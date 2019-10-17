Eastbridge’s latest report examines voluntary enroller opinions, needs and carrier relationships

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enroller Resource Center and Eastbridge Consulting Group have teamed together for the fifth time to research enroller opinions on the voluntary business. The study was designed to help insurance carriers and other companies in the voluntary business better understand the needs of independent enrollers. [Note: Enrollers who are dedicated to a single carrier or who are carrier employees were not the target audience for this study.]



The latest report, Voluntary Enroller and Carrier Relationships, presents the most recent findings and, where appropriate, compares these to the previous studies’ results. The report covers topics such as:

Time spent enrolling

Types of compensation, including bonuses and cancellation pay

Enroller travel

Type and sources of contracts

Carrier relationships

Enrollment specifics (i.e., number of products enrolled, methods, training, and systems)

Enroller satisfaction

Trends and future plans

Over 550 enrollers participated in the survey. In addition, 21 enrollers also participated in a two-day bulletin board focus group. Carriers can use the study findings to fine-tune their policies and practices and improve the quality of their relationships with enrollers.

The report is currently available for purchase for $2,000. For more information or to order, call today at (860) 676-9633 or email Eastbridge at info@eastbridge.com.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560



