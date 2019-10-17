American National Bankshares Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
- Q3 2019 net income of $8.7 million and diluted EPS of $0.78
- Net interest margin of 3.75% for Q3 2019
- Average shareholders’ equity of $315.0 million is 12.98% of average assets
- Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15% for Q3 2019
DANVILLE, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. ("American National") (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, today announced net income of $8,692,000 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $5,785,000 for the third quarter of 2018, a $2,907,000 or 50.3% increase. Basic and diluted net income per common share was $0.78 for the 2019 quarter compared to $0.66 for the 2018 quarter. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 produced annualized returns on average assets of 1.43%, on average equity of 11.04%, and on average tangible equity of 16.31%.
Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $13,465,000 compared to $17,577,000 for the comparable period of 2018, a $4,112,000 or 23.4% decrease. Basic and diluted net income per common share was $1.30 for the 2019 period compared to $2.02 for the 2018 period. The nine-month period for 2019 was adversely impacted by $11.3 million in one time, merger related expenses associated with the HomeTown Bankshares Corporation (“HomeTown”) acquisition in April 2019.
Financial Performance and Overview
Jeffrey V. Haley, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.7 million. This was a $2.9 million or 50.3% increase over the comparable quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily related to the April 1, 2019 merger with HomeTown.
“Net interest income for the 2019 quarter compared to the 2018 quarter significantly increased, it was up $5.9 million or 39.8%.
“The improvement in net interest income was related to a higher average balance of loans for the 2019 quarter compared to the 2018 quarter. Loan average balances for the 2019 quarter were up $491.3 million or 36.9% over the 2018 quarter. Loan yields for the 2019 quarter were 40 basis points higher than the 2018 quarter.
“End of period loan balances for September 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018, increased $447.0 million. Of this increase, $444.3 million was the result of the HomeTown merger and $2.7 million represents other growth in the franchise.
“September 30, 2019 loan balances compared to June 30, 2019 balances fell $31.8 million (1.7%). These balances were adversely impacted by unexpected customer pay downs. They resulted from sales of businesses, debt reduction from cash, movement into the permanent, non-recourse market, and other drivers. These unexpected pay downs aggregated roughly $36 million during the 2019 quarter.
“Average interest bearing deposits for the 2019 quarter compared to the 2018 quarter also increased substantially, up $325.0 million or 29.0% with a 27 basis point higher cost. This cost increase reflects increased deposit competition throughout our franchise.
“End of period interest bearing deposit balances for September 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018, increased $307.0 million. Of this increase, $364.2 million was the result of the HomeTown merger and $57.2 million represents deposit reduction throughout the franchise.
“Average noninterest bearing deposits for the 2019 quarter compared to the 2018 quarter also increased; they were up $144.7 million or 34.1%.
“End of period noninterest bearing deposit balances for September 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018, increased $168.7 million (38.7%). Of this increase, $119.5 million was the result of the HomeTown merger and $49.2 million represents deposit growth throughout the remainder of the franchise.”
Haley concluded, “The market is very challenging. We were dealing with rising interest rates a year ago. We are dealing with declining interest rates as we approach the end of 2019. This means continued pressure on our net interest margin. Strategically, American National will maintain its focus on maintaining high asset quality, strive to shorten the duration of our time deposits and, where prudent, extend the duration of our earning assets. One of the few certainties we have is that economic cycles ebb and flow. American National has over a century of history and experience dealing with all sorts of economic environments and we will continue to do so. By doing so, we will continue to provide our customers with the best in banking products and services and produce a strong return for our shareholders.”
Capital
American National’s capital ratios remain strong and exceed all regulatory requirements.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, average shareholders’ equity was 12.98% of average assets, compared to 11.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Book value per common share was $28.54 at September 30, 2019, compared to $24.79 at September 30, 2018.
Tangible book value per common share was $20.19 at September 30, 2019, compared to $19.65 at September 30, 2018.
Credit Quality Measurements
Nonperforming assets ($1,446,000 of nonaccrual loans, $874,000 of 90 days past due and accruing loans, and $1,353,000 of other real estate owned) represented 0.15% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.18% at September 30, 2018.
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero basis points (0.00%) for the 2019 third quarter compared to a net recovery of three basis points (0.03%) for the same quarter in 2018.
Other real estate owned was $1,353,000 compared to $916,000 at September 30, 2018, an increase of $437,000 or 47.7%.
Merger Related Financial Impact
The merger accounting adjustments related to our acquisitions have had and continue to have a positive impact on net interest income and income before income taxes. The impact of these adjustments is summarized below (dollars in thousands):
|For the quarter ended September 30,
|2019
|2018
|Net Interest Income
|$
|948
|$
|198
|Income Before Income Taxes
|$
|500
|$
|142
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2019
|2018
|Net Interest Income
|$
|2,321
|$
|1,002
|Income Before Income Taxes
|$
|1,360
|$
|792
In the table above, the impact for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 related to the HomeTown merger on net interest income was $764,000 and on income before taxes was $371,000. The impact for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 related to the HomeTown merger on net interest income was $1,648,000 and on income before taxes was $852,000.
The third quarter of 2019 includes $148,000 in cash basis accretion income related to the early payoff of several acquired loans, compared to $59,000 for the comparable quarter of 2018.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, cash basis accretion income was $544,000, compared to $545,000 for the same period in 2018.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased to $20,622,000 in the third quarter of 2019 from $14,751,000 in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $5,871,000 or 39.8%.
For the 2019 quarter, the net interest margin was 3.75% compared to 3.51% for the same quarter in 2018, an increase of 24 basis points (0.24%).
The major drivers affecting the net interest margin were:
- Positively – a $514.0 million (30.3%) increase in average earning assets, mostly loans, at a 44 basis point higher yield.
- Positively – a $144.7 million (34.1%) increase in average noninterest bearing demand deposits.
- Negatively – a $325.0 million (29.0%) increase in average interest bearing deposits at a 27 basis point higher cost.
Most of these increases were directly related to the HomeTown merger.
Provision for Loan Losses and Allowance for Loan Losses
Provision expense for the third quarter of 2019 was a negative $12,000 compared to a negative $23,000 for the third quarter of 2018. Both quarters’ negative provision were related to adjustments on specific reserves for several acquired impaired loans.
The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.71% at September 30, 2019 compared to 1.02% at September 30, 2018. The major driver of the change was the HomeTown merger on April 1, 2019, which resulted in American National acquiring $444.3 million in loans.
Net loans outstanding fell during the third quarter by $31.8 million or 1.7%. This significantly reduced the need for an increase to the allowance.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $4,171,000 in the third quarter of 2019, compared with $3,380,000 in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $791,000 or 23.4%. The major driver was other fees and commissions, which increased $347,000 or 52.9%, mostly on the strength of debit card fee revenue, primarily related to the Hometown acquisition.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $13,792,000 in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $10,904,000 in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $2,888,000 or 26.5%. The 2019 quarter was positively impacted by the Small Bank Assessment Credit, which reduced FDIC insurance expense $330,000. The major driver of the increase in expense was the merger with HomeTown in the second quarter of 2019.
About American National
American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.5 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 28 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $855 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National Bank's website at www.amnb.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with HomeTown may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; (2) the businesses of American National and/or HomeTown may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; (3) revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; (4) customer and employee relationships may be disrupted by the merger; (5) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (6) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (7) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (8) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (9) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|Contact:
|William W. Traynham, Chief Financial Officer
|434-773-2242
|traynhamw@amnb.com
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Unaudited
|September 30
|2019
|2018
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|47,025
|$
|32,688
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|95,592
|37,355
|Equity securities, at fair value
|-
|2,087
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|308,490
|295,777
|Restricted stock, at cost
|8,621
|5,239
|Loans held for sale
|5,646
|1,934
|Loans
|1,804,447
|1,331,153
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(12,758
|)
|(13,588
|)
|Net Loans
|1,791,689
|1,317,565
|Premises and equipment, net
|39,261
|25,690
|Other real estate owned, net
|1,353
|916
|Goodwill
|84,633
|43,872
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|8,165
|981
|Bank owned life insurance
|27,612
|18,785
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|36,442
|23,602
|Total assets
|$
|2,454,529
|$
|1,806,491
|Liabilities
|Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing
|$
|604,498
|$
|420,486
|Demand deposits -- interest-bearing
|323,871
|230,984
|Money market deposits
|450,022
|362,575
|Savings deposits
|176,803
|135,702
|Time deposits
|486,668
|373,360
|Total deposits
|2,041,862
|1,523,107
|Customer repurchase agreements
|38,924
|29,104
|Subordinated debt
|7,521
|-
|Junior subordinated debt
|28,003
|27,902
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|20,973
|10,312
|Total liabilities
|2,137,283
|1,590,425
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $5 par, 2,000,000 shares authorized,
|none outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $1 par, 20,000,000 shares authorized,
|11,116,250 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and
|8,714,431 shares outstanding at September 30, 2018
|11,063
|8,661
|Capital in excess of par value
|159,792
|77,842
|Retained earnings
|147,030
|138,715
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(639
|)
|(9,152
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|317,246
|216,066
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,454,529
|$
|1,806,491
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30
|September 30
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest and Dividend Income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|22,470
|$
|15,062
|$
|60,737
|$
|44,485
|Interest and dividends on securities:
|Taxable
|1,890
|1,568
|5,691
|4,432
|Tax-exempt
|134
|362
|660
|1,204
|Dividends
|135
|82
|324
|240
|Other interest income
|329
|143
|853
|516
|Total interest and dividend income
|24,958
|17,217
|68,265
|50,877
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on deposits
|3,655
|2,048
|9,647
|5,746
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|162
|29
|512
|41
|Interest on long-term borrowings
|-
|-
|14
|-
|Interest on subordinated debt
|123
|-
|245
|-
|Interest on junior subordinated debt
|396
|389
|1,168
|1,008
|Total interest expense
|4,336
|2,466
|11,586
|6,795
|Net Interest Income
|20,622
|14,751
|56,679
|44,082
|Recovery of loan losses
|(12
|)
|(23
|)
|(6
|)
|(97
|)
|Net Interest Income After Recovery
|of Loan Losses
|20,634
|14,774
|56,685
|44,179
|Noninterest Income:
|Trust fees
|979
|1,001
|2,826
|2,875
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|783
|605
|2,101
|1,809
|Other fees and commissions
|1,003
|656
|2,726
|1,977
|Mortgage banking income
|710
|551
|1,702
|1,492
|Securities gains (losses), net
|105
|(17
|)
|575
|393
|Brokerage fees
|183
|172
|516
|603
|Income from Small Business Investment Companies
|143
|150
|174
|476
|Gains (losses) on premises and equipment, net
|(2
|)
|63
|(89
|)
|66
|Other
|267
|199
|773
|585
|Total noninterest income
|4,171
|3,380
|11,304
|10,276
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries
|6,295
|5,285
|18,007
|15,377
|Employee benefits
|1,367
|1,036
|4,022
|3,322
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,448
|1,069
|3,963
|3,297
|FDIC assessment
|(175
|)
|134
|119
|412
|Bank franchise tax
|411
|291
|1,113
|863
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|448
|56
|961
|210
|Data processing
|589
|420
|1,838
|1,309
|Software
|287
|307
|932
|966
|Other real estate owned, net
|47
|46
|16
|101
|Merger related expenses
|-
|-
|11,322
|-
|Other
|3,075
|2,260
|8,744
|6,751
|Total noninterest expense
|13,792
|10,904
|51,037
|32,608
|Income Before Income Taxes
|11,013
|7,250
|16,952
|21,847
|Income Taxes
|2,321
|1,465
|3,487
|4,270
|Net Income
|$
|8,692
|$
|5,785
|$
|13,465
|$
|17,577
|Net Income Per Common Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.66
|$
|1.30
|$
|2.02
|Diluted
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.66
|$
|1.30
|$
|2.02
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|11,127,603
|8,712,443
|10,341,919
|8,691,423
|Diluted
|11,138,008
|8,718,918
|10,351,753
|8,703,662
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|Unaudited
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|3rd Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|YTD
|YTD
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|EARNINGS
|Interest income
|$
|24,958
|$
|25,211
|$
|17,217
|$
|68,265
|$
|50,877
|Interest expense
|4,336
|4,222
|2,466
|11,586
|6,795
|Net interest income
|20,622
|20,989
|14,751
|56,679
|44,082
|Recovery of loan losses
|(12
|)
|(10
|)
|(23
|)
|(6
|)
|(97
|)
|Noninterest income
|4,171
|3,682
|3,380
|11,304
|10,276
|Noninterest expense
|13,792
|26,316
|10,904
|51,037
|32,608
|Income taxes
|2,321
|(405
|)
|1,465
|3,487
|4,270
|Net income (loss)
|8,692
|(1,230
|)
|5,785
|13,465
|17,577
|PER COMMON SHARE
|Income (loss) per share - basic
|$
|0.78
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|0.66
|$
|1.30
|$
|2.02
|Income (loss) per share - diluted
|0.78
|(0.11
|)
|0.66
|1.30
|2.02
|Cash dividends paid
|0.27
|0.25
|0.25
|0.77
|0.75
|Book value per share
|28.54
|28.00
|24.79
|28.54
|24.79
|Book value per share - tangible (a)
|20.19
|19.63
|19.65
|20.19
|19.65
|Closing market price
|35.47
|38.75
|39.00
|35.47
|39.00
|FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|1.43
|%
|(0.20
|)%
|1.28
|%
|0.80
|%
|1.29
|%
|Return on average equity
|11.04
|(1.60
|)
|10.76
|6.35
|11.04
|Return on average tangible equity (a)
|16.31
|(1.62
|)
|13.70
|9.23
|14.14
|Average equity to average assets
|12.98
|12.62
|11.87
|12.60
|11.67
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (a)
|9.50
|9.41
|9.72
|9.50
|9.72
|Net interest margin, taxable equivalent
|3.75
|3.82
|3.51
|3.70
|3.49
|Efficiency ratio (a)
|53.79
|60.94
|59.35
|57.25
|59.56
|Effective tax rate
|21.08
|(24.77
|)
|20.21
|20.57
|19.55
|PERIOD-END BALANCES
|Securities
|$
|317,111
|$
|342,247
|$
|303,103
|$
|317,111
|$
|303,103
|Loans held for sale
|5,646
|3,165
|1,934
|5,646
|1,934
|Loans, net of unearned income
|1,804,447
|1,836,241
|1,331,153
|1,804,447
|1,331,153
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|92,798
|93,246
|44,853
|92,798
|44,853
|Assets
|2,454,529
|2,418,082
|1,806,491
|2,454,529
|1,806,491
|Assets - tangible (a)
|2,361,731
|2,324,836
|1,761,638
|2,361,731
|1,761,638
|Deposits
|2,041,862
|1,999,097
|1,523,107
|2,041,862
|1,523,107
|Customer repurchase agreements
|38,924
|37,222
|29,104
|38,924
|29,104
|Long-term borrowings
|35,524
|35,504
|27,902
|35,524
|27,902
|Shareholders' equity
|317,246
|311,917
|216,066
|317,246
|216,066
|Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)
|224,448
|218,671
|171,213
|224,448
|171,213
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Securities (b)
|$
|323,202
|$
|354,506
|$
|335,320
|$
|340,439
|$
|330,561
|Loans held for sale
|3,904
|2,913
|3,282
|2,890
|2,650
|Loans, net of unearned income
|1,817,732
|1,816,203
|1,327,060
|1,663,856
|1,328,936
|Interest-earning assets
|2,207,935
|2,211,273
|1,693,912
|2,054,087
|1,700,128
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|93,077
|93,075
|44,887
|77,154
|44,958
|Assets
|2,426,678
|2,433,948
|1,811,631
|2,243,343
|1,818,615
|Assets - tangible (a)
|2,333,601
|2,340,873
|1,766,744
|2,166,189
|1,773,657
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,443,947
|1,463,613
|1,118,929
|1,347,532
|1,140,443
|Deposits
|2,012,653
|2,023,557
|1,542,945
|1,864,230
|1,555,086
|Customer repurchase agreements
|39,470
|35,657
|11,896
|39,265
|11,829
|Other short-term borrowings
|1,986
|7,627
|2,176
|3,502
|1,536
|Long-term borrowings
|35,806
|36,301
|27,886
|33,107
|27,861
|Shareholders' equity
|314,980
|307,281
|215,054
|282,644
|212,268
|Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)
|221,903
|214,206
|170,167
|205,490
|167,310
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|Financial Highlights
|Unaudited
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|3rd Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|YTD
|YTD
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|CAPITAL
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|11,127,603
|11,126,800
|8,712,443
|10,341,919
|8,691,423
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|11,138,008
|11,126,800
|8,718,918
|10,351,753
|8,703,662
|ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
|Beginning balance
|$
|12,786
|$
|12,806
|$
|13,508
|$
|12,805
|$
|13,603
|Recovery of loan losses
|(12
|)
|(10
|)
|(23
|)
|(6
|)
|(97
|)
|Charge-offs
|(66
|)
|(54
|)
|(28
|)
|(189
|)
|(202
|)
|Recoveries
|50
|44
|131
|148
|284
|Ending balance
|$
|12,758
|$
|12,786
|$
|13,588
|$
|12,758
|$
|13,588
|LOANS
|Construction and land development
|$
|143,788
|$
|152,876
|$
|99,546
|$
|143,788
|$
|99,546
|Commercial real estate
|883,219
|880,146
|632,022
|883,219
|632,022
|Residential real estate
|318,833
|328,400
|205,277
|318,833
|205,277
|Home equity
|122,074
|121,905
|104,873
|122,074
|104,873
|Commercial and industrial
|324,508
|340,427
|284,176
|324,508
|284,176
|Consumer
|12,025
|12,487
|5,259
|12,025
|5,259
|Total
|$
|1,804,447
|$
|1,836,241
|$
|1,331,153
|$
|1,804,447
|$
|1,331,153
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END
|Nonperforming loans:
|90 days past due and accruing
|$
|874
|$
|930
|$
|74
|$
|874
|$
|74
|Nonaccrual
|1,446
|969
|2,238
|1,446
|2,238
|Other real estate owned
|1,353
|1,433
|916
|1,353
|916
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|3,673
|$
|3,332
|$
|3,228
|$
|3,673
|$
|3,228
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.71
|%
|0.70
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.71
|%
|1.02
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to
|nonperforming loans
|549.91
|673.30
|587.72
|549.91
|587.72
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.15
|0.14
|0.18
|0.15
|0.18
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.13
|0.10
|0.17
|0.13
|0.17
|Annualized net charge-offs
|to average loans
|0.00
|0.00
|(0.03
|)
|0.00
|(0.01
|)
|OTHER DATA
|Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)
|$
|546,407
|$
|547,731
|$
|523,754
|$
|546,407
|$
|523,754
|Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)
|$
|308,820
|$
|314,051
|$
|333,565
|$
|308,820
|$
|333,565
|Number full-time equivalent employees (e)
|365
|371
|316
|365
|316
|Number of full service offices
|28
|28
|24
|28
|24
|Number of loan production offices
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Number of ATM's
|40
|39
|34
|40
|34
|Notes:
|(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see
|"Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
|(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
|(c) - Market value.
|(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance sheet.
|(e) - Average for quarter.
|
Net Interest Income Analysis
|For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Unaudited
|Interest
|Average Balance
|Income/Expense
|Yield/Rate
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Loans:
|Commercial
|$
|320,802
|$
|268,296
|$
|3,820
|$
|2,715
|4.72
|%
|4.01
|%
|Real estate
|1,489,155
|1,057,097
|18,487
|12,317
|4.97
|4.66
|Consumer
|11,679
|4,949
|209
|76
|7.10
|6.09
|Total loans
|1,821,636
|1,330,342
|22,516
|15,108
|4.94
|4.54
|Securities:
|Federal agencies & GSEs
|127,956
|128,284
|767
|732
|2.40
|2.28
|Mortgage-backed & CMOs
|133,121
|107,817
|851
|604
|2.56
|2.24
|State and municipal
|45,830
|84,147
|330
|583
|2.88
|2.77
|Other
|16,295
|15,072
|242
|180
|5.94
|4.78
|Total securities
|323,202
|335,320
|2,190
|2,099
|2.71
|2.50
|Deposits in other banks
|63,097
|28,250
|329
|143
|2.07
|2.01
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,207,935
|1,693,912
|25,035
|17,350
|4.53
|4.09
|Non-earning assets
|218,743
|117,719
|Total assets
|$
|2,426,678
|$
|1,811,631
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|324,058
|$
|231,339
|119
|12
|0.15
|0.02
|Money market
|453,873
|377,074
|1,415
|839
|1.24
|0.88
|Savings
|176,673
|132,450
|94
|10
|0.21
|0.03
|Time
|489,343
|378,066
|2,027
|1,187
|1.64
|1.25
|Total deposits
|1,443,947
|1,118,929
|3,655
|2,048
|1.00
|0.73
|Customer repurchase agreements
|39,470
|11,896
|150
|17
|1.51
|0.57
|Other short-term borrowings
|1,986
|2,176
|12
|12
|2.42
|2.21
|Long-term borrowings
|35,806
|27,886
|519
|389
|5.80
|5.58
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,521,209
|1,160,887
|4,336
|2,466
|1.13
|0.84
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|568,706
|424,016
|Other liabilities
|21,783
|11,674
|Shareholders' equity
|314,980
|215,054
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,426,678
|$
|1,811,631
|Interest rate spread
|3.40
|%
|3.25
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.75
|%
|3.51
|%
|Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
|20,699
|14,884
|Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment
|77
|133
|Net interest income
|$
|20,622
|$
|14,751
|
Net Interest Income Analysis
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Unaudited
|Interest
|Average Balance
|Income/Expense
|Yield/Rate
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Loans:
|Commercial
|$
|302,750
|$
|264,983
|$
|10,609
|$
|7,811
|4.69
|%
|3.94
|%
|Real estate
|1,354,358
|1,062,075
|49,782
|36,594
|4.90
|4.59
|Consumer
|9,638
|4,528
|485
|229
|6.73
|6.76
|Total loans
|1,666,746
|1,331,586
|60,876
|44,634
|4.87
|4.47
|Securities:
|Federal agencies & GSEs
|135,937
|119,597
|2,475
|1,956
|2.43
|2.18
|Mortgage-backed & CMOs
|124,258
|108,473
|2,353
|1,812
|2.52
|2.23
|State and municipal
|64,084
|87,365
|1,348
|1,870
|2.80
|2.85
|Other
|16,160
|15,126
|653
|531
|5.39
|4.68
|Total securities
|340,439
|330,561
|6,829
|6,169
|2.67
|2.49
|Deposits in other banks
|46,902
|37,981
|853
|516
|2.43
|1.82
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,054,087
|1,700,128
|68,558
|51,319
|4.45
|4.03
|Non-earning assets
|189,256
|118,487
|Total assets
|$
|2,243,343
|$
|1,818,615
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|299,769
|$
|236,734
|245
|36
|0.11
|0.02
|Money market
|432,980
|394,005
|3,962
|2,424
|1.22
|0.82
|Savings
|163,525
|131,789
|201
|30
|0.16
|0.03
|Time
|451,258
|377,915
|5,239
|3,256
|1.55
|1.15
|Total deposits
|1,347,532
|1,140,443
|9,647
|5,746
|0.96
|0.67
|Customer repurchase agreements
|39,265
|11,829
|461
|19
|1.57
|0.21
|Other short-term borrowings
|3,502
|1,536
|51
|22
|1.94
|1.91
|Long-term borrowings
|33,107
|27,861
|1,427
|1,008
|5.75
|4.82
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,423,406
|1,181,669
|11,586
|6,795
|1.09
|0.77
|Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|516,698
|414,643
|Other liabilities
|20,595
|10,035
|Shareholders' equity
|282,644
|212,268
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,243,343
|$
|1,818,615
|Interest rate spread
|3.36
|%
|3.26
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.70
|%
|3.49
|%
|Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
|56,972
|44,524
|Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment
|293
|442
|Net interest income
|$
|56,679
|$
|44,082
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Unaudited
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|3rd Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|YTD
|YTD
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|EFFICIENCY RATIO
|Noninterest expense
|$
|13,792
|$
|26,316
|$
|10,904
|$
|51,037
|$
|32,608
|Add/subtract: loss/(gain) on sale of OREO
|(22
|)
|76
|(36
|)
|55
|(33
|)
|Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization
|(448
|)
|(458
|)
|(56
|)
|(961
|)
|(210
|)
|Subtract: merger related expense
|-
|(10,871
|)
|-
|(11,322
|)
|-
|$
|13,322
|$
|15,063
|$
|10,812
|$
|38,809
|$
|32,365
|Net interest income
|$
|20,622
|$
|20,989
|$
|14,751
|$
|56,679
|$
|44,082
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|77
|105
|133
|293
|442
|Noninterest income
|4,171
|3,682
|3,380
|11,304
|10,276
|Add/subtract: (gain)/loss on securities
|(105
|)
|(147
|)
|17
|(575
|)
|(393
|)
|Add/subtract: (gain)/loss on fixed assets
|2
|87
|(63
|)
|89
|(66
|)
|$
|24,767
|$
|24,716
|$
|18,218
|$
|67,790
|$
|54,341
|Efficiency ratio
|53.79
|%
|60.94
|%
|59.35
|%
|57.25
|%
|59.56
|%
|TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME
|Non-GAAP measures:
|Interest income - loans
|$
|22,516
|$
|22,678
|$
|15,108
|$
|60,876
|$
|44,634
|Interest income - investments and other
|2,519
|2,638
|2,242
|7,682
|6,685
|Interest expense - deposits
|(3,655
|)
|(3,519
|)
|(2,048
|)
|(9,647
|)
|(5,746
|)
|Interest expense - customer repurchase
|agreements
|(150
|)
|(140
|)
|(17
|)
|(461
|)
|(19
|)
|Interest expense - other short-term borrowings
|(12
|)
|(39
|)
|(12
|)
|(51
|)
|(22
|)
|Interest expense - long-term borrowings
|(519
|)
|(524
|)
|(389
|)
|(1,427
|)
|(1,008
|)
|Total net interest income
|$
|20,699
|$
|21,094
|$
|14,884
|$
|56,972
|$
|44,524
|Less non-GAAP measures:
|Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans
|(46
|)
|(49
|)
|(46
|)
|(139
|)
|(149
|)
|Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities
|(31
|)
|(56
|)
|(87
|)
|(154
|)
|(293
|)
|GAAP measures
|$
|20,622
|$
|20,989
|$
|14,751
|$
|56,679
|$
|44,082
|RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY
|Return on average equity (GAAP basis)
|11.04
|%
|(1.60
|)%
|10.76
|%
|6.35
|%
|11.04
|%
|Impact of excluding average goodwill
|and other intangibles
|5.27
|(0.02
|)
|2.94
|2.88
|3.10
|Return on average tangible equity
|(non-GAAP)
|16.31
|%
|(1.62
|)%
|13.70
|%
|9.23
|%
|14.14
|%
|TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
|Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)
|12.92
|%
|12.90
|%
|11.96
|%
|12.92
|%
|11.96
|%
|Impact of excluding goodwill and
|other intangibles
|3.42
|3.49
|2.24
|3.42
|2.24
|Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
|(non-GAAP)
|9.50
|%
|9.41
|%
|9.72
|%
|9.50
|%
|9.72
|%
|TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
|Book value per share (GAAP basis)
|$
|28.54
|$
|28.00
|$
|24.79
|$
|28.54
|$
|24.79
|Impact of excluding goodwill and
|other intangibles
|8.35
|8.37
|5.14
|8.35
|5.14
|Tangible book value per share
|(non-GAAP)
|$
|20.19
|$
|19.63
|$
|19.65
|$
|20.19
|$
|19.65
