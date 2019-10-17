BenchPrep Announces Celeste Martinell as New Vice President of Customer Success

Veteran Executive Brings EdTech Client Management Expertise to BenchPrep’s Growing Team

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , the configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits, corporations, and training companies, today announced the appointment of Celeste Martinell as its Vice President of Customer Success. Martinell is responsible for leading BenchPrep’s Customer Success team as BenchPrep continues to expand its team, reach, and learning solutions.



Martinell has served in senior client management and client partnership roles in the education and technology space for the last 20 years. Throughout her career, Martinell has established herself as a proven commodity in building and leading successful customer-facing teams. Now at BenchPrep, she’ll be building and leading the customer success department to ensure clients are leveraging the full extent of the company’s learning platform and getting maximum value from it.

“I am thrilled to have Celeste join the BenchPrep team as our Vice President of Customer Success,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO of BenchPrep. “The Customer Success function at BenchPrep has become very critical because our rapidly-growing client-base depends on us to be their strategic partners, with many of them having unique needs and desired outcomes. With Celeste now leading this department, I’m confident we’ll be able to empower all of our customers with the requisite knowledge and resources to offer the best learning programs in their respective markets.”

BenchPrep’s learner-centric platform is designed to help associations, credentialing bodies, and training organizations deliver a highly engaging and effective learning experience. Its omnichannel delivery incorporates personalized learning pathways, robust instructional design principles, gamification, and near real-time analytics that allow organizations across all industries to achieve their goals.

“Joining BenchPrep at this stage of the company’s evolution is beyond exciting,” said Martinell. “The opportunity for growth is obvious given the market need for intelligent learning solutions and BenchPrep’s best-in-class product. But more importantly, being a part of the company’s incredibly noble and important mission to help change lives with more effective and accessible learning is what really moves me. Our company growth directly correlates to accomplishing the mission, which makes me so thrilled to contribute and make a demonstrable impact.”

BenchPrep has seen tremendous growth in revenue, customers and employee count over the last few years. In 2019, the company announced its series C round of funding for $20M led by Jump Capital and Owl Ventures.

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations), corporations, and training companies. With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, Relias, NCBE, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 5 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com .

Media Contact:

Jon Aderson

Director of Marketing

BenchPrep

312-650-5135

jon@benchprep.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ed7303d-7bcc-4344-bfd3-dc7f460056e3

Celeste Martinell Celeste Martinell



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.