United Health Products to Move Manufacturing to U.S.

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC), (“UHP” or the “Company”), developer, manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp®, an Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose gauze, today announced that it will relocate the majority of its manufacturing operations to a United States facility. UHP is recently partnering with an established contract manufacturing company and is leasing “clean room” space at the partner’s state-of-the-art facility in the Baltimore suburb of Westminster, Maryland. The facility is ISO 9001 and 13485 certified, and offers certain engineering and technical services that will help UHP rapidly increase production of existing and new HemoStyp formats, in anticipation of a successful FDA Class III PMA application approval, the potential acquisition of the Company or a strategic partnership. Once fully operational, the facility will be capable of manufacturing up to 20 million square inches of HemoStyp gauze monthly. Additional formulations of the HemoStyp product designed for the specialized human surgical market will also be produced at this facility. UHP is onshoring its production operations to improve its order response time, reduce freight costs and improve scalability.



UHP has been working to relocate manufacturing to the United States since the beginning of the year. The Company has enjoyed a successful relationship with its Chinese associates who are providing support and technical assistance to UHP’s effort to commission its U.S. manufacturing operation. They will continue to supply the raw material for HemoStyp and produce certain finished, adhesive based products for non-surgical markets. The Company’s Chinese associates will continue to be an intricate part of the company’s retail product process and provide UHP with continuous manufacturing expertise.

About United Health Products

United Health Products develops technology; manufactures and markets patented hemostatic products for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The product, HemoStyp, is derived from oxidized regenerated cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. UHP currently sells a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and retail markets.

For more on United Health Products, Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

United Health Products, Inc.

877-358-3444

IR Contact :

PAN Consultants Ltd.

Philippe Niemetz 212-344-6464 p.niemetz@panconsultants.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.