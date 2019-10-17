Global $741M Thermoelectric Generators Market 2019-2025 | Forecast by Application, Wattage, Temperature, Material, Vertical, Component, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoelectric Generators Market by Application (Waste Heat Recovery, Energy Harvesting, Direct Power Generation, Co-generation), Wattage (<10 W, 10-1kW, >1kW), Temperature (<80°C, 80°- 500°C, >500°C, Material, Vertical, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thermoelectric Generators Market is expected to grow from US$ 460 million in 2019 to US$ 741 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3%.



This study covers the thermoelectric generators market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as application, component, vertical, wattage, temperature, material, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The thermoelectric generators market comprises major solution providers, such as Gentherm, Inc. (US), II-VI Marlow, Inc. (US), Ferrotec Corporation (Japan), Laird plc (UK), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the thermoelectric generators market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Increasing demand for solid-state energy converters are expected to drive market growth



The major factors driving the Increasing demand for energy converters for thermoelectric generators in automobiles and recovering the waste heat generated by various industries.



The Medium power (10-1KW) wattage segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period



Based on wattage, the thermoelectric generators market has been segmented into the Low power (<10 W), Medium power (10-1KW), and High power (> 1KW). Medium power (10-1KW) wattage plays a significant role in cogeneration plants and industrial applications for steam turbines. This steam turbine work as generator drives or as mechanical drives for compressors or pumps. Steam turbines are also often applied in the renewable energy sector. Such advancements are driving the demand for thermoelectric generators.



Automotive is projected to lead the thermoelectric generators market during the forecast period



Based on vertical, the automotive is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period. A thermoelectric generator can substitute batteries to power various electronic equipment inside the car. Since these generators require very little maintenance, and there has been an increasing adoption of its vehicles, the market for thermoelectric generators is expected to grow in all regions.



However, advancements in thin-film and quantum well technologies could increase efficiency in the future. With the developments in technology, the automotive segment is expected to grow in the coming years.



The Europe, thermoelectric generators market, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The thermoelectric generators market in the Europe region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors which are expected to drive the growth of European thermoelectric generators market include increasing concerns of European government towards the greenhouse gas emissions and new, stringent legislations related to the C02 emission from the vehicles registered in Europe.

Europe also has the highest number of car users per 1000 people with a large volume of automotive. The increasing trend for electrification and hybridization in automotive and rising interest from automotive OEM's in TEG technology is expected to increase the demand for thermoelectric generators.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Thermoelectric Generators Market

4.2 Thermoelectric Generators Market, By Component

4.3 Thermoelectric Generators Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Solid-State Energy Converters

5.2.1.2 Growth of Renewable Energy in Power Sector

5.2.1.3 Requirement for Durable and Maintenance-Free Power Sources

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Thermoelectric Generators Across Various Sector

5.2.2.2 Growing Demand for Low-Power Generators in Sensor Networks

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Cost of Thermoelectric Materials

5.2.3.2 Complex Design Modification of Thermoelectric Generators and Presence of Prominent Substitutes



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Thermoelectric Generation Technology in Automobile

6.2.2 Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators

6.2.3 Miniature Thermoelectric Generators

6.2.4 Wearable Thermoelectric Generators

6.2.5 Thermoelectric Generators in Aerospace and Defense Industries

6.2.6 Advancement in Thermoelectric Materials

6.3 Recent Funding in Thermoelectric Generators Market

6.4 Innovations and Patent Registrations



7 Thermoelectric Coolers

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Uses of Thermoelectric Coolers Across Verticals

7.2.1 Healthcare

7.2.2 Consumer Electronics

7.2.3 Automotive



8 Thermoelectric Generators Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Waste Heat Recovery

8.2.1 High Demand for Industrial Waste Heat Harvesting is Expected to Increase the Demand for Tegs

8.3 Energy Harvesting

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Consumer and Healthcare Wearables Will Drive the Growth of the Thermoelectric Generator Market

8.4 Direct Power Generation

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Thermoelectric Generators in Aerospace, Mining, and Industrial Sectors is Expected to Drive the Direct Power Generation During the Forecast Period

8.5 Co-Generation

8.5.1 Advancements in Industrial Co-Generation Systems Will Drive the Market for Tegs



9 Thermoelectric Generator Market, By Temperature

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Low Temperature (<80C)

9.2.1 Increasing Use of Wearable Devices in Both Commercial and Healthcare Applications is Driving the Low-Temperature Segment

9.3 Medium Temperature (80- 500C)

9.3.1 Mandate By Regulatory Authorities for Fuel Efficiency and Reduced Carbon Emissions is Driving the Medium Temperature Segment

9.4 High Temperature (> 500C)

9.4.1 Industrial Waste Heat is A Major Factor Driving the High-Temperature Segment



10 Thermoelectric Generator Market, By Wattage

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Low Power (<10 W)

10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Wearables and Backup Batteries is Fueling the Low Power Segment

10.3 Medium Power (10-1kW)

10.3.1 Increasing Use of Medium Power Applications for Automotive Waste Heat Recovery is Fueling the Growth of the Market for Tegs

10.4 High Power (> 1kW)

10.4.1 Increasing Requirement of High Power Tegs in Space Applications is Driving the High Power (>1kW) Segment



11 Thermoelectric Generator Market, By Material

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Bismuth Telluride

11.2.1 Bismuth Telluride is A Widely Used Thermoelectric Material

11.3 Lead Telluride

11.3.1 High Melting Point, Chemical Stability & Low Vapor Pressure are Major Factors Driving Lead Telluride Segment

11.4 Others



12 Thermoelectric Generator Market, By Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Automotive

12.2.1 Heating & Cooling

12.2.1.1 The Demand for Tegs is Increasing in Heating and Cooling Applications

12.3 Aerospace

12.3.1 Spacecraft Power System

12.3.1.1 Increasing Efficiency of Tegs is Increasing Its Adoption in Spacecraft Power Systems

12.3.2 Aircraft Environment Monitoring Sensors

12.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless Sensor Networks in the Aerospace Industry is Driving the Aircraft Environment Monitoring Sensors Segment

12.4 Defense

12.4.1 Military Avionics

12.4.1.1 Increase in the Demand for Waste Heat Recovery in Aircraft is Driving the Growth of the Military Avionics Segment

12.4.2 Infrared Detectors

12.4.2.1 The Demand for Infrared Detectors Powered By Tegs is Increasing for Monitoring and Reconnaissance

12.4.3 Missile Testing Systems

12.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Tegs in Defense Applications is Expected to Drive the Missile Testing Systems Segment

12.5 Industrial

12.5.1 Manufacturing

12.5.1.1 Increasing Use of Thermoelectric Generators for Industrial Waste Heat Recovery During Manufacturing Processes is Driving the Manufacturing Vertical

12.5.2 Chemical Processing

12.5.2.1 Increasing Use of Tegs in Direct-Fired Reboilers and Reactors is Expected to Drive This Segment

12.6 Consumer

12.6.1 Wearable

12.6.1.1 Growing Demand for Heart Monitoring Devices is Driving the Wearable Segment

12.6.2 Consumer Electronics

12.6.2.1 Increasing Use of Energy Harvesting Consumer Electronics is Expected to Drive This Segment

12.7 Healthcare

12.7.1 Implantable Medical Devices

12.7.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Tegs in Medical Devices for Harvesting Ambient Heat is Expected to Drive the Implantable Devices Segment

12.7.2 Wearable Medical Devices

12.7.2.1 Various Applications of Wearable Medical Devices are Making Them Preferred in the Healthcare Sector

12.8 Oil & Gas

12.8.1 Condition Monitoring Sensors

12.8.1.1 Increasing Demand for Gas Fuel Thermoelectric Generators (Gtegs) to Power Condition Monitoring Sensors is Driving the Condition Monitoring Sensors Segment

12.8.2 Meters & Gauges

12.8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy in Remote Areas is Expected to Grow the Meters & Gauges Segment

12.9 Mining

12.9.1 Down-Hole Drilling

12.9.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Tegs for Down-Hole Drilling Application is Expected to Drive the Down-Hole Drilling Segment

12.9.2 Process Monitoring

12.9.2.1 Tegs are Used to Power It Infrastructure for Process Monitoring During Mining Activities

12.10 Telecommunications

12.10.1 Navigational Aids

12.10.1.1 Increasing Demand for Navigational Aids in Remote Locations is Driving the Telecommunications Segment

12.10.2 Telecommunication Systems

12.10.2.1 Requirement of Power Supply for Telecommunication Systems is Driving the Telecommunication Systems Segment



13 Thermoelectric Generator Market, By Component

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Heat Source

13.2.1 Increasing Trend Towards Vehicle Electrification and Hybridization for Sensors Will Boost the Demand for Heat Source Components

13.3 Thermoelectric Module

13.3.1 Increasing Use of Efficient Materials for Manufacturing Thermoelectric Modules is Increasing the Efficiency and the Demand for Tegs

13.4 Cold Side

13.4.1 Improvements in Cold Side Design is Increasing the Electricity Conversion Capacity of Tegs

13.5 Electric Load

13.5.1 Increasing Demand for Efficient Electric Load Devices for Electricity Conversion is Fueling the Market for Tegs



14 Regional Analysis

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Thermoelectric Generators for Waste Heat Recovery in the Automotive Industry is Driving the Market in the US

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.2.1 Increasing Use of Tegs in the Industrial Sector is Driving the Demand for Thermoelectric Generators in Canada

14.3 Asia Pacific

14.3.1 China

14.3.1.1 Increasing Industrialization and Demand for Hybrid Vehicles is Driving the Tegs Market in China

14.3.2 India

14.3.2.1 Development of Environment-Friendly Energy Solutions to Control Pollution is Expected to Drive the Tegs Market in India

14.3.3 Japan

14.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Hybrid Electric Vehicles is Driving the Teg Market in Japan

14.3.4 Australia

14.3.4.1 Remote Monitoring Application of Renewable Energy Assets is Driving the Demand of Tegs in Australia

14.3.5 South Korea

14.3.5.1 Development of Advanced Wearable Technology is A Major Factor Driving the Market for Tegs in South Korea

14.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

14.4 Europe

14.4.1 UK

14.4.1.1 Introduction of Energy Saving Opportunity Scheme (Esos) in the UK is Driving the Market for Tegs

14.4.2 Germany

14.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Renewable Energy in the Automotive Industry is Expected to Drive the Growth of Market in Germany

14.4.3 France

14.4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Thermoelectric Generators in the Automotive Sector is Expected to Drive the Market for France

14.4.4 Italy

14.4.4.1 Rising Demand for Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) Generators for Power Plants is Expected to Drive the Market for Tegs in Italy

14.4.5 Spain

14.4.5.1 Increasing Solar-Powered Projects are Expected to Drive the Tegs Market in Spain

14.4.6 Sweden

14.4.6.1 Increasing Adoption of Tegs From Automotive and Manufacturing Sectors is Expected to Drive the Market for Thermoelectric Generators in Sweden

14.4.7 Russia

14.4.7.1 Increase in Demand for Military Aircraft is Expected to Drive the Market for Tegs in Russia

14.4.8 Rest of Europe

14.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

14.5.1 Latin America

14.5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Thermoelectric Generators in the Manufacturing and Energy Industries is Expected to Drive the Market for Tegs in Latin America

14.5.2 Middle East

14.5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Thermoelectric Generators in the Oil & Gas Industry is Expected to Drive the Demand for Tegs in the Middle East

14.5.3 Africa

14.5.3.1 Adoption of Advanced Technologies for Waste Heat Recovery and Generate Power is Driving the Tegs Market in Africa



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.2.1 Visionary Leaders

15.2.2 Innovators

15.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.2.4 Emerging Companies

15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups

15.3.1 Visionary Leaders

15.3.2 Innovators

15.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.3.4 Emerging Companies

15.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 2018

15.5 Competitive Scenario

15.5.1 New Product Launches

15.5.2 Contracts

15.5.3 Acquisitions/Partnerships/Agreements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Gentherm Inc.

16.2 II-VI Incorporated

16.3 Ferrotec Corporation

16.4 Laird PLC

16.5 Tecteg

16.6 Komatsu Ltd.

16.7 Yamaha Corporation

16.8 RMT Ltd.

16.9 Kryotherm

16.10 Everredtronics Ltd.

16.11 Hi-Z Technology

16.12 Kelk Ltd.

16.13 Otego GmbH

16.14 Novus Energy Technologies Inc.

16.15 P&N Technology (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

16.16 Perpetua Power Source Technologies Inc.

16.17 Align Sourcing LLC

16.18 Teledyne Energy Systems Inc.

16.19 Brimrose Corporation

16.20 Redhawk Energy Systems LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6zhop

