NewBridge Global Ventures Appoints Dr. Doug Mancosky as Interim Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Mancosky has Proven Track Record of Successfully Developing and Commercializing Extraction Technologies

Orem, UT, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc., (OTCQB: NBGV), a technology led hemp processing company, today announced that Dr. Doug Mancosky, Chief Science Officer at Hydro Dynamics Inc. (HDI), has been appointed by the Board of Directors to serve as Chief Technology Officer on an interim basis. Dr. Mancosky joins NewBridge with the full support of HDI, where he will continue to actively serve as HDI’s CSO, to oversee the initial deployment of HDI’s Shockwave Power Reactor (SPR) technology.

Dr. Mancosky’s participation expands the relationship between HDI and NewBridge that began earlier this year with a Technology License Agreement for the use of HDI’s proprietary patented SPR cavitation technology to produce solvent-free CBD crude oil extracted using a water-based method on a large-scale commercial basis.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Doug join the team at NBGV. We believe that his ground-breaking work in extraction will help to define and push the industry forward, making him the best person to have directing the deployment of this technology at NewBridge to bring solvent-free CBD crude oil to market at scale,” said Chris Bourdon, CEO of NewBridge Global Ventures. “We are also excited to further reinforce our relationship with Hydro Dynamics as we bring this exciting technology to the hemp industry.”

“I am thrilled to take a more active role at NewBridge to oversee the deployment of the ShockWave Power™ Technology, build out the team and develop strategic direction that will accelerate the success of NewBridge and the ShockWave Power™ Technology in the hemp industry,“ said Dr. Mancosky, author of five U.S. patents with two directly related to cavitation extraction technology. “Hemp extraction is similar to HDI's hop extraction process, which has resulted in the ShockWave Power™ Technology being installed in breweries throughout the world because of the significant improvements and savings created for the industry.”

Dr. Mancosky will work closely with NBGV’s other technology partner, AgriSep, to integrate the two proven technologies and deliver on the next generation, solvent-free system that can take fresh hemp and extract and separate full-spectrum CBD crude oil at scale.

About NewBridge Global Ventures (OTCQB: NBGV)

NewBridge Global Ventures is delivering the health and wellness benefits of hemp to people using state of the art processing technologies. With the patented Shockwave Power™ Reactor and advanced patented separation technologies, NewBridge can extract CBD oil from fresh biomass using only water and low-pressure energy waves. This breakthrough technology platform rids the CBD supply chain of toxic chemicals like Ethanol, doesn’t require time intensive drying and can be done efficiently at large scale in order to meet the world’s growing demand for CBD oil. For more information go to: newbridgegv.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the expected timing, and all other statements in this press release, other than historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. A number of the matters discussed herein that are not historical or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments that may or may not materialize. This press release speaks only as of its date, and except as required by law, we disclaim any duty to update.

Contacts:

Bob Bench, CFO

bob@newbridgegv.com

801-362-2115





Investors:

Kirin Smith / Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory Inc.

Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com / sprince@pcgadvisory.com

646-863-6519



