Leaf Burrito®, America’s Reusable Yard-Debris Bag, Offers Sustainable Solution to 1,000+ Landscaping and Green Industry Companies at GIE + EXPO

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week Leaf Burrito® is attending GIE + EXPO , the biggest North American Green Industry and equipment trade show, in Louisville, Kentucky. This annual three-day event greets 20,000+ visitors and 2,000 exhibitors coming from the landscaping, horticulture, lawn and garden, manufacturing, parks and recreation, and grounds management sectors.



Leaf Burrito executives are on site at Booth #27083 sharing with professionals how this simplified and sustainable method of collecting yard waste can protect local limited landfill space by eliminating the need for plastic bags.

Leaf Burrito’s latest business developments:

Product enhancement : added several ergonomic leverage handles on 7’ Leaf Burritos for professionals

: added several ergonomic leverage handles on 7’ Leaf Burritos for professionals Production : Moved to a new high production facility in Jamestown, Kentucky

: Moved to Partnerships : Strengthened the company’s partnership with YKK®

: Strengthened the company’s partnership with YKK® Sales expansion: new national and worldwide sales in Hawaii, Canada, Singapore (indoor horticulture centers) and building multiple co-branding partnerships with complementary Green businesses

Marc Mataya, Inventor and CEO comments:

«The GIE + EXPO trade show is important for us. It’s a chance to demonstrate to the landscaping and Green industry professionals how this product can save time and money. Talking with our partners and seeing professionals’ response to our product at this event has confirmed the demand and need for Leaf Burrito®. This year we’re working on taking re-orders, consolidating business relationships, and finding the right distributors. We’ve just signed on with a leading trade industry catalogue and are consolidating relationships with two reputable lawn care companies on cross-sales opportunities.»

Lauri Eberhart, Chief Communications Officer, Governmental Relations and Legal Affairs adds:

«Leaf Burrito® is coming to market in synchronicity with current global trends as a growing number of Green businesses, organizations and government entities are looking for ways to meet their customers’ growing demand for sustainable and zero waste solutions. Moreover, it helps US businesses contribute to the larger issue of solving the international plastics crisis.»

GIE+EXPO trade show in Louisville, Kentucky show runs from October 16-18, 2019. Marc Mataya, Lauri Eberhart, Danny Pagan, and Claire Dorey from Leaf Burrito® are present at BOOTH #27083. Contact: sales@leafburrito.com , stop by the booth or schedule a time to meet with the team.

About:

Leaf Burrito® is a reusable yard-debris removal tool made of customized industrial-grade mesh and heavy-duty YKK® zippers. Our product eliminates bags and tarps and preserves landfills. It has 10 strong handles for ergonomic loading and lifting onto trailers or trucks and comes in 5-foot and 7-foot sizes. For big cleanups or as a trailer cover, multiple Leaf Burritos can be zipped together. Ideally, every landscaping trailer could be equipped with a 6-pack which stores compactly. Leaf Burrito’s goals are to reduce single-use plastics, make the arduous task of bagging leaves, weeds, grass, hedge and garden clippings a simple and eco-friendly experience and to give back to communities by donating 5% of revenues to new greenway expansion projects.

For Media inquiries:

Claire Dorey

press@leafburrito.com

(347) 527-6269 EST

www.leafburrito.com

