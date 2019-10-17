Tanya Bless shares benefits of life in Palm Beach Gardens

Local real estate agent Tanya Bless explains growing demand for real estate in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Famed for its beautiful scenery, golf courses, lush tree-lined streets, and much more, Palm Beach Gardens is located just a few short miles north of West Palm Beach. With demand for real estate in Palm Beach Gardens growing, local real estate professional Tanya Bless explains several of the many benefits of life in the city."Palm Beach Gardens is famed for its lush, tree-lined streets and abundant tropical greenery," explains Tanya Bless , a specialist in real estate in Jupiter, Singer Island, Palm Beach Gardens, and Palm Beach Country Estates.An immaculate area of South Florida, Palm Beach Gardens, established in 1959, has been nicknamed 'The Golf Capital of the World' by locals and visitors to the city alike. "The city's motto, 'A Unique Place to Live, Learn, Work, and Play,' sums up Palm Beach Gardens perfectly," adds Bless.Properties in Palm Beach Gardens range from sub-$100,000 park homes and condos to grand houses and estates priced at more than $10 million. "With a number of gated communities also on offer, Palm Beach Gardens is incredibly diverse," reveals Bless, "with real estate ranging from golf course homes to an equestrian community all within close proximity of each other."Home to approximately 55,000 people, Palm Beach Gardens is a principal city within the Miami metropolitan area. "With just an estimated 55,000 people living in Palm Beach Gardens, it represents an exclusive slice of the wider Miami metro area, which, today, more than 6 million people now call home," Tanya Bless suggests.Notable past and present Palm Beach Gardens residents include tennis professionals Serena and Venus Williams, professional golfer Rory McIlroy, actor Barrie Ingham, and the late Scott Carpenter, one of the original NASA astronauts selected for Project Mercury in 1959, the same year Palm Beach Gardens was established.Palm Beach Gardens is hugely attractive to visitors thanks to shopping malls and other retail destinations including The Gardens Mall, Midtown, Legacy Place, and Downtown at the Gardens. "The Gardens Mall is especially popular," adds Bless, "and is home to Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Sears, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom, plus more than 150 further specialty shops and restaurants."Also drawing increasing numbers of property buyers and visitors alike to Palm Beach Gardens is, of course, golf, according to the expert. "'The Golf Capital of the World' boasts 12 golf courses in total," she explains, "including one owned by the municipality."Transport links to and from Palm Beach Gardens are excellent, too, says Bless, with Palm Beach International Airport just 12 miles to the south of the city."North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport, meanwhile, is just 12 miles west," she adds, wrapping up, "while Palm Beach County Park Airport and public-use airport Witham Field are both less than 30 miles away."



