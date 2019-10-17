County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- Highlights

Record net income of $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2019; $13.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019



Diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for the third quarter of 2019; $1.89 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019



Book value per share of $23.89 as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $0.86, or 3.7%, since June 30, 2019, and an increase of $2.39, or 11.1%, since December 31, 2018



Adverse classified asset ratio improved to 45.67% at September 30, 2019 from 53.21% at June 30, 2019.



Non-performing assets decreased $0.8 million, an improvement of 2.6%, since June 30, 2019, and decreased $7.7 million, or 21.6%, since September 30, 2018



Client deposits (demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $19.1 million, or 2.4%, since June 30, 2019, and increased $100.2 million, or 13.9%, since September 30, 2018.



Brokered and national deposits decreased $81.5 million during the third quarter of 2019, a reduction of 20.1%, and decreased $166.2 million, or 33.9%, since September 30, 2018

MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), an agricultural and commercial community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, reported net income of $5.7 million, or $0.82 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $3.5 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018. This represents an annualized return on average assets of 1.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 0.94% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The annualized return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 1.19% compared to 1.04% for the same period of 2018. Third quarter earnings were largely impacted by a credit to provision for loan losses of $1.2 million for third quarter of 2019 compared to a $0.9 million provision expense for the second quarter of 2019, and a $1.0 million provision expense for the third quarter of 2018.



“We are very pleased with the improvement we have seen in our credit portfolio this quarter,” stated Tim Schneider, President of the Company and CEO of the Bank. “We continue to see an improved milk price environment: the 12-month forward looking average for class III milk increased from $15.88 to $17.12 per hundredweight on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from December 31, 2018 to September 30, 2019. These trends are encouraging, but still have work to do to continue to improve our asset quality.”

Schneider continued, “As previously announced, we are still committed to reducing our wholesale funding. We were able to make significant progress this quarter and year-over-year, primarily through the additional liquidity from selling loan participations, which has also led to solid growth in our loan servicing income. We are also very pleased with our client deposit growth year-over-year and during the quarter.”

Loans and Total Assets

Total assets at September 30, 2019 were $1.4 billion, a decrease of $69.7 million, or 4.7%, and a decrease of $100.0 million, or 6.6%, over total assets as of June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Total loans were $1.1 billion at September 30, 2019, which represents a $67.0 million, or 5.8%, decrease over total loans at June 30, 2019, and a decrease of $122.2 million, or 10.2%, over total loans at September 30, 2018.

The decrease in total loans and assets was the result of our continued focus on reducing loans on our balance sheet through the sale of loan participations during 2019. Participated loans that the Company continued to service were $736.8 million at September 30, 2019, which was an increase of $41.2 million, or 5.9%, and $91.9 million, or 14.3%, over participated loans that the Company serviced at June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. By increasing the amount of loans participated, the Company is reducing credit risk from its balance sheet and increasing non-interest revenue streams.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2019 were $1.1 billion, a decrease of $62.4 million, or 5.2%, and a decrease of $66.0 million, or 5.5%, over total deposits as of June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Despite the decline in total deposits, client deposits (demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $19.1 million, or 2.4%, since June 30, 2019, and increased $100.2 million, or 13.9%, since September 30, 2018.

Due to the increases in loan participations and client deposit growth, the Company was able to further decrease its reliance on brokered deposits and national certificates of deposit to $324.5 million at September 30, 2019. This represents a decrease of $81.5 million, or 20.1%, from June 30, 2019, and a decrease of $166.2 million, or 33.9%, from September 30, 2018.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company continued to pay off portions of its FHLB borrowings. At September 30, 2019, borrowings from the FHLB totaled $44.4 million, which was a decrease of $15.0 million, or 25.3%, from June 30, 2019, and a decrease of $58.0 million, or 56.6%, from September 30, 2018.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $10.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, which was a $0.1 million, or 1.7%, decrease from the three months ended June 30, 2019, and a $0.4 million, or 3.3%, decrease from the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in net interest income quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year was the result of a lower average loan balance due to loan payoffs and the increase in loan participations discussed above.

Net interest margin was 2.95% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, which was an increase from 2.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and an increase from 2.89% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in net interest margin over the linked quarter was primarily due to a decline in average loans from loan participation sales that took place primarily the last half of the quarter. Year-over-year third quarter net interest margin increased by six basis points primarily due to a 32 basis point increase in loan yields, which was partially offset by a 29 basis point increase in cost of funds.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates (dollars in thousands) Assets Investment securities $ 159,091 $ 1,117 2.81 % $ 176,237 $ 1,259 2.86 % $ 189,448 $ 1,289 2.72 % Loans (2) 1,126,243 15,030 5.34 % 1,177,071 15,484 5.26 % 1,204,122 15,113 5.02 % Interest bearing deposits due from other banks 104,253 612 2.35 % 73,769 465 2.52 % 62,560 249 1.59 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,389,587 $ 16,759 4.82 % $ 1,427,077 $ 17,208 4.82 % $ 1,456,130 $ 16,651 4.57 % Allowance for loan losses (16,209 ) (17,782 ) (15,445 ) Other assets 78,664 76,806 58,921 Total assets $ 1,452,042 $ 1,486,101 $ 1,499,606 Liabilities Savings, NOW, money market, interest checking $ 326,592 $ 1,276 1.56 % $ 315,940 $ 1,316 1.67 % $ 276,468 $ 907 1.31 % Time deposits 745,032 4,298 2.31 % 770,554 4,363 2.26 % 830,168 4,073 1.96 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,071,624 $ 5,574 2.08 % $ 1,086,494 $ 5,679 2.09 % $ 1,106,636 $ 4,980 1.80 % Other borrowings 804 9 4.60 % 1,204 13 4.47 % 839 10 4.61 % FHLB advances 48,857 237 1.94 % 78,653 401 2.04 % 92,443 401 1.74 % Junior subordinated debentures 44,800 687 6.14 % 44,762 683 6.11 % 44,659 656 5.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,166,085 $ 6,507 2.23 % $ 1,211,113 6,776 2.24 % $ 1,244,577 $ 6,047 1.94 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 105,578 102,432 97,947 Other liabilities 14,801 12,154 9,136 Total liabilities $ 1,286,464 $ 1,325,699 $ 1,351,660 Shareholders' equity 165,578 160,402 147,946 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,452,042 $ 1,486,101 $ 1,499,606 Net interest income $ 10,252 $ 10,432 $ 10,604 Interest rate spread (3) 2.59 % 2.58 % 2.63 % Net interest margin (4) 2.95 % 2.92 % 2.89 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.19 1.18 1.17 (1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost. (2) Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans. (3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $31.2 million which was the same as to the nine month ended September 30, 2018, primarily as a result of the combination of a higher average loan yield on a smaller average balance of the loan portfolio.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net interest margin improved slightly to 2.94% from 2.92% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, primarily as a result of a 40 basis point increase in loan yields that was partially offset by a 46 basis point increase in cost of funds.

Non-Interest Income and Expense



Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $1.1 million, or 39.7%, to $4.0 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, which was primarily the result of an increase of $1.4 million of loan servicing right origination due to the $41.2 million in loans that were sold or participated during the third quarter. The Company also continued to reduce the valuation allowance on its loan servicing rights portfolio which resulted in an additional servicing rights income of $0.2 million.

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $1.9 million, or 87.0%, compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase in loan participations discussed above.

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Non-Interest Income Services charges $ 348 $ 407 $ 353 $ 470 $ 394 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 87 26 (1 ) 54 41 Loan servicing fees 1,677 1,563 1,519 1,553 1,521 Loan servicing right origination 1,741 346 228 7 (46 ) Income on OREO 10 40 26 83 96 Gain on sale of securities - 341 - - - Other 171 164 625 153 151 Total non-interest income $ 4,034 $ 2,887 $ 2,750 $ 2,320 $ 2,157

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, non-interest income improved to $9.7 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 48.5%, over the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in servicing fees as the result of the reduction of the servicing right valuation allowance totaling $0.8 million and the increase in fees generated by the $91.9 million of loans that were participated since September 30, 2018. In addition, the Company eliminated its allowance for unused commitments, which resulted in an increase of $0.5 million in other non-interest income. The Company evaluated the need for this allowance during the first quarter of 2019 and concluded there was not sufficient evidence that represented credit loss inherent in these commitments to substantiate the necessity of this reserve and concluded to eliminate it. The Company will continue to evaluate credit risk on these off-balance sheet commitments.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $0.2 million, or 3.0%, to $7.7 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, and increased $0.6 million, or 9.2%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. Employee compensation and benefits increased $0.5 million, or 12.8%, in the linked quarter due in part to additional accrual of $0.3 million for incentive compensation related to anticipated current year financial results. The increased employee compensation and benefits was partially offset by a $0.2 million small bank assessment credit that was received from the FDIC, which reduced other non-interest expense. This one-time credit was awarded to banks with total assets less than $10 billion due to the FDIC’s Reserve fund exceeding its target balance. The year-over-year increase was due in part to a $0.2 million loss on the sale an OREO property during the third quarter of 2019 and small increases in information processing, professional fees, and business development.

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and benefits $ 4,735 $ 4,199 $ 4,482 $ 4,059 $ 4,394 Occupancy 313 283 389 245 332 Information processing 683 591 563 641 529 Professional fees 483 417 399 497 351 Business development 351 347 325 259 258 OREO expenses 57 121 51 106 46 Writedown of OREO - 250 - 688 81 Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO 160 9 (136 ) (54 ) (28 ) Depreciation and amortization 319 328 337 408 302 Other 567 901 895 689 758 Total non-interest expense $ 7,668 $ 7,446 $ 7,305 $ 7,538 $ 7,023

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2019, non-performing assets were $28.0 million, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 2.6%, and $7.7 million, or 21.6%, compared to June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets increased to 1.98% at September 30, 2019, from 1.94% at June 30, 2019, due to the reduction in total assets and decreased from 2.36% at September 30, 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, two OREO properties were sold, resulting in a decrease of $1.4 million in OREO.

Substandard loans were $105.9 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $117.8 million at June 30, 2019 and $118.4 million at September 30, 2018. Adverse classified asset ratio (a non-GAAP measure) decreased to 45.67% at September 30, 2019 from 53.21% and 51.89% at June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The decrease in substandard loans and the adverse classified ratio was in part the result of a combination of an improving milk price outlook and concerted efforts by our dairy customers to manage their expenses wherever they reasonably can. We are actively managing these credits, and we are optimistic about the industry’s outlook as there was a 4.7% increase in the 12-month future price of class III milk on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from June 30, 2019 to September 30, 2019.

A credit to provision for loan losses of $1.2 million was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to a provision of $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and a provision of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a provision for loan losses was $0.5 million compared to $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in provision in the linked quarter and year-over- year was directly related to the decrease in the dairy loan portfolio as the result of the increase in loan participations, improvements in milk price, and upgrade to credit ratings. The upgrade of $26.1 million of substandard performing and special mention loans to the watch risk category in the third quarter resulted in $0.8 million reduction to the allowance for loan losses.

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands) Loans by risk category: Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/Low Satisfactory $ 771,568 $ 836,988 $ 896,328 $ 908,172 $ 901,643 Watch 193,942 167,824 174,642 171,670 171,890 Special Mention 9,346 25,255 4,501 6,566 11,036 Substandard Performing 44,183 56,336 46,075 65,501 61,851 Substandard Impaired 61,728 61,429 61,417 55,386 56,517 Total loans $ 1,080,767 $ 1,147,832 $ 1,182,963 $ 1,207,295 $ 1,202,937

The allowance for loan losses was $15.1 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $16.5 million at December 31, 2018. The $1.4 million decrease in the allowance during the first nine months of 2019 was the result of a reduction in general reserves due to the decreases in total loans and the credit upgrades discussed previously.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings call tomorrow, October 18, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President, and Glen L. Stiteley, CFO. The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at http://investors.icbk.com . From the top menu, select “News”, then “Event Calendar.” In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984. Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available until October 18, 2020, by visiting the Company’s website at http://investors.icbk.com .

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com



County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

(Unaudited) September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Period-End Balance Sheet: Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,845 $ 116,251 $ 62,426 $ 61,087 $ 49,996 Securities available for sale, at fair value 154,962 158,561 192,210 195,945 190,185 Loans held for sale 4,192 7,448 2,750 2,949 13,770 Agricultural loans 673,742 713,602 722,107 724,508 714,310 Commercial loans 360,132 383,542 403,490 415,672 417,146 Multi-family real estate loans 43,487 46,683 52,974 62,321 66,403 Residential real estate loans 3,183 3,753 4,172 4,522 4,965 Installment and consumer other 223 252 220 272 113 Total loans 1,080,767 1,147,832 1,182,963 1,207,295 1,202,937 Allowance for loan losses (15,065 ) (16,258 ) (17,493 ) (16,505 ) (16,143 ) Net loans 1,065,702 1,131,574 1,165,470 1,190,790 1,186,794 Other assets 69,263 70,812 68,532 70,256 74,223 Total Assets $ 1,414,964 $ 1,484,646 $ 1,491,388 $ 1,521,027 $ 1,514,968 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 117,224 $ 111,022 $ 101,434 $ 121,436 $ 103,862 NOW accounts and interest checking 56,637 54,253 49,902 51,779 46,811 Savings 6,981 6,621 6,210 5,770 6,616 Money market accounts 248,608 239,337 225,975 218,929 208,233 Time deposits 388,759 387,899 376,034 356,484 352,531 Brokered deposits 206,474 256,475 269,917 308,504 317,291 National time deposits 118,070 149,570 146,805 160,445 173,440 Total deposits 1,142,753 1,205,177 1,176,277 1,223,347 1,208,784 FHLB advances 44,400 59,400 100,400 89,400 102,400 Subordinated debentures 44,820 44,781 44,742 44,703 44,663 Other liabilities 14,239 12,564 11,952 11,492 11,134 Total Liabilities 1,246,212 1,321,922 1,333,371 1,368,942 1,366,981 Shareholders' equity 168,752 162,724 158,017 152,085 147,987 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,414,964 $ 1,484,646 $ 1,491,388 $ 1,521,027 $ 1,514,968 Stock Price Information: High - Quarter-to-date $ 20.99 $ 18.92 $ 19.69 $ 26.00 $ 28.20 Low - Quarter-to-date $ 16.80 $ 16.24 $ 16.74 $ 17.37 $ 24.29 Market price - Quarter-end $ 19.62 $ 17.09 $ 17.60 $ 17.37 $ 25.10 Book value per share $ 23.89 $ 23.03 $ 22.36 $ 21.50 $ 20.91 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 23.10 $ 22.23 $ 21.54 $ 20.68 $ 20.07 Common shares outstanding 6,727,908 6,717,908 6,709,254 6,709,480 6,694,230 (1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.





September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands) Loans by risk category: Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/Low Satisfactory $ 771,568 $ 836,988 $ 896,328 $ 908,172 $ 901,643 Watch 193,942 167,824 174,642 171,670 171,890 Special Mention 9,346 25,255 4,501 6,566 11,036 Substandard Performing 44,183 56,336 46,075 65,501 61,851 Substandard Impaired 61,728 61,429 61,417 55,386 56,517 Total loans 1,080,767 1,147,832 1,182,963 1,207,295 1,202,937 Loans sold with servicing retained 736,823 695,629 675,268 661,257 644,879 Total loans and loans sold with servicing retained $ 1,817,590 $ 1,843,461 $ 1,858,231 $ 1,868,552 $ 1,847,816 Non-Performing Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 20,776 $ 20,096 $ 25,880 $ 22,983 $ 27,881 Other real estate owned (1) 7,252 8,693 5,019 6,568 7,851 Total non-performing assets $ 28,028 $ 28,789 $ 30,899 $ 29,551 $ 35,732 Performing TDRs not on nonaccrual $ 28,520 $ 28,892 $ 21,111 $ 18,258 $ 11,863 Non-performing assets as a % of total loans 2.59 % 2.51 % 2.61 % 2.45 % 2.97 % Non-performing assets as a % of total assets 1.98 % 1.94 % 2.07 % 1.94 % 2.36 % Adverse classified asset ratio (2) 45.67 % 53.21 % 48.59 % 57.12 % 51.89 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonaccrual loans 72.51 % 80.90 % 67.59 % 71.81 % 57.90 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 1.39 % 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.37 % 1.34 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-to-date $ 39 $ 2,111 $ (236 ) $ 1,210 $ (21 ) Provision for loan loss quarter-to-date $ (1,154 ) $ 876 $ 752 $ 1,572 $ 993 (1) The quarter ended September 30, 2018, does not include $0.4 million of bank property transferred from premises and equipment, which is not considered a non-performing asset. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and all subsequent quarters, that bank property was considered classified due to the length of the holding period. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Selected Income Statement Data: Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 15,030 $ 15,484 $ 15,501 $ 15,536 $ 15,113 Taxable securities 1,117 1,177 1,186 1,168 945 Tax-exempt securities - 82 175 183 344 Federal funds sold and other 612 465 264 223 249 Total interest and dividend income 16,759 17,208 17,126 17,110 16,651 Interest Expense Deposits 5,574 5,678 5,424 5,273 4,980 FHLB advances and other borrowed funds 246 415 464 427 411 Subordinated debentures 687 683 678 667 656 Total interest expense 6,507 6,776 6,566 6,367 6,047 Net interest income 10,252 10,432 10,560 10,743 10,604 Provision for loan losses (1,154 ) 876 752 1,572 993 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,406 9,556 9,808 9,171 9,611 Non-Interest Income Services charges 348 407 353 470 394 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 87 26 (1 ) 54 41 Loan servicing fees 1,677 1,563 1,519 1,553 1,521 Loan servicing right origination 1,741 346 228 7 (46 ) Income on OREO 10 40 26 83 96 Gain on sale of securities - 341 - - - Other 171 164 625 153 151 Total non-interest income 4,034 2,887 2,750 2,320 2,157 Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and benefits 4,735 4,199 4,482 4,059 4,394 Occupancy 313 283 389 245 332 Information processing 683 591 563 641 529 Professional fees 483 417 399 497 351 Business development 351 347 325 259 258 OREO expenses 57 121 51 106 46 Writedown of OREO - 250 - 688 81 Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO 160 9 (136 ) (54 ) (28 ) Depreciation and amortization 319 328 337 408 302 Other 567 901 895 689 758 Total non-interest expense 7,668 7,446 7,305 7,538 7,023 Income before income taxes 7,772 4,997 5,253 3,953 4,745 Income tax expense 2,090 1,293 1,491 1,123 1,228 NET INCOME $ 5,682 $ 3,704 $ 3,762 $ 2,830 $ 3,517 Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ 0.41 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ 0.40 $ 0.50 Dividends declared $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.07





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Other Data: Return on average assets(1) 1.57 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 0.75 % 0.94 % Return on average shareholders' equity(1) 13.73 % 9.24 % 9.78 % 7.58 % 9.51 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2) 14.14 % 9.41 % 9.99 % 7.70 % 9.75 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2) 52.55 % 55.38 % 55.91 % 52.85 % 55.39 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 11.03 % 10.10 % 9.73 % 9.15 % 8.90 % Common Share Data: Net income from continuing operations $ 5,682 $ 3,704 $ 3,762 $ 2,830 $ 3,517 Less: Preferred stock dividends 120 118 117 111 106 Income available to common shareholders $ 5,562 $ 3,586 $ 3,645 $ 2,719 $ 3,411 Weighted average number of common shares issued 7,168,785 7,159,072 7,153,174 7,177,212 7,108,202 Less: Weighted average treasury shares 443,920 443,920 443,729 442,206 443,140 Less: Weighted average non-vested restricted units awards 32,125 30,483 16,260 30,955 29,537 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,756,990 6,745,635 6,712,551 6,704,051 6,694,599 Effect of dilutive options 19,160 20,731 21,323 68,876 63,346 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used

to calculate diluted earnings per common share 6,776,150 6,766,366 6,733,874 6,772,927 6,757,945 (1) Annualized (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.





For the Three Months Ended Non-GAAP Financial Measures: September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands) Return on average common shareholders' equity reconciliation: Return on average shareholders' equity 13.73 % 9.24 % 9.78 % 7.58 % 9.51 % Effect of excluding average preferred shareholders' equity 0.41 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.24 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 14.14 % 9.41 % 9.99 % 7.70 % 9.75 % Efficiency ratio GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: Non-interest expense $ 7,668 $ 7,446 $ 7,305 $ 7,538 $ 7,023 Less: net gain (loss) on sales and write-downs of OREO (160 ) (259 ) 136 (634 ) 45 Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 7,508 $ 7,187 $ 7,441 $ 6,904 $ 7,068 Net interest income $ 10,252 $ 10,432 $ 10,560 $ 10,743 $ 10,604 Non-interest income 4,034 2,887 2,750 2,320 2,157 Less: net gain on sales of securities - (341 ) - - - Operating revenue $ 14,286 $ 12,978 $ 13,310 $ 13,063 $ 12,761 Efficiency ratio 52.55 % 55.38 % 55.91 % 52.85 % 55.39 %

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation: Common equity $ 160,752 $ 154,724 $ 150,017 $ 144,284 $ 139,987 Less: Goodwill 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization 286 354 430 513 603 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 155,428 $ 149,332 $ 144,549 $ 138,733 $ 134,346 Common shares outstanding 6,727,908 6,717,908 6,709,254 6,709,480 6,694,230 Tangible book value per share $ 23.10 $ 22.23 $ 21.54 $ 20.68 $ 20.07 Total assets $ 1,414,964 $ 1,484,646 $ 1,491,388 $ 1,521,027 $ 1,514,968 Less: Goodwill 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization 286 354 430 603 701 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,409,640 $ 1,479,254 $ 1,485,920 $ 1,515,386 $ 1,509,229 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.03 % 10.10 % 9.73 % 9.15 % 8.90 % Adverse classified asset ratio: Substandard loans $ 105,911 $ 117,765 $ 107,492 $ 120,887 $ 118,368 Less: Impaired performing restructured loans (8,672 ) (8,276 ) (6,382 ) (5,078 ) (13,657 ) Net substandard loans $ 97,239 $ 109,489 $ 101,110 $ 115,809 $ 104,711 Other real estate owned 7,252 8,693 5,019 6,568 7,851 Substandard unused commitments 991 1,458 976 1,625 1,191 Less: Substandard government guarantees (7,746 ) (7,821 ) (5,864 ) (7,111 ) (9,374 ) Total adverse classified assets (non-GAAP) $ 97,736 $ 111,819 $ 101,241 $ 116,891 $ 104,379 Total equity (Bank) $ 201,967 $ 196,036 $ 191,287 $ 185,458 $ 180,359 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (gain) on available for sale securities (3,016 ) (2,166 ) (436 ) 2,221 4,152 Allowance for loan losses 15,065 16,258 17,493 16,505 16,143 Allowance for unused commitments - - - 475 510 Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP) $ 214,016 $ 210,128 $ 208,344 $ 204,659 $ 201,164 Adverse classified asset ratio 45.67 % 53.21 % 48.59 % 57.12 % 51.89 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.