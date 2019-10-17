Mirantis Partners With OpenStack Foundation to Support Upgraded COA Exam

Answering community demand, the Certified OpenStack Administrator Exam is back and now available for the Rocky release

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirantis announced today that it is providing resources to the OpenStack Foundation, including becoming the new administrators of the upgraded Certified OpenStack Administrator (COA) exam.



“With the OpenStack market forecasted to grow to $7.7 billion by 2022 according to 451 research, the demand for Certified OpenStack Administrators is clearly strong and set to continue growing for many years to come,” said Mark Collier, COO of the OpenStack Foundation. “We are excited to collaborate with Mirantis, who has stepped up to provide the resources needed to manage the COA, including the administration of the vendor-neutral OpenStack certification exam.”

During the three years of the COA offering, nearly 3,000 professionals across 77 countries have taken the exam, providing qualified talent to meet the growing number of OpenStack job opportunities. The exam's intent is to seed a vibrant market and ecosystem of OpenStack professionals and training providers, and there are now dozens of OpenStack training providers around the world.

“As one of its early community leaders, Mirantis has trained more than 20,000 professionals on OpenStack and continues to see significant career opportunities for individuals with skills in administering and operating the platform,” said Dave Van Everen, SVP, Marketing, Mirantis. “We’re extremely proud of our accomplishments as an OpenStack training provider and look forward to our collaboration with the OpenStack Foundation continuing to offer a vendor-neutral certification exam that can help community members grow their careers in meaningful ways.”

Anyone interested in becoming a COA can buy an exam through the OpenStack website or through one of the many OpenStack training partners in the marketplace. If an organization is interested in becoming an official COA Training Partner, please contact ecosystem@openstack.org.

About the OpenStack Foundation (OSF)

The OpenStack Foundation (OSF) supports the development and adoption of open infrastructure globally, across a community of over 100,000 individuals in 187 countries, by hosting open source projects and communities of practice, including datacenter cloud, edge computing, NFV, CI/CD and container infrastructure.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps enterprises and telcos address key challenges with running Kubernetes on-premises with pure open source software. The company employs a unique build-operate-transfer delivery model to bring its flagship product, Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP), to customers. MCP features full-stack enterprise support for Kubernetes and OpenStack and helps companies run optimized hybrid environments supporting traditional and distributed microservices-based applications in production at scale.

To date, Mirantis has helped more than 200 enterprises and service providers build and operate some of the largest open clouds in the world. Its customers include iconic brands such as Adobe, Comcast, Reliance Jio, State Farm, STC, Vodafone, Volkswagen, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Contact information:

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis

jeckertflak@gmail.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.