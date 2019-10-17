GCT a Leader in Container Terminal Innovation Joins TradeLens

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Canada, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Container Terminals Inc. (GCT), a leading container terminal operator in North America has joined the TradeLens supply chain platform, underpinned by blockchain technology.

GCT operates four strategically located, big ship ready terminals on the west and east coast of North America. A leader in technologically advanced terminal operations, no company is more prepared to keep pace with the changing needs of global supply chains than GCT.

In the Port of Vancouver, GCT Canada is the heart of the Asia-Pacific Gateway. GCT Deltaport is Canada’s largest marine terminal, providing the most efficient ship-to-rail discharge facility worldwide, and GCT Vanterm is among the most productive terminals on the continent.

In the Port of New York and New Jersey, GCT USA boasts the fastest truck processing and vessel productivity in the harbor. GCT New York is a full service facility offering near-dock CES operations, on-terminal warehousing, and unique customer solutions. GCT Bayonne pioneered truck appointments on the East Coast using the latest technology, providing consistent and reliable turn-times. Both USA terminals offer first and last port-of-call intermodal advantage with their on-dock rail facilities.

By joining TradeLens, GCT is ready to securely connect with supply chain partners including ocean carriers, beneficial cargo owners, and railways. The TradeLens technology platform provides end-to-end supply chain information, facilitating seamless data sharing, collaboration and improved trade flows.

“GCT remains committed to leading in innovation, value and safety. Joining a technology platform like TradeLens only adds to our capability to deliver best-in-class service and visibility to our supply chain partners,” said Doron Grosman, President & CEO of GCT. ”As competition increases from other ports and customer demands intensify, we need to activate every solution to increase cargo velocity through our terminals and improve performance.”

“We are thrilled to have GCT join TradeLens and connect to a flexible business platform designed to spur innovation. Integrating data with ports, terminals, logistics providers, shippers, and carriers is essential for the vision of TradeLens to realize new ways of working within a collaborative industry ecosystem. GCT’s connection to TradeLens strengthens this new era of transparency and collaboration for the global supply chain.” Mike White, CEO of Maersk GTD and Head of TradeLens.

TradeLens is rapidly expanding with five of the world’s top six ocean carriers and ten of GCT’s ocean carrier customers committed to the TradeLens platform. GCT is proud to join this leading global trade collaboration.

“We are pleased to see more leading organizations from across the shipping industry sign on to the platform. As TradeLens evolves, it is critical more supply chain partners participate to facilitate an open and transparent approach to information sharing. This enhanced level of visibility and efficiency will ultimately benefit the entire industry and our customers.” Eyal Ben-Amram, CIO of ZIM.

The program will be rolled out in phases at all four of GCT’s terminals adding visibility to the east and west coasts of North America.

About GCT Global Container Terminals Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. operates four Green Marine certified terminals in two principal North American ports. Through GCT USA on the East Coast, the company operates two award-winning facilities: GCT New York on Staten Island, NY and GCT Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ. On the West Coast, GCT Canada operates two gateway terminals: GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport in Vancouver and Delta, BC. Visit http://www.globalterminals.com or follow us @BigShipReady to find out more about GCT.

About Tradelens:

TradeLens is an open and neutral industry platform for global trade, underpinned by blockchain technology and supported by major industry players. The platform promotes a more efficient, predictable and secure exchange of information in order to foster greater collaboration and trust across the global supply chain.

Jennifer Perih GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. +1 604 267 5102 media@globalterminals.com Ben Haddock, Marketing Manager Maersk GTD Mobile: +1 305 439 0177 Office: +1 551 256 9353



