“Pawsitivity” is the Key During National Retirement Security Week

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of ICMA-RC’s continued support of National Retirement Security Week (NRSW), which will take place October 20-26, the company will once again offer creative educational resources to help public sector employees plan for retirement. NRSW is a national effort championed by the National Association of Government Defined Contribution Administrators (NAGDCA) to drive awareness of the need for Americans to diligently tend to their retirement savings.

This year's campaign theme features a number of furry friends to help remind us of some of the “Pawsitive” steps participants can take to increase their savings for the future. During NRSW, ICMA-RC encourages public employees to take positive measures, such as enrolling into their employer-sponsored plan, increasing their contributions, or taking some time to review their portfolio, to ensure they are on track for a secure retirement.

"National Retirement Security Week gives ICMA-RC an opportunity to provide our participants with fun and creative ways to think about retirement," said Alex Hannah, Managing Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. "Planning for retirement can be such a daunting topic and we want to do everything possible to ensure our participants have the resources they need to help them reach retirement success."

Another key feature of ICMA-RC’s NRSW program is a series of informative videos from ICMA-RC executives, financial planning professionals, and Retirement Plan Specialists, that provide additional information about each of the "Pawsitive" actions recommended.

ICMA-RC encourages plan sponsors and participants to visit www.retirementweek.org to view all their NRSW tips, videos and other resources to help plan for a successful retirement.

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $57 billion in assets under management and administration (as of September 30, 2019) focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.