Imagin Medical Announces Social Media Campaign Launch

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) (“Imagin” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of new social media campaigns via Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



The primary goal of these new campaigns is to provide patients suffering from bladder cancer, their loved ones and the general public with an online resource to better understand the disease state as well as to provide access to up-to-date information on this disease.

Imagin Medical intends to help patients gain control of their journey through education and innovation in the field of bladder cancer.

In addition to educational resources, Imagin Medical will be leveraging these digital channels to keep investors up to date on its corporate progress and company activities. Members of our executive team and scientific advisory board will also regularly contribute thought leadership content.

The Company is run by an experienced Boston-based medical device executive team that has significant surgical endoscopy experience gained over decades of helping define how minimally invasive surgery is performed today.

Jim Hutchens, President & CEO, commented, “Imagin is actively building a digital market awareness ecosystem that will help not only patients, but also keep our investors informed.”

We encourage readers to follow us on Facebook ( ImaginMedical ), Twitter (@ ImaginMedical ) and LinkedIn ( Imagin Medical ) or visit our website at www.imaginmedical.com for further information.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on establishing a new standard of care in visualizing cancer during minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). The Company’s first product, the i/Blue Imaging™ System, is based on advanced optics and light sensors and employs patented ultrasensitive imaging technology. The Company’s initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company’s imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:

Jim Hutchens

President & CEO

Telephone: 833-246-2446

Email: jhutchens@imaginmedical.com



