UNEX Manufacturing Showcases Lean Manufacturing Solutions at Assembly Show

Industry Leading FlowCell Configurator and FlowCell Solutions Demoed in Booth 702

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNEX Manufacturing, Inc ., the trusted industry leader in providing innovative order picking and space-saving solutions, will be showcasing their industry leading FlowCell Configurator along with FlowCells, Workstations, and Roller Rack in Booth 702 at The Assembly Show, October 22 – 24, 2019 in Rosemont, IL.



“The manufacturing industry, including automotive, is in a state of flux with the increase in raw material tariffs, global competition, fluctuating demand, and changing customer tastes, so manufacturers need to increase efficiencies and productivity, while eliminating wastes within their supply chain,” said Brian C. Neuwirth, President, UNEX Manufacturing. “UNEX has helped numerous manufacturers and assembly operations to save money in maintenance and operational costs, while saving space.”

In Booth US-702, UNEX Manufacturing will be showing visitors how UNEX saves money in maintenance and operations via a guided tour of the booth. Beginning with a demonstration of the configurator, followed by other equipment, visitors will see:

• FlowCell Configurator -

The FlowCell configurator allows you to choose from countless options to build your own FlowCell solution in a 3D sandbox environment. Start from scratch or choose from more popular configurations designed for specific applications. Then, select your desired dimensions, track types, and accessories. When you’ve designed a FlowCell solution that meets your needs, you can fill out the information requested under “Send my design” and receive a 3D drawing of your information along with a bill of materials to help you get a quick and easy quote.

• FlowCell Workstations

FlowCell workstations are modular, dynamic storage units designed specifically for a facility's unique operation. The durable and flexible storage units support Lean principles by keeping inventory organized and maximizing pick efficiency. Some applications include:

• Lineside Storage

• Sub Assembly Stations

• Material Handling Carts

• Super Market Areas

• Roller Rack

Roller rack is ideal for distribution, manufacturing and retail operations where carton flow is required and there is no need to store pallets above the rack. In manufacturing and assembly facilities, Roller Rack is a great choice in Super Market areas.

• Speed Cartt -

Mobilize Your Picking Process with a flexible, mobile solution for restocking and parts delivery. Constructed from the same lightweight, yet heavy-duty materials as standard SpeedCell storage solutions, our mobile SpeedCartt Is designed for years of low-maintenance, demanding manufacturing environment use.

About UNEX Manufacturing, Inc.

Founded in 1964, UNEX is the trusted industry leader in order picking solutions that maximize space usage, increase pick rates and improve ergonomics. UNEX offers a full range of order picking solutions, including their patented carton flow solution Span-Track , a full line of gravity conveyor products tailored to the order picking process and UNEX FlowCells for durable, modular and portable storage for the manufacturing floor. For assembly and medium to small items, UNEX SpeedCell is a dynamic, high-density storage solution that optimizes storage and pick space. Using an extensive distribution channel, the company ensures local support is available for every customer, no matter the location, exceeding customer expectations through continuous improvement, customer service, and empowered employees. UNEX is an ISO-certified company committed to quality and bringing value to customers in the wine & spirits distribution, food & beverage, retail and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit: www.unex.com .





For More Information, contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR Atlanta

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Becky@MediaFirst.Net



