Phenom People Named One of the 2019 Best Small Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced it was recognized as one of the 2019 Best Small Workplaces and ranked No. 8 by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE.



To determine the 2019 Best Small Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

“We are honored to receive this award as we place utmost importance on our own candidate and employee experiences,” said Brad Goldoor, Chief People Officer and co-founder at Phenom People. “Our hiring and employee programs are designed to showcase the opportunities available within Phenom People to support our talent to grow within the company and offer the training they need to do so. Our workers are our greatest asset—everything we do is for them.”

“Small and medium-sized businesses have a tremendous influence on the US economy and workforce,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like Phenom People have found the key not only for winning top talent against their larger competitors, but also for playing a leadership role in dramatically improving the day-to-day experience of US labor conditions by creating great workplaces where everyone can succeed regardless of who they are or what job they perform.”

The Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists are part of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

Phenom People delivers the Talent Experience Management platform, providing companies with a unified solution for: Candidate Experience (Career Site, CMS, University Recruiting, Chatbot), Recruiter Experience (CRM, Campaigns, SMS, AI Insights), Employee Experience (Internal Mobility, Diversity, Chatbot, Referrals), and Management Experience (Talent Analytics, Succession, Reporting, Forecasting). The Phenom Talent Experience Management platform is built on artificial intelligence (AI), driving personalization, automation and accuracy for candidates, recruiters, employees and management. It eliminates multiple-point solutions, connects with quality candidates and employees through personalized experiences, and delivers top talent while driving ROI.

Read the blog to learn more about the award.

For more information on Phenom People, visit www.phenompeople.com .

About Phenom People

Phenom People is a global HR technology company with a mission to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

About the Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

