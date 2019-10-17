Innospec Publishes 2018 Responsible Business Report

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced the publication of its 2018 Responsible Business Report. The report provides an overview of the company’s progress and on-going commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability.



Key highlights from 2018 include:

Strong financial performance with annual sales exceeding US$1.48bn

Continued focus on reducing our energy, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and water usage, including a 4 percent reduction in GHG emissions and a 10 percent reduction in water usage per tonne of product produced compared to 2017

Roll out of our new corporate behavioural safety program, Journey to Zero Harm to all manufacturing facilities

Over US$456,000 being raised to support 126 worldwide charities local to our operations through our Innospec Cares program and a variety of fundraising and sponsorship events

Almost 1,996 employees and contractors taking part in Innospec online compliance training programs

EcoVadis Gold Medal awarded for Innospec’s sustainability performance across environment, labor and fair business practices

New Research and Technology facilities at our Ellesmere Port, UK, Castiglione, Italy and The Woodlands,TX and Salisbury, NC sites located in the US

Independent assurance of the report to the globally recognised AA1000 Assurance standard

Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to present our twentieth Responsible Business Report which highlights our 2018 performance and activities. Operating as a responsible business is fundamental to the ongoing success of Innospec. Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day activities enables us to operate more efficiently, drive improvement, create innovative solutions and meet our stakeholders' expectations.”

To learn more about Innospec’s approach to corporate social responsibility and to read the full Innospec 2018 Responsible Business Report, please visit www.innospecinc.com .

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2000 employees in 23 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Metal Extraction and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “believes,” “feels” or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors” in such reports. Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Brian Watt

Innospec Inc.

+44-151-355-3611

Brian.Watt@innospecinc.com



