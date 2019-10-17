IVANS Recognizes Agencies and Insurers with Awards for Excellence in Connectivity

IVANS Connected and Digital Insurer awards honor companies advancing insurer-agency-MGA interface and adoption of automated distribution and servicing innovations

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS®, a division of Applied Systems®, today announced the IVANS Connected and Digital Insurer recipients. Presented at IVANS Connect, the awards honor agencies and insurers for excellence in their ability to increase connectivity and automate data exchange to drive their productivity and profitability via the independent agency distribution channel.

IVANS Connected agents are recognized for increased connectivity with insurers, including having fully customized their IVANS Exchange™ Connections Report, indicating interest for specific download or insurers to be appointed with. Additionally, agents will have logged in to IVANS Markets to review market appetite. This year, 456 agencies were recognized as IVANS Connected agencies, nearly 350% more than 2018.

The full list of IVANS Connected agencies can be viewed here.

IVANS Digital Insurers are recognized for providing connectivity and automate information exchange with agency partners across the policy lifecycle – from marketing, to quoting, to servicing and renewals. Insurers can qualify in Commercial Lines and/or Personal Lines. Fourteen insurers were awarded the title of Digital Insurer.

The full list of IVANS Digital Insurers can be viewed here.

“In order to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction at each stage of the insurance lifecycle, agencies and insurers alike must leverage the tools to enable connectivity and data exchange,” said Thad Bauer, vice president and general manager, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “We are proud to recognize the agencies and insurers that are fully leveraging IVANS to create greater value for their businesses, and ultimately the end insured, by delivering the best products and services.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 30 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 30,000 independent insurance agencies and 380 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

