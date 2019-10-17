There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,003 in the last 365 days.

Lydall to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, Conn., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after the market closes.  A conference call will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and be hosted by:

  • Dale G. Barnhart, President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and
  • Brendan Moynihan, Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations. 

Those interested may listen or participate in the conference call by calling 888-338-7142 or 412-902-4181, internationally.  In addition, the audio of the call will be webcast live and will be available for replay at http://www.lydall.com in the Investor Relations Section. 

A recording of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2019 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, internationally; passcode 10135999.

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets.  For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com.  Lydall® is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. 

For further information contact:
Brendan Moynihan
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Telephone 860-646-1233 
Facsimile 860-646-8847
www.lydall.com
info@lydall.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.