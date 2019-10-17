Folk Dancers from ‘Heaven’ Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hispanic Heritage Month was celebrated in grand style this past Sunday - the 13th of October with an appearance by the Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center.



Grupo Folklorico is an all volunteer non-profit organization that teaches youth traditional Mexican dances so they remain connected to their heritage, as well as share their culture. The event featured live music, lots of dancing and Mexican dishes.

“It was a good opportunity to bring awareness about our Mexican culture,” said Mere Serrano, founder of Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi. “This is really important for our youth to see that their culture is being celebrated, it is something the kids should be proud of and that type of event raises awareness of how rich and beautiful our traditions are.”

Originally started as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 by President Lyndon Johnson, it was extended to a month by President Ronald Reagan who said at the time: "At the root of everything that we're trying to accomplish is the belief that America has a mission. We are a nation of freedom, living under God, believing all citizens must have the opportunity to grow, create wealth, and build a better life for those who follow."

Hispanic Heritage month recognizes the contributions and vital presence of both Hispanic and Latino Americans to the United States and to observe their native heritage and contributing culture.

The 15th of October was chosen as the starting point for the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month because it is the anniversary of independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and 18.

The Grupo Folklórico Mahetzi (heaven) promotes cultural diversity through the presentation of traditional Mexican Folklore Dances. This group is comprised of children ages 6 to 15 years old, who regularly perform throughout the Tampa Bay area.

If you would like more information about Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi please visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/GrupoFolkloricoMahetzi . To learn more about the CCV Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org .

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV

Clearwater, FL - Dancers from the Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi perform at Clearwater’s Osceola Courtyard earlier this year. The Mexican folk dance group celebrated Hispanic Heritage Day at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center this past weekend.

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6080

