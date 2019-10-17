Saint Barnabas Partners with Elemeno Health to Provide Superior Patient Care

Saint Barnabas Medical Center to Implement “Just-in-Time” Microlearning Solution to Advance Caregiver Service and Patient Experience

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif. and LIVINGSTON, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemeno Health, the developer of a proprietary cloud-based solution for frontline healthcare teams, announced today that it has partnered with Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ to implement the web-based microlearning solution to provide frontline staff with tools and resources to assist in the delivery of best practices.



“Our clinicians and medical staff are extremely excited to have this new resource for clinical care,” said Timothy Yeh, M.D., chair of Pediatrics at Saint Barnabas Medical Center. “This cloud-based application will provide our frontline teams with on-demand access to support, training and best practice resources.”

The Elemeno Health solution facilitates the adoption of clinical best practices providing support and enabling frontline medical professionals at the point of care. Complicated practices are simplified into interactive guidelines, smart checklists and concise how-to videos, accessible on any device, 24/7. Social elements included in the software are designed to engage and motivate team members, while measuring both quantitative and qualitative feedback. As a result, staff can strategically implement priority best practices and drive front-line adoption at scale to help improve the quality of service and the patient experience.

“Through our system, staff are empowered with practical access to Saint Barnabas Medical Centers’ institutional knowledge,” said Arup Roy-Burman M.D., CEO and co-founder of Elemeno Health. “We are honored to be partnering with the staff and leadership at Saint Barnabas and helping to fulfill their commitment as a high-reliability organization providing the best care for every patient.”

About Saint Barnabas Medical Center

Since 1865, Saint Barnabas Medical Center (SBMC), New Jersey’s oldest nonsectarian hospital, has worked to exceed our community’s highest expectations for compassionate, comprehensive health care. The 597-bed institution is one of the largest health care providers in the state, treating more than 32,000 inpatients and approximately 100,000 Emergency Department patients each year. Saint Barnabas Medical Center has long been recognized as a leader in providing the highest level of patient care – delivering nearly 6,000 babies annually which is one of the largest programs in the state. https://www.rwjbh.org/saint-barnabas-medical-center/ .

About Elemeno Health

Founded in 2016 in Oakland, California, Elemeno Health is backed by digital health venture investor Launchpad Digital Health, Silicon Valley tech accelerator Y Combinator, regulatory tech venture investor Fenway Summer, and the Berkeley Angel Network. The Elemeno solution is in use by teams in multiple large medical centers and county health systems. Elemeno Health has been named one of the 2019 “Fierce 15” companies by FierceHealthcare. https://www.elemenohealth.com/

Media Contact:

amy@elemenohealth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.