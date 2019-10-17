Kimball International Inc. Inducted into the Indiana Manufacturers Association Hall of Fame

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) today announced its induction into the 2019 Indiana Manufacturers Association's (IMA) Hall of Fame. The company was chosen from a select group of Indiana manufacturers for its positive achievements and contributions to the industry, as well as an ongoing commitment to its employees and Indiana communities.



“We are honored to be recognized for nearly 70 years of operations in Indiana and in the manufacturing industry. Our longevity and success are testaments to the vision of our past and present senior leaders and Board of Director members and the dedication of all our thousands of employees over those years,” said Chief Administrative Officer Lonnie Nicholson. “Our company has dared to be makers of possibility, a purpose that inspires us every day. To be recognized by the IMA, an organization that is dedicated to advocating for a business climate that creates, protects and promotes quality manufacturing jobs in Indiana, is a great tribute.”

“The Indiana Manufacturers Association instituted the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame Awards in 2016 to help bring awareness and recognition to the many positive contributions of Hoosier manufacturers,” said IMA President and CEO Brian Burton. “We congratulate Kimball International, Inc. for their outstanding work and continued dedication to making Indiana a manufacturing powerhouse.”

About Kimball International, Inc.

For over 65 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal 2019, the Company generated $768 million in revenue and employed over 3,000 people. For more information, visit us online at www.kimballinternational.com .

About the Indiana Manufacturers Association

Formed in 1901, the Indiana Manufacturers Association is the second oldest manufacturers association in the country and the only trade association in Indiana that exclusively focuses on manufacturing. Manufacturing is the driving force of Indiana’s economy, employing more people and contributing more to Indiana’s gross domestic product than any other industry. The Indiana Manufacturers Association, representing more than 1,100 companies, is dedicated to advocating for a business climate that creates, protects, and promotes quality manufacturing jobs in Indiana. The staff of the Indiana Manufacturers Association are recognized experts in areas including tax, environment, labor relations, human resources, energy, workforce development, and health care. To learn more about how membership can be a be a benefit for your company, visit www.imaweb.com .

For additional information contact:



Lonnie Nicholson

mailto:Lonnie.Nicholson@KimballInternational.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.