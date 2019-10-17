Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2019 of $20.4 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.75. These results compare to net income of $19.6 million and EPS of $0.73 for the second quarter 2019 and net income of $17.0 million and EPS of $0.63 for the third quarter 2018.



"The annualized net interest margin was 3.11 percent for the third quarter 2019 compared to 3.13 percent for the second quarter 2019. The valuable composition of our deposit base supported the margin; our annualized funding costs as a percentage of our interest-earning assets remained at just 0.04 percent for the third quarter 2019. Operating expense declined to $24.0 million for the third quarter 2019 compared to $25.6 million for the second quarter 2019 and $29.4 million for the third quarter 2018. Operating costs represented only 46 percent of revenues for the third quarter 2019. Asset quality remained solid with nonperforming assets totaling only 4.7 million at September 30, 2019,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Third quarter 2019 results generated an annualized 11.9 percent return on average shareholders’ equity, and the Company paid its shareholders a $0.41 dividend per common share in the third quarter,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $40.3 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to $40.3 million for the second quarter 2019 and $39.5 million for the third quarter 2018. The annualized net interest margin (FTE) was 3.11 percent for the third quarter 2019, compared to 3.13 percent for the second quarter 2019 and 3.00 percent for the third quarter 2018. Checking and savings deposits, which pay much lower interest rates than time deposits, represented ninety-six percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the third quarter 2019.

The Company recognized no provision for loan losses for the third quarter 2019 given low levels of nonperforming loans and other credit quality attributes.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2019 totaled $11.8 million, compared to $12.3 million for the second quarter 2019, and $12.5 million for the third quarter 2018.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2019 totaled $24.0 million, a decline of $1.5 million from the second quarter 2019 due to lower FDIC insurance assessments and employee benefit costs in the third quarter 2019 and a contingency provision recognized in the second quarter 2019. Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2019 was $5.3 million lower than the third quarter 2018 due to a contingency provision recognized in the third quarter 2018 and lower FDIC insurance assessments, employee benefit costs, and intangible amortization in the third quarter 2019. Lower third quarter 2019 FDIC assessments are due to application of Westamerica Bank’s assessment credit described in our December 31, 2018 Form 10-K, Part 1, Item 1, “Premiums for Deposit Insurance.”

The tax rate (FTE) applied to pre-tax income (FTE) was 27.5 percent for the third quarter 2019, compared to 27.5 percent for the second quarter 2019 and 25.0 percent for the third quarter 2018. The higher tax rates in the third and second quarters of 2019 are due to lower levels of tax-exempt interest income and stock compensation tax deductions, and a life insurance gain realized in the third quarter 2018.

Public Information October 17, 2019 WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS September 30, 2019 1. Net Income Summary. (in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q3'2019 Q3'2018 Change Q2'2019 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $40,349 $39,498 2.2% $40,330 Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m - Noninterest Income 11,809 12,528 -5.7% 12,288 Noninterest Expense 24,033 29,366 -18.2% 25,561 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 28,125 22,660 24.1% 27,057 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 7,735 5,667 36.5% 7,432 Net Income $20,390 $16,993 20.0% $19,625 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,986 26,701 1.1% 26,942 Diluted Average Common Shares 27,027 26,815 0.8% 26,987 Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $0.76 $0.64 18.1% $0.73 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $0.75 0.63 19.8% 0.73 Return On Assets (a) 1.45% 1.19% 1.42% Return On Common Equity (a) 11.9% 10.6% 11.7% Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.11% 3.00% 3.13% Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 46.1% 56.4% 48.6% Dividends Paid Per Common Share $0.41 $0.40 2.5% $0.41 Common Dividend Payout Ratio 55% 63% 56% % 9/30'19YTD 9/30'18YTD Change Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $120,925 $115,122 5.0% Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m Noninterest Income 35,676 36,252 -1.6% Noninterest Expense 74,777 81,129 -7.8% Income Before Taxes (FTE) 81,824 70,245 16.5% Income Tax Provision (FTE) 22,163 17,736 25.0% Net Income $59,661 $52,509 13.6% Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,924 26,622 1.1% Diluted Average Common Shares 26,976 26,736 0.9% Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $2.22 $1.97 12.7% Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 2.21 1.96 12.8% Return On Assets (a) 1.43% 1.25% Return On Common Equity (a) 11.9% 11.2% Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.12% 2.95% Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 47.8% 53.6% Dividends Paid Per Common Share $1.22 $1.20 1.7% Common Dividend Payout Ratio 55% 61% 2. Net Interest Income. (dollars in thousands) % Q3'2019 Q3'2018 Change Q2'2019 Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $40,804 $40,025 1.9% $40,817 Interest Expense 455 527 -13.7% 487 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $40,349 $39,498 2.2% $40,330 Average Earning Assets $5,176,744 $5,231,257 -1.0% $5,159,112 Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 2,586,880 2,733,670 -5.4% 2,646,681 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 3.15% 3.04% 3.17% Cost of Funds (a) 0.04% 0.04% 0.04% Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.11% 3.00% 3.13% Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.07% 0.08% 0.08% Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.08% 2.96% 3.09% % 9/30'19YTD 9/30'18YTD Change Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $122,362 $116,567 5.0% Interest Expense 1,437 1,445 -0.6% Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $120,925 $115,122 5.0% Average Earning Assets $5,173,581 $5,191,664 -0.3% Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 2,640,705 2,732,520 -3.4% Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 3.16% 2.99% Cost of Funds (a) 0.04% 0.04% Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.12% 2.95% Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.07% 0.07% Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.09% 2.92% 3. Loans & Other Earning Assets. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q3'2019 Q3'2018 Change Q2'2019 Total Assets $5,570,843 $5,648,004 -1.4% $5,560,740 Total Earning Assets 5,176,744 5,231,257 -1.0% 5,159,112 Total Loans 1,142,668 1,194,874 -4.4% 1,183,539 Commercial Loans 231,232 288,634 -19.9% 262,804 Commercial RE Loans 579,069 554,081 4.5% 582,126 Consumer Loans 332,367 352,159 -5.6% 338,609 Total Investment Securities 3,687,049 3,591,637 2.7% 3,648,436 Equity Securities 352 1,749 -79.9% 1,772 Debt Securities Available For Sale 2,862,537 2,538,837 12.7% 2,750,093 Debt Securities Held To Maturity 824,160 1,051,051 -21.6% 896,571 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 347,027 444,746 -22.0% 327,137 Loans/Deposits 24.0% 24.4% 24.9% % 9/30'19YTD 9/30'18YTD Change Total Assets $5,580,965 $5,600,499 -0.3% Total Earning Assets 5,173,581 5,191,664 -0.3% Total Loans 1,177,057 1,215,712 -3.2% Commercial Loans 258,317 300,215 -14.0% Commercial RE Loans 580,453 553,507 4.9% Consumer Loans 338,287 361,990 -6.5% Total Investment Securities 3,675,102 3,538,724 3.9% Equity Securities 1,285 1,834 -29.9% Debt Securities Available For Sale 2,782,898 2,442,335 13.9% Debt Securities Held To Maturity 890,919 1,094,555 -18.6% Total Interest-Bearing Cash 321,422 437,228 -26.5% Loans/Deposits 24.6% 25.0% 4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q3'2019 Q3'2018 Change Q2'2019 Total Deposits $4,770,976 $4,893,859 -2.5% $4,762,286 Noninterest Demand 2,234,494 2,223,678 0.5% 2,172,207 Interest-Bearing Transaction 916,180 935,257 -2.0% 945,128 Savings 1,441,282 1,526,100 -5.6% 1,459,287 Time greater than $100K 77,568 90,668 -14.4% 80,120 Time less than $100K 101,452 118,156 -14.1% 105,544 Total Short-Term Borrowings 50,398 63,489 -20.6% 56,602 Shareholders' Equity 681,513 636,965 7.0% 669,947 Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 46.8% 45.4% 45.6% Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 96.2% 95.7% 96.1% % 9/30'19YTD 9/30'18YTD Change Total Deposits $4,789,084 $4,856,639 -1.4% Noninterest Demand 2,203,755 2,186,250 0.8% Interest-Bearing Transaction 935,811 928,479 0.8% Savings 1,464,037 1,522,414 -3.8% Time greater than $100K 80,142 97,877 -18.1% Time less than $100K 105,339 121,619 -13.4% Total Short-Term Borrowings 55,376 62,131 -10.9% Shareholders' Equity 669,043 625,496 7.0% Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 46.0% 45.0% Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 96.1% 95.5% 5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid. (dollars in thousands) Q3'2019 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $5,176,744 $40,804 3.15% Total Loans (FTE) 1,142,668 14,535 5.05% Commercial Loans (FTE) 231,232 3,102 5.32% Commercial RE Loans 579,069 7,772 5.32% Consumer Loans 332,367 3,661 4.37% Total Investments (FTE) 3,687,049 24,368 2.64% Total Interest-Bearing Cash 347,027 1,901 2.14% Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 5,176,744 455 0.04% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,586,880 455 0.07% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,536,482 447 0.07% Interest-Bearing Transaction 916,180 92 0.04% Savings 1,441,282 210 0.06% Time less than $100K 101,452 64 0.25% Time greater than $100K 77,568 81 0.41% Total Short-Term Borrowings 50,398 8 0.06% Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $40,349 3.11% Q3'2018 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate Interest & Fee Income Earned Total Earning Assets (FTE) $5,231,257 $40,025 3.04% Total Loans (FTE) 1,194,874 14,707 4.88% Commercial Loans (FTE) 288,634 3,675 5.05% Commercial RE Loans 554,081 7,556 5.41% Consumer Loans 352,159 3,476 3.92% Total Investments (FTE) 3,591,637 22,957 2.56% Total Interest-Bearing Cash 444,746 2,361 1.98% Interest Expense Paid Total Earning Assets 5,231,257 527 0.04% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,733,670 527 0.08% Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,670,181 518 0.08% Interest-Bearing Transaction 935,257 129 0.05% Savings 1,526,100 229 0.06% Time less than $100K 118,156 69 0.23% Time greater than $100K 90,668 91 0.40% Total Short-Term Borrowings 63,489 9 0.06% Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $39,498 3.00% 6. Noninterest Income. (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q3'2019 Q3'2018 Change Q2'2019 Service Charges on Deposits $4,510 $4,615 -2.3% $4,493 Merchant Processing Services 2,494 2,464 1.2% 2,657 Debit Card Fees 1,641 1,656 -0.9% 1,641 Other Service Fees 580 665 -12.8% 585 ATM Processing Fees 725 687 5.6% 722 Trust Fees 733 733 0.1% 749 Life Insurance Gains - 585 -100.0% 433 Financial Services Commissions 75 132 -43.2% 93 Equity Securities (Losses) Gains - (16) n/m 26 Other Income 1,051 1,007 4.4% 889 Total Noninterest Income $11,809 $12,528 -5.7% $12,288 Total Revenue (FTE) $52,158 $52,026 0.3% $52,618 Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 22.6% 24.1% 23.4% Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.38% 0.37% 0.38% Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $7.67 $7.73 -0.8% $7.83 % 9/30'19YTD 9/30'18YTD Change Service Charges on Deposits $13,508 $14,012 -3.6% Merchant Processing Services 7,708 7,190 7.2% Debit Card Fees 4,789 4,959 -3.4% Other Service Fees 1,742 1,946 -10.5% ATM Processing Fees 2,080 2,049 1.5% Trust Fees 2,199 2,202 -0.1% Life Insurance Gains 433 585 -26.0% Financial Services Commissions 270 387 -30.4% Equity Securities Gains (Losses) 50 (66) n/m Other Income 2,897 2,988 -3.0% Total Noninterest Income $35,676 $36,252 -1.6% Total Revenue (FTE) $156,601 $151,374 3.5% Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 22.8% 23.9% Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.38% 0.39% Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $7.78 $7.60 2.3% 7. Noninterest Expense. (dollars in thousands) % Q3'2019 Q3'2018 Change Q2'2019 Salaries & Benefits $12,559 $13,415 -6.4% $13,090 Occupancy and Equipment 5,199 4,809 8.1% 4,916 Loss Contingency (1) - 3,500 n/m 553 Outsourced Data Processing 2,374 2,292 3.6% 2,367 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 76 451 -83.1% 79 Professional Fees 645 621 3.9% 481 Courier Service 456 448 1.8% 451 Other Operating 2,724 3,830 -28.9% 3,624 Total Noninterest Expense $24,033 $29,366 -18.2% $25,561 Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.84% 2.23% 1.99% Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 46.1% 56.4% 48.6% % 9/30'19YTD 9/30'18YTD Change Salaries & Benefits $38,757 $39,952 -3.0% Occupancy and Equipment 15,163 14,365 5.6% Outsourced Data Processing 7,110 6,930 2.6% Loss Contingency (1) 553 3,500 n/m Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 465 1,474 -68.4% Professional Fees 1,791 2,277 -21.3% Courier Service 1,349 1,333 1.2% Other Operating 9,589 11,298 -15.1% Total Noninterest Expense $74,777 $81,129 -7.8% Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.93% 2.09% Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 47.8% 53.6% 8. Allowance for Loan Losses. (dollars in thousands) % Q3'2019 Q3'2018 Change Q2'2019 Average Total Loans $1,142,668 $1,194,874 -4.4% $1,183,539 Allowance for Loan Loss (ALL) Beginning of Period $20,117 $23,040 -12.7% $20,477 Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m - Net ALL Losses (289) (1,013) n/m (360) ALL End of Period $19,828 $22,027 -10.0% $20,117 Gross ALL Recoveries / Gross ALL Losses 72% 31% 63% Net ALL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.10% 0.34% 0.12% % 9/30'19YTD 9/30'18YTD Change Average Total Loans $1,177,057 $1,215,712 -3.2% Allowance for Loan Loss (ALL) Beginning of Period $21,351 $23,009 -7.2% Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m Net ALL Losses (1,523) (982) n/m ALL End of Period $19,828 $22,027 -10.0% Gross ALL Recoveries / Gross ALL Losses 55% 73% Net ALL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.17% 0.11% 9. Credit Quality. (dollars in thousands) % 9/30/19 9/30/18 Change 6/30/19 Nonperforming Loans: Nonperforming Nonaccrual $633 $1,611 -60.7% $177 Performing Nonaccrual 3,670 3,870 -5.2% 3,670 Total Nonaccrual Loans 4,303 5,481 -21.5% 3,847 90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 351 361 -2.8% 249 Total 4,654 5,842 -20.3% 4,096 Repossessed Loan Collateral 43 620 -93.0% 43 Total Nonperforming Assets $4,697 $6,462 -27.3% $4,139 Total Loans Outstanding $1,133,229 $1,196,955 -5.3% $1,161,712 Total Assets $5,616,055 $5,529,463 1.6% $5,523,448 Loans: Allowance for Loan Losses $19,828 $22,027 -10.0% $20,117 Allowance/Loans 1.75% 1.84% 1.73% Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.41% 0.49% 0.35% 10. Capital. (in thousands, except per-share amounts) % 9/30/19 9/30/18 Change 6/30/19 Shareholders' Equity $713,378 $592,591 20.4% $693,437 Total Assets 5,616,055 5,529,463 1.6% 5,523,448 Shareholders' Equity/ Total Assets 12.70% 10.72% 12.55% Shareholders' Equity/ Total Loans 62.95% 49.51% 59.69% Tangible Common Equity Ratio 10.75% 8.67% 10.56% Common Shares Outstanding 27,014 26,727 1.1% 26,962 Common Equity Per Share $26.41 $22.17 19.1% $25.72 Market Value Per Common Share $62.18 $60.16 3.4% $61.61 Share Repurchase Programs (shares in thousands) % Q3'2019 Q3'2018 Change Q2'2019 Total Shares Repurchased - - n/m 8 Average Repurchase Price $- $- n/m $61.98 Net Shares Issued (52) (78) n/m (61) % 9/30'19YTD 9/30'18YTD Change Total Shares Repurchased 8 9 n/m Average Repurchase Price $61.98 $58.46 n/m Net Shares Issued (284) (302) n/m 11. Period-End Balance Sheets. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) % 9/30/19 9/30/18 Change 6/30/19 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $415,639 $522,660 -20.5% $418,586 Investment Securities: Equity Securities - 1,734 -100.0% 1,797 Debt Securities Available For Sale 2,983,767 2,478,908 20.4% 2,775,899 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 793,216 1,025,699 -22.7% 867,989 Loans 1,133,229 1,196,955 -5.3% 1,161,712 Allowance For Loan Losses (19,828) (22,027) -10.0% (20,117) Total Loans, net 1,113,401 1,174,928 -5.2% 1,141,595 Other Real Estate Owned 43 620 -93.0% 43 Premises and Equipment, net 34,080 35,391 -3.7% 34,014 Identifiable Intangibles, net 1,464 2,376 -38.4% 1,540 Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0% 121,673 Other Assets 152,772 165,474 -7.7% 160,312 Total Assets $5,616,055 $5,529,463 1.6% $5,523,448 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $2,265,640 $2,211,028 2.5% $2,163,841 Interest-Bearing Transaction 910,566 909,954 0.1% 942,140 Savings 1,445,210 1,510,015 -4.3% 1,442,552 Time 175,207 204,840 -14.5% 181,729 Total Deposits 4,796,623 4,835,837 -0.8% 4,730,262 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 45,646 61,756 -26.1% 54,581 Other Liabilities 60,408 39,279 53.8% 45,168 Total Liabilities 4,902,677 4,936,872 -0.7% 4,830,011 Shareholders' Equity: Common Equity: Paid-In Capital 463,424 449,180 3.2% 460,140 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 20,454 (54,066) n/m 13,124 Retained Earnings 229,500 197,477 16.2% 220,173 Total Shareholders' Equity 713,378 592,591 20.4% 693,437 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $5,616,055 $5,529,463 1.6% $5,523,448 12. Income Statements. (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q3'2019 Q3'2018 Change Q2'2019 Interest & Fee Income: Loans $14,431 $14,593 -1.1% $14,822 Investment Securities: Equity Securities 92 85 9.0% 99 Debt Securities Available for Sale 18,736 15,644 19.8% 17,823 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 4,535 5,931 -23.5% 4,924 Interest-Bearing Cash 1,901 2,361 -19.5% 1,958 Total Interest & Fee Income 39,695 38,614 2.8% 39,626 Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 92 129 -28.5% 119 Savings Deposits 210 229 -8.4% 212 Time Deposits 145 160 -9.3% 147 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 8 9 -13.7% 9 Total Interest Expense 455 527 -13.7% 487 Net Interest Income 39,240 38,087 3.0% 39,139 Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m -





Noninterest Income: Service Charges 4,510 4,615 -2.3% 4,493 Merchant Processing Services 2,494 2,464 1.2% 2,657 Debit Card Fees 1,641 1,656 -0.9% 1,641 Other Service Fees 580 665 -12.8% 585 ATM Processing Fees 725 687 5.6% 722 Trust Fees 733 733 0.1% 749 Life Insurance Gains - 585 -100.0% 433 Financial Services Commissions 75 132 -43.2% 93 Equity Securities (Losses) Gains - (16 ) n/m 26 Other 1,051 1,007 4.4% 889 Total Noninterest Income 11,809 12,528 -5.7% 12,288 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Benefits 12,559 13,415 -6.4% 13,090 Occupancy and Equipment 5,199 4,809 8.1% 4,916 Loss Contingency (1) - 3,500 n/m 553 Outsourced Data Processing 2,374 2,292 3.6% 2,367 Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 76 451 -83.1% 79 Professional Fees 645 621 3.9% 481 Courier Service 456 448 1.8% 451 Other 2,724 3,830 -28.9% 3,624 Total Noninterest Expense 24,033 29,366 -18.2% 25,561 Income Before Income Taxes 27,016 21,249 27.1% 25,866 Income Tax Provision 6,626 4,256 55.7% 6,241 Net Income $20,390 $16,993 20.0% $19,625 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,986 26,701 1.1% 26,942 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 27,027 26,815 0.8% 26,987 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $0.76 $0.64 18.8% $0.73 Diluted Earnings 0.75 0.63 19.0% 0.73 Dividends Paid 0.41 0.40 2.5% 0.41 % 9/30'19YTD 9/30'18YTD Change Interest & Fee Income: Loans $44,050 $44,247 -0.4% Investment Securities: Equity Securities 289 256 13.2% Debt Securities Available for Sale 54,080 43,518 24.3% Debt Securities Held to Maturity 14,788 18,321 -19.3% Interest-Bearing Cash 5,597 5,933 -5.7% Total Interest & Fee Income 118,804 112,275 5.8% Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 333 249 33.7% Savings Deposits 637 675 -5.6% Time Deposits 440 493 -10.7% Short-Term Borrowed Funds 27 28 -2.4% Total Interest Expense 1,437 1,445 -0.5% Net Interest Income 117,367 110,830 5.9% Provision for Loan Losses - - n/m Noninterest Income: Service Charges 13,508 14,012 -3.6% Merchant Processing Services 7,708 7,190 7.2% Debit Card Fees 4,789 4,959 -3.4% Other Service Fees 1,742 1,946 -10.5% ATM Processing Fees 2,080 2,049 1.5% Trust Fees 2,199 2,202 -0.1% Life Insurance Gains 433 585 -26.0% Financial Services Commissions 270 387 -30.4% Equity Securities Gains (Losses) 50 (66 ) n/m Other 2,897 2,988 -3.0% Total Noninterest Income 35,676 36,252 -1.6% Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Benefits 38,757 39,952 -3.0% Occupancy and Equipment 15,163 14,365 5.6% Outsourced Data Processing 7,110 6,930 2.6% Loss Contingency (1) 553 3,500 n/m Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles 465 1,474 -68.4% Professional Fees 1,791 2,277 -21.3% Courier Service 1,349 1,333 1.2% Other 9,589 11,298 -15.1% Total Noninterest Expense 74,777 81,129 -7.8% Income Before Income Taxes 78,266 65,953 18.7% Income Tax Provision 18,605 13,444 38.4% Net Income $59,661 $52,509 13.6% Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,924 26,622 1.1% Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 26,976 26,736 0.9% Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $2.22 $1.97 12.7% Diluted Earnings 2.21 1.96 12.8% Dividends Paid 1.22 1.20 1.7% Footnotes and Abbreviations: (1) In the second quarter 2019 and third quarter 2018, the Company recorded $553 thousand and $3.5 million in loss contingencies, respecitvely. The loss contingencies recorded in the second quarter 2019 include a $301 thousand increase in estimated customer refunds of revenue recognized prior to 2018 and a $252 thousand loss settlement to dismiss a lawsuit. The loss contingency recorded in the third quarter 2018 was the result of a mediated settlement to dismiss a lawsuit. The Company does not anticipate additional losses for these matters. Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. (a) Annualized



