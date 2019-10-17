John Zimmel Helps Personal Brands Gain Followers Through Vlogging

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Zimmel is a millennial entrepreneur that owns four businesses focused on media and building up personal brands. He has worked with the Guinness Book of World Records to capture the world record for the longest pogo jump and has teamed up with a World Champion Skimboarder.As part of his brand-building strategy, John Zimmel offers consulting and setup for vlogging, or video plus blogging.“Video is becoming increasingly important in building a brand,” said John Zimmel. “Especially if you want to appeal to millennials and younger generations.”A vlog usually consists of creating a video of yourself or an event and publishing it on your social media outlets or Youtube channel.“Brands can use video to educate, entertain, or even market their products and services to their followers,” said John.“Vlogs also enrich content on the brand’s webpages, creating more opportunity to be ranked higher on Google searches.”“Vlogging adds a personal touch,” continued John. “Video gives your company or brand a face, makes you seem more accessible, and offers a sense of intimacy for your followers. It also is an opportunity to show off your expertise, build trust and loyal fanbase.” John Zimmel helps brands use their vlogs to reach a wider, yet targeted audience and teaches personalities to record their vlogs with limited recording equipment. He will also show his clients how to use social media and other content creation strategies to increase brand awareness.“It’s important to set goals and decide on the intent of the vlog,” said John Zimmel. “Don’t be afraid to be creative and think outside the box.”John Zimmel works with his clients to ensure vlogs are posted consistently and are promoted organically and through paid search.“Integrate your vlog into your website and ensure its able to be shared across your social media platforms consistently,” said John. “At Labyrinth35X, we use all the resources available to grow business for our clients.”Want more advice on vlogging, see what else John Zimmel has to say in his blog post.John Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who’s eager to take his clients’ brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. He owns and operates four businesses including his modern-day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X; audio production company, Grass Fed Audio; digital content creation agency, West 35 Media; and his video production company, Nameless Productions. John Zimmel is also a performer himself of magic.Labyrinth35X – https://labyrinth35x.com/ Grass Fed Audio – https://www.grassfedaudio.com/ West 35 Media – https://west35media.com/ Nameless Productions – https://www.namelesswebsite.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.