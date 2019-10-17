Webinar October 30: Pressure Consolidation Method for Reduced Hydrogen Fueling Cost

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 12 p.m. Eastern, the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Fuel Cell Technologies Office will present a webinar titled "Pressure Consolidation Method for Reduced Hydrogen Fueling Cost." In this webinar, Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) will explain the pressure consolidation technique that could reduce the cost of hydrogen fueling stations by 30%. The pressure consolidation strategy includes dynamic integration of storage at a fueling station, including tube trailers parked on-site that contain compressors with increasing throughput at peak times of the day. This approach allows for smaller compressors at the fueling station. Pressure consolidation fueling also improves tube-trailer payload, further reducing the cost of hydrogen delivery to the refueling station. Pressure consolidation was developed by ANL and verified in 2018 by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

This webinar will be recorded and the slides and recording will be posted online.

