Smithfield Foods and Utah Pork Producers Association Partner to Fight Hunger During College Football Season

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. and the Utah Pork Producers Association (UPPA) today announced a partnership to support efforts to alleviate hunger for the one in seven Utahns across the state who face food insecurity. Smithfield and UPPA have pledged to donate 25 pounds of protein to Utah Food Bank for every point scored by Utah State University and Brigham Young University during the 2019-2020 football season.



“At Utah Food Bank, we work tirelessly to serve those in need throughout our state and this partnership between Smithfield and UPPA is a wonderful gift,” said Ginette Bott, president and CEO of Utah Food Bank. “We fight hunger statewide to feed more than 380,000 Utahns and we are grateful for this pledge of wholesome protein, a critical resource for the clients we serve.”

“Utah pork producers care deeply about our state and the communities where we live and work,” said Allison Fiscus, executive director of UPPA. “We are proud to partner with Smithfield Foods, Utah Food Bank, and our local universities this football season to bring awareness to the needs of our community and to do our part to help alleviate hunger in our state.”

Smithfield and UPPA’s season-long partnership aligns with the joint philanthropic mission of both organizations to alleviate hunger within their local communities. The program is also part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes ® tour, the company’s signature hunger-relief initiative. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has donated more than 140 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster-relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“College Football Season is an exciting time, but this program with UPPA and Utah Food Bank gives us an opportunity to focus on the need that exists in our own backyard,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “At Smithfield, we take seriously our commitment to the communities our employees call home and wish both the Aggies and the Cougars a successful season as we work together to feed our hungry neighbors throughout the state.”

For information on Smithfield’s commitment to its local communities visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpingcommunities .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Utah Pork Producers Association

The Utah Pork Producers Association (UPPA) has been representing hog farmers in the state of Utah since 1986, including commercial, independent and show hog farmers. Recognized as the 15th largest hog producing state in the United States, UPPA assists Smithfield Foods and independent producers in Cache Valley and throughout the state to supply healthy and delicious pork to Utah, the United States, and to global markets worldwide in helping to feed the world.

About Utah Food Bank

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank has operated under various names but remains true to its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide by providing food to a statewide network of 150 emergency food pantries and agencies. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 43.3 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of approximately 36.1 million meals, to families and individuals in need. For more information about Utah Food Bank, visit www.utahfoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UtahFoodBank and Twitter at www.twitter.com/UtahFoodBank.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bae495c-ebda-4d4b-a281-63727179f964

Smithfield Foods and UPPA partner to alleviate hunger in Utah. Smithfield Foods and UPPA partner with Brigham Young and Utah State Universities to support donations of protein to the Utah Food Bank during football season.



