand, or 10 percent, over the prior year third quarter primarily as a result of the current year acquisitions. Data processing expense increased $404 thousand or 10 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $714 thousand, or 19 percent, over the prior year third quarter primarily as a result of the current year acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance decreased $1.3 million, or 68 percent, from the prior quarter as a result of $1.3 million of Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC during the current quarter. Other expenses of $29.1 million, increased $13.8 million, or 91 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily driven by the a $3.5 million loss on the pay down of FHLB debt and a $10.0 million loss on the termination of cash flow hedges. Acquisition-related expenses were $2.1 million during the current quarter compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $1.3 million in the prior year third quarter.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the third quarter of 2019 was $12.2 million, a decrease of $356 thousand, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.4 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The effective tax rate in the current and prior quarter was 19 percent which compares to 18 percent in the prior year third quarter.
Efficiency Ratio
The current quarter efficiency ratio was 65.95 percent. Excluding the $10.0 million loss recognized on the termination of the interest rate swaps, the $3.5 million write-off of the deferred prepayment penalties on FHLB advances, and the $5.4 million of accelerated stock compensation expense the efficiency ratio would have been 54.41 percent, which was a decrease of 9 basis points from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 54.50 percent and an increase of 215 basis points from the prior year third quarter efficiency ratio of 52.26 percent. The lower efficiency ratio in the prior year third quarter included a gain of $2.3 million recognized on the sale of a former branch building.
Operating Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Compared to September 30, 2018
Income Summary
|Nine Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|400,896
|$
|343,686
|$
|57,210
|17
|%
|Interest expense
|33,940
|26,095
|7,845
|30
|%
|Total net interest income
|366,956
|317,591
|49,365
|16
|%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|53,178
|55,179
|(2,001
|)
|(4
|)
|%
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|3,934
|5,527
|(1,593
|)
|(29
|)
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|23,929
|21,495
|2,434
|11
|%
|Gain (loss) on sale of investments
|14,158
|(756
|)
|14,914
|(1,973
|)
|%
|Other income
|7,158
|8,885
|(1,727
|)
|(19
|)
|%
|Total non-interest income
|102,357
|90,330
|12,027
|13
|%
|$
|469,313
|$
|407,921
|$
|61,392
|15
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.36 %
|4.18 %
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first nine months of 2019 increased $49.4 million, or 16 percent, from the first nine months of 2018 and was primarily attributable to a $46.9 million increase in interest income from commercial loans. Interest expense of $33.9 million for the first nine months of 2019 increased $7.8 million, or 30 percent over the prior year same period as a result of increased deposits and borrowings combined with interest rate increases. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first nine months of 2019 was 42 basis points compared to 36 basis points for the first nine months of 2018.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first nine months of 2019 was 4.36 percent, an 18 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 4.18 percent for the first nine months of 2018. The increase in the margin was principally due to a shift in earning assets to higher yielding loans along with an increase in yields on the loan portfolio combined with relatively stable cost of funds and reduction in higher cost FHLB advances.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $102.4 million for the first nine months of 2019 increased $12.0 million, or 13 percent, over the same period last year which was driven by the sale of debt securities from the balance sheet strategy implemented during the current year. Service charges and other fees of $53.2 million for 2019 year to date decreased $2.0 million, or 4 percent, from the same period prior year and although there was an increase in fees from increased number of deposit accounts from organic growth and acquisitions, the impact of the Durbin Amendment overshadowed such increases. Gain on the sale of loans of $23.9 million for the first nine months of 2019, increased $2.4 million, or 11 percent, compared to the prior year as a result of increased purchase and refinance activity. Other income decreased $1.7 million from the prior year and was the result of a gain of $2.3 million on the sale of a former branch building in the prior year third quarter.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Nine Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|$ Change
|% Change
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|167,210
|$
|144,671
|$
|22,539
|16
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|25,348
|22,850
|2,498
|11
|%
|Advertising and promotions
|7,874
|7,132
|742
|10
|%
|Data processing
|12,420
|11,960
|460
|4
|%
|Other real estate owned
|496
|2,957
|(2,461
|)
|(83
|)
|%
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|3,726
|3,812
|(86
|)
|(2
|)
|%
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|5,919
|4,539
|1,380
|30
|%
|Other expenses
|56,682
|40,330
|16,352
|41
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|279,675
|$
|238,251
|$
|41,424
|17
|%
Total non-interest expense of $280 million for the first nine months of 2019 increased $41.4 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year same period. Compensation and employee benefits for the first nine months of 2019 increased $22.5 million, or 16 percent, from the same period last year due to the $5.4 million of stock compensation expense related to the Heritage acquisition, the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth, and annual salary increases. Occupancy and equipment expense for the first nine months of 2019 increased $2.5 million, or 11 percent from the prior year as a result of increased cost from acquisitions and general cost increases. Other expenses of $56.7 million, increased $16.4 million, or 41 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by a $3.5 million write-off of prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings and a $10.0 million loss recognized on the early termination of the interest rate swaps.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $57 thousand for the first nine months of 2019, a decrease of $8.6 million from the same period in the prior year. Net charge-offs during the first nine months of 2019 were $5.8 million compared to $5.7 million during the same period in 2018.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $36.4 million in the first nine months of 2019 increased $7.8 million, or 27 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate year-to-date in 2019 was 19 percent compared to 18 percent in the prior year same period.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 58.82 percent for the first nine months of 2019. Excluding the $10.0 million loss recognized on the termination of the interest rate swaps, the $3.5 million write-off of the deferred prepayment penalties on FHLB advances, and the $5.4 million of accelerated stock compensation expense, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.74 percent, which was a 27 basis points improvement from the efficiency ratio of 55.01 percent for the first nine months of 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:
- the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
- changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;
- changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;
- legislative or regulatory changes, including increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;
- ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
- costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
- the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
- reduced demand for banking products and services;
- the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
- competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
- the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
- the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
- consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
- dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
- material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
- natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
- the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
- the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 18, 2019. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 8397567. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ysgi28yh. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 8397567 by November 1, 2019.
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank, Kalispell and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank of Bozeman (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|233,623
|181,526
|161,782
|171,394
|Interest bearing cash deposits
|172,761
|49,683
|42,008
|135,710
|Cash and cash equivalents
|406,384
|231,209
|203,790
|307,104
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|2,459,036
|2,470,634
|2,571,663
|2,103,619
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|234,992
|252,097
|297,915
|590,915
|Total debt securities
|2,694,028
|2,722,731
|2,869,578
|2,694,534
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|100,441
|54,711
|33,156
|50,649
|Loans receivable
|9,541,088
|8,841,777
|8,287,549
|8,123,245
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(125,535
|)
|(129,054
|)
|(131,239
|)
|(132,535
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|9,415,553
|8,712,723
|8,156,310
|7,990,710
|Premises and equipment, net
|307,590
|296,915
|241,528
|239,006
|Other real estate owned
|7,148
|7,281
|7,480
|12,399
|Accrued interest receivable
|63,294
|58,567
|54,408
|62,248
|Deferred tax asset
|—
|3,371
|23,564
|37,264
|Core deposit intangible, net
|65,852
|54,646
|49,242
|50,973
|Goodwill
|456,422
|330,887
|289,586
|289,535
|Non-marketable equity securities
|10,427
|23,031
|27,871
|16,502
|Bank-owned life insurance
|108,814
|93,543
|82,320
|81,850
|Other assets
|82,839
|86,746
|76,651
|76,328
|Total assets
|$
|13,718,792
|12,676,361
|12,115,484
|11,909,102
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,772,766
|3,265,077
|3,001,178
|3,103,112
|Interest bearing deposits
|7,095,859
|6,589,798
|6,492,589
|6,498,070
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|558,752
|494,651
|396,151
|408,754
|FHLB advances
|8,707
|319,996
|440,175
|155,328
|Other borrowed funds
|14,808
|14,765
|14,708
|9,944
|Subordinated debentures
|139,913
|139,912
|134,051
|134,055
|Accrued interest payable
|4,435
|5,091
|4,252
|4,065
|Other liabilities
|170,151
|159,695
|116,526
|103,162
|Total liabilities
|11,765,391
|10,988,985
|10,599,630
|10,416,490
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized
|922
|866
|845
|845
|Paid-in capital
|1,375,785
|1,139,289
|1,051,253
|1,050,463
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|528,599
|503,773
|473,183
|471,021
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|48,095
|43,448
|(9,427
|)
|(29,717
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,953,401
|1,687,376
|1,515,854
|1,492,612
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|13,718,792
|12,676,361
|12,115,484
|11,909,102
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months ended
|Nine Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Mar 31,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2018
|Interest Income
|Debt securities
|$
|21,357
|21,892
|21,351
|21,971
|64,600
|64,483
|Residential real estate loans
|12,156
|11,410
|10,779
|10,356
|34,345
|29,290
|Commercial loans
|97,224
|88,043
|83,539
|80,587
|268,806
|221,926
|Consumer and other loans
|11,658
|11,040
|10,447
|9,991
|33,145
|27,987
|Total interest income
|142,395
|132,385
|126,116
|122,905
|400,896
|343,686
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|6,214
|5,624
|5,341
|4,837
|17,179
|13,370
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|999
|886
|802
|570
|2,687
|1,541
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|2,035
|3,847
|3,055
|2,132
|8,937
|6,734
|Other borrowed funds
|47
|38
|38
|63
|123
|105
|Subordinated debentures
|1,652
|1,694
|1,668
|1,558
|5,014
|4,345
|Total interest expense
|10,947
|12,089
|10,904
|9,160
|33,940
|26,095
|Net Interest Income
|131,448
|120,296
|115,212
|113,745
|366,956
|317,591
|Provision for loan losses
|—
|—
|57
|3,194
|57
|8,707
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|131,448
|120,296
|115,155
|110,551
|366,899
|308,884
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and other fees
|15,138
|20,025
|18,015
|19,504
|53,178
|55,179
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|1,775
|1,192
|967
|1,807
|3,934
|5,527
|Gain on sale of loans
|10,369
|7,762
|5,798
|7,256
|23,929
|21,495
|Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities
|13,811
|134
|213
|(367
|)
|14,158
|(756
|)
|Other income
|1,956
|1,721
|3,481
|4,216
|7,158
|8,885
|Total non-interest income
|43,049
|30,834
|28,474
|32,416
|102,357
|90,330
|Non-Interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|62,509
|51,973
|52,728
|49,927
|167,210
|144,671
|Occupancy and equipment
|8,731
|8,180
|8,437
|7,914
|25,348
|22,850
|Advertising and promotions
|2,719
|2,767
|2,388
|2,432
|7,874
|7,132
|Data processing
|4,466
|4,062
|3,892
|3,752
|12,420
|11,960
|Other real estate owned
|166
|191
|139
|2,674
|496
|2,957
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|593
|1,848
|1,285
|1,277
|3,726
|3,812
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,360
|1,865
|1,694
|1,735
|5,919
|4,539
|Other expenses
|29,131
|15,284
|12,267
|13,118
|56,682
|40,330
|Total non-interest expense
|110,675
|86,170
|82,830
|82,829
|279,675
|238,251
|Income Before Income Taxes
|63,822
|64,960
|60,799
|60,138
|189,581
|160,963
|Federal and state income tax expense
|12,212
|12,568
|11,667
|10,802
|36,447
|28,684
|Net Income
|$
|51,610
|52,392
|49,132
|49,336
|153,134
|132,279
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months ended
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|994,906
|$
|12,156
|4.89
|%
|$
|938,467
|$
|11,410
|4.86
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|7,378,337
|98,465
|5.29
|%
|6,803,541
|89,191
|5.26
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|906,148
|11,658
|5.10
|%
|868,733
|11,040
|5.10
|%
|Total loans 2
|9,279,391
|122,279
|5.23
|%
|8,610,741
|111,641
|5.20
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|899,914
|9,280
|4.13
|%
|957,177
|9,982
|4.17
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|1,917,045
|14,250
|2.97
|%
|1,911,173
|14,246
|2.98
|%
|Total earning assets
|12,096,350
|145,809
|4.78
|%
|11,479,091
|135,869
|4.75
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|429,191
|351,466
|Non-earning assets
|672,550
|584,459
|Total assets
|$
|13,198,091
|$
|12,415,016
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,513,908
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|3,084,404
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,473,375
|1,091
|0.17
|%
|2,394,505
|985
|0.17
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,445,323
|270
|0.07
|%
|1,389,548
|253
|0.07
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,845,184
|1,540
|0.33
|%
|1,662,545
|1,125
|0.27
|%
|Certificate accounts
|929,441
|2,412
|1.03
|%
|902,134
|2,222
|0.99
|%
|Total core deposits
|10,207,231
|5,313
|0.21
|%
|9,433,136
|4,585
|0.19
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|146,339
|901
|2.44
|%
|162,495
|1,039
|2.56
|%
|FHLB advances
|222,449
|2,035
|3.58
|%
|476,204
|3,847
|3.20
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|645,426
|2,698
|1.66
|%
|593,990
|2,618
|1.77
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|11,221,445
|10,947
|0.39
|%
|10,665,825
|12,089
|0.45
|%
|Other liabilities
|101,806
|109,480
|Total liabilities
|11,323,251
|10,775,305
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|903
|860
|Paid-in capital
|1,292,182
|1,110,138
|Retained earnings
|531,181
|500,015
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|50,574
|28,698
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,874,840
|1,639,711
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|13,198,091
|$
|12,415,016
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|134,862
|$
|123,780
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.39
|%
|4.30
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.42
|%
|4.33
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.2 million and $1.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $275 thousand and $294 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Three Months ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|994,906
|$
|12,156
|4.89
|%
|$
|893,972
|$
|10,356
|4.63
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|7,378,337
|98,465
|5.29
|%
|6,361,742
|81,636
|5.09
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|906,148
|11,658
|5.10
|%
|796,558
|9,991
|4.98
|%
|Total loans 2
|9,279,391
|122,279
|5.23
|%
|8,052,272
|101,983
|5.02
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|899,914
|9,280
|4.13
|%
|1,074,266
|12,389
|4.61
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|1,917,045
|14,250
|2.97
|%
|1,838,949
|12,425
|2.70
|%
|Total earning assets
|12,096,350
|145,809
|4.78
|%
|10,965,487
|126,797
|4.59
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|429,191
|341,354
|Non-earning assets
|672,550
|476,135
|Total assets
|$
|13,198,091
|$
|11,782,976
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,513,908
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|2,988,562
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,473,375
|1,091
|0.17
|%
|2,304,338
|997
|0.17
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,445,323
|270
|0.07
|%
|1,340,003
|219
|0.06
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,845,184
|1,540
|0.33
|%
|1,720,845
|881
|0.20
|%
|Certificate accounts
|929,441
|2,412
|1.03
|%
|942,417
|1,728
|0.73
|%
|Total core deposits
|10,207,231
|5,313
|0.21
|%
|9,296,165
|3,825
|0.16
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|146,339
|901
|2.44
|%
|166,009
|1,012
|2.42
|%
|FHLB advances
|222,449
|2,035
|3.58
|%
|209,248
|2,132
|3.99
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|645,426
|2,698
|1.66
|%
|534,384
|2,191
|1.63
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|11,221,445
|10,947
|0.39
|%
|10,205,806
|9,160
|0.36
|%
|Other liabilities
|101,806
|82,621
|Total liabilities
|11,323,251
|10,288,427
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|903
|845
|Paid-in capital
|1,292,182
|1,050,081
|Retained earnings
|531,181
|467,671
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|50,574
|(24,048
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,874,840
|1,494,549
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|13,198,091
|$
|11,782,976
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|134,862
|$
|117,637
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.39
|%
|4.23
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.42
|%
|4.26
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.2 million and $1.0 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.9 million and $2.5 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $275 thousand and $304 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Nine Months ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|950,516
|$
|34,345
|4.82
|%
|$
|851,280
|$
|29,290
|4.59
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|6,905,151
|272,269
|5.27
|%
|6,026,787
|224,944
|4.99
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|871,544
|33,145
|5.08
|%
|759,437
|27,987
|4.93
|%
|Total loans 2
|8,727,211
|339,759
|5.21
|%
|7,637,504
|282,221
|4.94
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|938,998
|29,212
|4.15
|%
|1,084,436
|37,818
|4.65
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|1,891,560
|42,225
|2.98
|%
|1,809,047
|35,327
|2.60
|%
|Total earning assets
|11,557,769
|411,196
|4.76
|%
|10,530,987
|355,366
|4.51
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|373,207
|301,786
|Non-earning assets
|593,011
|447,226
|Total assets
|$
|12,523,987
|$
|11,279,999
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,182,783
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|2,755,702
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,396,828
|3,037
|0.17
|%
|2,211,982
|2,824
|0.17
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,398,539
|757
|0.07
|%
|1,282,161
|642
|0.07
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|1,733,245
|3,675
|0.28
|%
|1,700,216
|2,457
|0.19
|%
|Certificate accounts
|912,283
|6,648
|0.97
|%
|920,222
|4,639
|0.67
|%
|Total core deposits
|9,623,678
|14,117
|0.20
|%
|8,870,283
|10,562
|0.16
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|159,314
|3,062
|2.57
|%
|156,298
|2,808
|2.40
|%
|FHLB advances
|349,998
|8,937
|3.37
|%
|241,438
|6,734
|3.68
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|598,907
|7,824
|1.75
|%
|522,267
|5,991
|1.53
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|10,731,897
|33,940
|0.42
|%
|9,790,286
|26,095
|0.36
|%
|Other liabilities
|109,090
|61,272
|Total liabilities
|10,840,987
|9,851,558
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|870
|833
|Paid-in capital
|1,152,076
|1,002,321
|Retained earnings
|501,158
|444,116
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|28,896
|(18,829
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,683,000
|1,428,441
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|12,523,987
|$
|11,279,999
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|377,256
|$
|329,271
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.34
|%
|4.15
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.36
|%
|4.18
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $3.5 million and $3.0 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for loan and lease losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $6.0 million and $7.7 million on tax-exempt investment securities income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $863 thousand and $913 thousand on federal income tax credits for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
|Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|147,626
|$
|140,186
|$
|126,595
|$
|123,369
|5
|%
|17
|%
|20
|%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|207,596
|171,464
|121,938
|109,214
|21
|%
|70
|%
|90
|%
|Total residential construction
|355,222
|311,650
|248,533
|232,583
|14
|%
|43
|%
|53
|%
|Land development
|103,090
|120,052
|137,814
|125,272
|(14
|)
|%
|(25
|)
|%
|(18
|)
|%
|Consumer land or lots
|128,668
|128,544
|127,775
|123,979
|—
|%
|1
|%
|4
|%
|Unimproved land
|71,467
|74,244
|83,579
|75,183
|(4
|)
|%
|(14
|)
|%
|(5
|)
|%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|13,782
|14,117
|17,061
|14,922
|(2
|)
|%
|(19
|)
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|Commercial lots
|64,904
|57,447
|34,096
|30,255
|13
|%
|90
|%
|115
|%
|Other construction
|443,947
|453,782
|520,005
|487,428
|(2
|)
|%
|(15
|)
|%
|(9
|)
|%
|Total land, lot, and other construction
|825,858
|848,186
|920,330
|857,039
|(3
|)
|%
|(10
|)
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Owner occupied
|1,666,211
|1,418,190
|1,343,563
|1,330,024
|17
|%
|24
|%
|25
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|2,023,262
|1,780,988
|1,605,960
|1,564,182
|14
|%
|26
|%
|29
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|3,689,473
|3,199,178
|2,949,523
|2,894,206
|15
|%
|25
|%
|27
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|1,009,310
|1,024,828
|907,340
|884,414
|(2
|)
|%
|11
|%
|14
|%
|Agriculture
|718,255
|697,893
|646,822
|672,916
|3
|%
|11
|%
|7
|%
|1st lien
|1,208,096
|1,154,221
|1,108,227
|1,109,308
|5
|%
|9
|%
|9
|%
|Junior lien
|53,931
|53,055
|56,689
|59,345
|2
|%
|(5
|)
|%
|(9
|)
|%
|Total 1-4 family
|1,262,027
|1,207,276
|1,164,916
|1,168,653
|5
|%
|8
|%
|8
|%
|Multifamily residential
|350,622
|278,539
|247,457
|222,647
|26
|%
|42
|%
|57
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|612,775
|592,355
|539,938
|521,778
|3
|%
|13
|%
|17
|%
|Other consumer
|171,633
|167,964
|165,865
|166,788
|2
|%
|3
|%
|3
|%
|Total consumer
|784,408
|760,319
|705,803
|688,566
|3
|%
|11
|%
|14
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|471,599
|454,085
|404,671
|429,409
|4
|%
|17
|%
|10
|%
|Other
|174,755
|114,534
|125,310
|123,461
|53
|%
|39
|%
|42
|%
|Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale
|9,641,529
|8,896,488
|8,320,705
|8,173,894
|8
|%
|16
|%
|18
|%
|Less loans held for sale 1
|(100,441
|)
|(54,711
|)
|(33,156
|)
|(50,649
|)
|84
|%
|203
|%
|98
|%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|9,541,088
|$
|8,841,777
|$
|8,287,549
|$
|8,123,245
|8
|%
|15
|%
|17
|%
______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
|
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
|Non-
Accrual
Loans
|Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
|Other
Real Estate
Owned
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|283
|283
|—
|1,599
|283
|—
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|1,219
|1,261
|463
|474
|1,219
|—
|—
|Total residential construction
|1,502
|1,544
|463
|2,073
|1,502
|—
|—
|Land development
|1,006
|1,272
|2,166
|5,147
|494
|—
|512
|Consumer land or lots
|828
|1,075
|1,428
|1,592
|368
|—
|460
|Unimproved land
|8,781
|8,864
|9,338
|9,815
|6,998
|486
|1,297
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|—
|68
|68
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial lots
|575
|575
|1,046
|1,046
|—
|—
|575
|Other construction
|—
|241
|120
|147
|—
|—
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|11,190
|12,027
|14,166
|17,815
|7,860
|486
|2,844
|Owner occupied
|8,251
|6,998
|5,940
|11,246
|6,141
|538
|1,572
|Non-owner occupied
|9,271
|7,198
|10,567
|10,847
|6,099
|3,172
|—
|Total commercial real estate
|17,522
|14,196
|16,507
|22,093
|12,240
|3,710
|1,572
|Commercial and industrial
|6,135
|5,690
|3,914
|5,615
|5,749
|172
|214
|Agriculture
|3,469
|4,228
|7,040
|7,856
|2,612
|707
|150
|1st lien
|9,420
|10,211
|10,290
|9,543
|6,104
|1,665
|1,651
|Junior lien
|669
|592
|565
|2,610
|597
|—
|72
|Total 1-4 family
|10,089
|10,803
|10,855
|12,153
|6,701
|1,665
|1,723
|Multifamily residential
|206
|—
|—
|613
|206
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|3,553
|2,474
|2,770
|3,470
|2,435
|549
|569
|Other consumer
|1,098
|597
|456
|417
|412
|610
|76
|Total consumer
|4,651
|3,071
|3,226
|3,887
|2,847
|1,159
|645
|Other
|313
|380
|579
|—
|300
|13
|—
|Total
|$
|55,077
|51,939
|56,750
|72,105
|40,017
|7,912
|7,148
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|49
|$
|49
|$
|1,661
|$
|4,502
|—
|%
|(97
|)
|%
|(99
|)
|%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|8
|219
|887
|494
|(96
|)
|%
|(99
|)
|%
|(98
|)
|%
|Total residential construction
|57
|268
|2,548
|4,996
|(79
|)
|%
|(98
|)
|%
|(99
|)
|%
|Land development
|1,282
|1,990
|228
|516
|(36
|)
|%
|462
|%
|148
|%
|Consumer land or lots
|836
|206
|200
|235
|306
|%
|318
|%
|256
|%
|Unimproved land
|8
|658
|579
|629
|(99
|)
|%
|(99
|)
|%
|(99
|)
|%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|—
|122
|—
|n/m
|(100
|)
|%
|n/m
|Commercial lots
|—
|—
|203
|—
|n/m
|(100
|)
|%
|n/m
|Other construction
|142
|—
|4,170
|—
|n/m
|(97
|)
|%
|n/m
|Total land, lot and other construction
|2,268
|2,854
|5,502
|1,380
|(21
|)
|%
|(59
|)
|%
|64
|%
|Owner occupied
|2,949
|5,322
|2,981
|2,872
|(45
|)
|%
|(1
|)
|%
|3
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|1,286
|11,700
|1,245
|1,131
|(89
|)
|%
|3
|%
|14
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|4,235
|17,022
|4,226
|4,003
|(75
|)
|%
|—
|%
|6
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|12,780
|3,006
|3,374
|4,791
|325
|%
|279
|%
|167
|%
|Agriculture
|1,290
|3,125
|6,455
|1,332
|(59
|)
|%
|(80
|)
|%
|(3
|)
|%
|1st lien
|2,521
|2,776
|5,384
|3,795
|(9
|)
|%
|(53
|)
|%
|(34
|)
|%
|Junior lien
|715
|1,302
|118
|420
|(45
|)
|%
|506
|%
|70
|%
|Total 1-4 family
|3,236
|4,078
|5,502
|4,215
|(21
|)
|%
|(41
|)
|%
|(23
|)
|%
|Multifamily Residential
|149
|1,598
|—
|—
|(91
|)
|%
|n/m
|n/m
|Home equity lines of credit
|4,162
|3,931
|3,562
|2,467
|6
|%
|17
|%
|69
|%
|Other consumer
|1,388
|1,683
|1,650
|1,903
|(18
|)
|%
|(16
|)
|%
|(27
|)
|%
|Total consumer
|5,550
|5,614
|5,212
|4,370
|(1
|)
|%
|6
|%
|27
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|—
|—
|229
|—
|n/m
|(100
|)
|%
|n/m
|Other
|389
|372
|519
|94
|5
|%
|(25
|)
|%
|314
|%
|Total
|$
|29,954
|$
|37,937
|$
|33,567
|$
|25,181
|(21
|)
|%
|(11
|)
|%
|19
|%
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
|Charge-Offs
|Recoveries
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2019
|Jun 30,
2019
|Dec 31,
2018
|Sep 30,
2018
|Sep 30,
2019
|Sep 30,
2019
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|$
|(12
|)
|(6
|)
|(352
|)
|(348
|)
|—
|12
|Land development
|(25
|)
|15
|(116
|)
|(110
|)
|42
|67
|Consumer land or lots
|(160
|)
|(2
|)
|(146
|)
|(121
|)
|37
|197
|Unimproved land
|(271
|)
|(54
|)
|(445
|)
|(288
|)
|—
|271
|Developed lots for operative builders
|(18
|)
|(18
|)
|33
|33
|—
|18
|Commercial lots
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|1
|3
|—
|4
|Other construction
|(142
|)
|(32
|)
|(19
|)
|(4
|)
|9
|151
|Total land, lot and other construction
|(620
|)
|(94
|)
|(692
|)
|(487
|)
|88
|708
|Owner occupied
|(35
|)
|139
|1,320
|902
|226
|261
|Non-owner occupied
|1,861
|7
|853
|(6
|)
|1,988
|127
|Total commercial real estate
|1,826
|146
|2,173
|896
|2,214
|388
|Commercial and industrial
|1,066
|37
|2,449
|1,893
|1,797
|731
|Agriculture
|(32
|)
|(32
|)
|16
|39
|67
|99
|1st lien
|189
|56
|577
|8
|439
|250
|Junior lien
|(254
|)
|(222
|)
|(371
|)
|486
|44
|298
|Total 1-4 family
|(65
|)
|(166
|)
|206
|494
|483
|548
|Multifamily residential
|—
|—
|(649
|)
|(6
|)
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|(25
|)
|(11
|)
|(97
|)
|(39
|)
|13
|38
|Other consumer
|380
|313
|261
|161
|606
|226
|Total consumer
|355
|302
|164
|122
|619
|264
|Other
|3,243
|2,055
|4,967
|3,137
|6,822
|3,579
|Total
|$
|5,761
|2,242
|8,282
|5,740
|12,090
|6,329
Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com
|CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
|(406) 751-4722
|Ron J. Copher, CFO
|(406) 751-7706
