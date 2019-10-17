Rapid7 Named a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management Report from Leading Independent Research Firm

InsightVM, part of Rapid7’s Insight platform, receives highest possible scores in nine out of 14 criteria

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced it has been recognized by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019 report . Rapid7’s vulnerability risk management solution, InsightVM, received the highest possible score in nine out of the 14 criteria. The report also credits Rapid7’s VRM solution for providing “comprehensive visibility and a clear action plan,” and states that “Rapid7 is a strong choice for any company looking for a vulnerability management tool that can streamline their decision-making processes.”



Security teams have been managing risk for years, yet are struggling to reduce exposure. Security is often resource constrained and must influence its peers in IT or Development to prioritize remediation tasks in order to make progress against known security risks. Making this more complicated is the fact that teams responsible for remediation are equally constrained and faced with managing the increasingly diverse and dynamic environments that businesses operate in today.

Rapid7 InsightVM goes beyond the identification and prioritization of vulnerabilities and creates a foundation for organization-wide visibility, a deeper understanding of risk, and measurable progress. Security leaders are able to clearly communicate their goals and map the key actions needed from across the business to achieve the goal of reducing risk.

“For VRM to be effective, you need a solution that informs and aligns technical resources so that security teams are able to drive real progress remediating exposures,” said Lee Weiner, Chief Product Officer at Rapid7. “We believe that being recognized by Forrester as a leader in the VRM space underscores our strength in helping security leaders clearly communicate their goals and align key actions needed from across the organization to achieve those goals.”

Rapid7 was one of 13 companies evaluated in the Forrester Wave on Vulnerability Risk Management. The report evaluates the strengths and weaknesses of top vulnerability management vendors against 14 criteria grouped into three areas: current offering, strategy and market presence.

Source: Forrester Research, Inc., “The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q4 2019,” by Josh Zelonis and Trevor Lyness with Stephanie Balaouras, Madeline Cyr, and Peggy Dostie, October 17, 2019

