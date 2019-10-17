Digital Check Hires Paul Slager as Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- Northbrook, IL, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp. has hired Paul Slager in the role of Chief Information Officer. In the newly created position, he will assume responsibility for the company’s information technology. The position will play a key role in enhancing and maintaining Digital Check’s systems, applications, and data security, both internally and externally.

Mr. Slager joins Digital Check from Envista Forensics, where he held various senior IT positions, most recently as Vice President of Information Technology. In addition to internal infrastructure and cybersecurity programs, he also oversaw many customer-facing projects to help clients address their own IT-related needs. In total, Slager possesses more than 15 years of hands-on and management experience in IT, including previous roles in the banking and healthcare industries.

“We are excited to have Paul join the Digital Check team. As we continue to pursue growth and corporate development across our divisions, Paul will contribute his experience and knowledge in maintaining and developing scalable information technology systems that support our various security, compliance, and strategic initiatives,” said Merrick Hatcher, Digital Check’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and General Counsel.

Slager joins the Digital Check team at its headquarters in Northbrook, IL. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering Technology from Purdue University, and is also a certified Project Management Professional.

About Digital Check

Celebrating its 60th year in business, Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry’s most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Digital Check’s software solutions deliver image enhancement and deposit-processing technologies that help clients reduce costs and improve efficiency. The nextScan division leads the microfilm and microfiche digital conversion market with high-performance, innovative products designed and built with simplicity and functionality to maximize user production. The ST Imaging business is a worldwide leader in on-demand microform retrieval, making film scanning easy and assessible to the public. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com, nextScan.com, and STImaging.com.

Paul Rupple Digital Check Corp. 224-383-0129 marketing@digitalcheck.com



