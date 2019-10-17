Tampa Bay Community to “Raturn to Afraka” to Spur West Tampa Re-Development

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday 19th October downtown Clearwater’s Fort Harrison will host Urban Progress Alliance for their first charity fundraiser. The fundraiser will be held in the Crystal Ballroom and the reception starts at 5pm. Tickets are $20 each, with all of the funds going to Urban Progress Alliance.



Urban Progress Alliance is a Community Development Corporation, which offers services in the areas of transitional housing, mortgage assistance, real estate consultation, and community service coordination in West Tampa, one of Tampa’s oldest neighborhoods. Urban Progress Alliance works with residents, investors, business owners, and affiliated organizations to create economic stability.

“Over 20% of the resident of Tampa is considered to be living at poverty level” said Ana Jones, Secretary of Urban Progress Alliance and organizer of the fundraiser. “Poverty is not a new problem, but we have a new approach to solving that issue. Bringing businesses and communities together we can become self sustainable and create a stronger, happier community.”

“The theme came naturally when we named the event” said Andre Hill, co-organizer of the event. “The meaning of Afraka is AF(Flesh) RA(Sun) KA(soul) - otherwise translated to read Flesh and Soul of the hidden Sun. This is who we are and should aspire to be.”

A South African inspired dinner will be prepared by the Fort Harrison’s Chefs bringing the flavors of Africa to the guests. The event will follow with a presentation of the resources provided by UPA.

In closing, the organizers prepared a special networking segment, combined with games and music to assist all attendees to connect and create new connections.

The Fort Harrison is the International religious retreat of the Church of Scientology.

“We are delighted to host this community-building event,” said Clem Chevrot, the Community Affairs Director for the Church. “As Scientology’s founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote: “A community that pulls together makes a better society for all.”

For more information’s about Urban Progress Alliance or to RSVP for the event please visit www.urbanprogressalliance.org.

For more information or to book an event in the Fort Harrison please contact Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org .

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.

The doors of The Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization’s signature retreat, are open for non-profit organizations and charities to hold their own events.

Clemence Chevrot

(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/995d0a5a-7924-4d70-b741-9ff77d6a2f05

