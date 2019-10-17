TempStars Celebrates its Success in Canada

TempStars is Canada’s No. 1 rated and fastest growing dental temping app

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do you do when you have a problem without a solution? For dentist Dr. James Younger, you build one.



It all started in 2015 with a 4 a.m. text and a full schedule. With a sick dental hygienist and no replacement, Dr. Younger began to personally call patients, cancelling their appointments for the day. Ideally, Dr. Younger could pick a replacement from a pool of available hygienists, but traditional dental temping agencies are only open during regular business hours, and that was just too late for patients expecting to come in for their appointments in just a few short hours.

While ringing patient after patient, Dr. Younger believed there had to be a better way for dental offices to connect directly with a local and available hygienist or assistant interested in temping for the day. With a notepad and pen in hand, Dr. Younger began to sketch out the idea for what would become TempStars, a dental temping app with real-time 24/7 availability – the first and only app of its kind in Canada. A service like this could provide hygienists and assistants with an empowered and flexible lifestyle and offer appointment stability for dental offices.

This is how the app works – dental offices post their shifts to TempStars, as well as the day/time they need a temp, and for which role. From there, hygienists and assistants will be notified in real time of any shifts posted and can send in an offer to work the shift, along with their resumé and their own hourly rate. The offices then review the individual’s reliability and performance ratings, and accept the best fit. And it’s all done, quickly and simply in minutes.

Because of this, in less than two years, TempStars has become the largest and #1 rated dental temp agency in Canada, operating from coast-to-coast while connecting over 3,600 hygienists and assistants with more than 1,800 dental offices.

And, for hygienists and assistants, the app is more than a job board. It helps them create a schedule and pay rate on their terms, and manages all their invoices and past jobs. Plus, there is no cost to using the service. For dental offices, the placement fee is only $38, one of the lowest in the industry.

For more information, visit www.tempstars.ca . Available on iPhone and Android, TempStars can be downloaded on Apple App Store or Google Play.

About TempStars

Founded in 2015, TempStars is the largest dental temp agency in Canada, operating coast-to-coast while connecting over 3,600 hygienists and assistants with more than 1,800 dental offices. The service, founded by Dr. James Younger, is now Canada’s No. 1 rated and fastest growing dental office temping service in Canada. For more information, visit www.tempstars.ca

Contact: Dr. James Younger

Phone: 905-730-3368

Email: james@tempstars.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39e4b1e1-b886-4051-bac8-87580a9d608d

Woman holding TempStars app on her phone Founded in 2015, TempStars is the largest dental temp agency in Canada, operating coast-to-coast while connecting over 3,600 hygienists and assistants with more than 1,800 dental offices.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.