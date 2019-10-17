Konica Minolta Plans Worldwide Premiere at PRINTING United

Diamond Sponsor to Make a Significant Impact with Product Reveal and Experiential Marketing Exhibit

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its diamond sponsorship and participation at PRINTING United in Dallas, Texas, October 23 – 25. Konica Minolta is also a silver sponsor for SGIA’s Women in Print Alliance breakfast on Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 a.m.

In its 10,000 square foot booth located in the Commercial and Packaging area, Konica Minolta will showcase its production and industrial print presses, post-press finishing equipment and software solutions used in a wide variety of application areas. The company’s print embellishment partner, MGI, will showcase its series of JETvarnish 3D digital special effects presses, both sheet and roll-fed, all of which feature 2D/3D UV dimensional textures and variable embossed foil capabilities as standalone finishing hubs for digital, offset, gravure and flexo materials.

Konica Minolta has chosen PRINTING United as the stage for an exciting global product announcement that will revolutionize high-volume production digital print. In addition, four other products in packaging, labeling and embellishment will make their U.S. debut at the show.

Konica Minolta’s booth will include an immersive experience showcasing the breadth of its print expertise. The exhibit will bring to life its highly creative solutions, demonstrating how printers can rethink color, embellishment, packaging, wide format, and finishing to create unforeseen value for their business. Konica Minolta will also participate in the Experience Zone, a unique opportunity provided by PRINTING United that will enable printers and converters to see the end applications that Konica Minolta makes possible.

“Being able to access the largest amount of people and the broadest audience is important for us, and the show will enable us to activate our brand and also to create an environment where our sales teams can bring in customers and prospects to further develop relationships to assist with lead generation,” said Kay Fernandez, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Konica Minolta. “We are extremely excited about the experience we have planned for our customers. You don’t want to miss this!”

Additionally, Konica Minolta will use this opportunity to support its charity partner, the National Kidney Foundation, and its dedication to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. A special corporate social responsibility initiative will include a donation of $1 for every visitor badge scanned at the booth. The company will also activate to create awareness for National Kidney Foundation kidney walks, in particular the walk on Sunday, November 10 in New York City, at which Konica Minolta’s President and CEO Rick Taylor will serve as co-chair.

If you wish to register for a live product demonstration at Konica Minolta’s Booth #9536 during PRINTING United, please click here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About the MGI Group

Founded in 1982, the MGI Group is a public company with offices around the world and is registered on the Euronext/Alternext stock exchange (ALMDG). The MGI Group is a global digital printing technology leader composed of MGI Digital Technology, headquartered in Paris (Fresnes), France and KÖRA-PACKMAT, located in Villingendorf, Germany and CERADROP, located in Limoges, France. MGI USA, based in Melbourne, Florida, is a fully-owned subsidiary of the MGI Group that supports the North & South American, Caribbean, Indian and Asia Pacific markets. For more information, please visit www.mgiusa.com.

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.