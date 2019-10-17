From Ethiopia the Remains of Fellow Italians

The bodies of our compatriots who died in Ethiopia on 10 March in the ET 302 Ethiopian Airlines crash shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa have been returned to Italy.

The return operations were coordinated by the Crisis Management Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Embassy in Addis Ababa after completion of the complex task of identifying the victims. The operation was carried out also with the contribution of two teams of Italian experts from the Forensic Service and the International Police Cooperation Service who had travelled to the Ethiopian capital in previous months to assist with the identification operations.

Since the day of the accident, the Crisis Management Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation was constantly in touch with the family members of the victims to provide assistance and ensure coordination among the various entities involved.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.